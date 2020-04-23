 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   "Here's your nine pence." "I'm not dead." "'Ere. She says she's not dead." "Yes, she is." "I'm not." "She isn't?" "Well, she will be soon. She's very ill." "I'm getting better." "No, you're not. You'll be stone dead in a moment"   (q1041.iheart.com) divider line
18
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She rang the bell?
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things that didn't happen, this didn't happen the most...in fact, it didn't happen so hard, it unhappened everything that had.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now there is a lawsuit with some series psych damages.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got better.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Of all the things that didn't happen, this didn't happen the most...in fact, it didn't happen so hard, it unhappened everything that had.


It's Paraguay. It probably happened. They have alarms on the inside of coffins because there's a non-zero chance someone will be buried alive.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooopss.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Now there is a lawsuit with some series psych damages.


In Paraguay. Good luck with that.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
trappedspirit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are certain countries where this happens more than you would think possible.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was watching a documentary last night and a person from the 1700's requested he be cremated when he died.  Apparently back then they beheaded your corpse first to insure that they didnt cremate you alive.  No idea if this is true or not but they had some weird practices concerning death back then.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does she get to keep the bag?
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Doesn't say how old she is, but based on the fact that they didn't do much to ascertain death or revive her, the patient is likely elderly and about to die for real anyway. That's how it's been in prior cases like this, too.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

