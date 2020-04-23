 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   PETA tries to put little finger to corner of mouth but can't quite reach it   (reuters.com) divider line
7
    More: Fail, Ernest Hemingway, Bullfighting, animal rights group PETA, San Fermn, animal rights groups, fellow humans' safety, world-famous bull, Pamplona  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 7:47 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So PETA offers them a third of a percent of what it makes them in one year a single time and expects them to cancel it permanently?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
PETA figures out way to get more attention for free.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Attention whores get the horns.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Of course they go after the running of the bulls, because there is more media coverage.  So PETA gets EXPOSURETM, and the bulls in bullfighting rings that get less coverage continue to actually die in the form of slow, torturous deaths.  Good effort, ya f*ckwits.  Really shows your dedication to ethical treatment of animals.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
While you're at it, do away with bullfighting altogether, it's grotesque and barbaric. You too, Mexico.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
¡A Pamplona hemos de ir!
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I agree that animals should be treated humanely, and that animal abuse should be punished.

But goodness, PETA has as much wackjobs as they good good intentions, which is to say, a lot.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.