(Vulture)   So, apparently, young girls putting on makeup while lip-synching effete comedian John Mulaney is a thing
•       •       •

FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That... was actually funnier than it had a right to be.

/I love John Mulaney
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Effete?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Effete?


Because he dresses well, I suppose.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the most awesome thing I will see today.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Effete?


et tu?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, apparently, young girls putting on makeup while lip-synching effete comedian John Mulaney is a thing

...AS ONE DOES.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But seriously - Mulaney was great as an SNL writer, fantastic in Oh, Hello!, and has killed it every time he hosted SNL.

So why was his signature sitcom such a flaming bag of dogshiat? The show that may have single-handedly ended the career of Nasim Pedrad, after she left SNL to join it?

I blame Martin Short.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is a thing, now.
This is the time, and this is the record of the time.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Regular guy = effete. Got it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Effete?


As a tangerene
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Regular guy = effete. Got it.



Thin, single, and neat.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now do Bill Burr
 
BFletch651
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A far as "things" go, this is less annoying than most.
 
basscomm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Zulu_as_Kono: Effete?

et tu?


Étouffée?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BFletch651: A far as "things" go, this is less annoying than most.


Better than the dancing nurses thing. Ugh.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is very entertaining with the video turned all the way down, because John Mulaney is always great to listen to but girls putting on too much makeup is annoying as hell.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: This is very entertaining with the video turned all the way down, because John Mulaney is always great to listen to but girls putting on too much makeup is annoying as hell.


I guess this explains why it takes women 50 hours to get ready to go out.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's a lot of guys critiquing content generated by girls in here.....
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: There's a lot of guys critiquing content generated by girls in here.....


Is guys critiquing content generate by girls off limits now? I missed the latest Simps International meeting.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Effete? He's doing it live?
 
Usernate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess the girl putting on makeup market is so saturated they've decided to steal from an actual entertainer. Let me know when they do it to Chris Rock tho. I'd watch that.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Regular guy = effete. Got it.


Maybe have a conversation with an adult male that has never tasted soy milk.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Usernate: I guess the girl putting on makeup market is so saturated they've decided to steal from an actual entertainer. Let me know when they do it to Chris Rock tho. I'd watch that.


Fark that.

Richard Pryor or GTFO.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: Fark that.Richard Pryor or GTFO.


Garrett Morris for the win....
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope this thread is a product of 5 weeks of stay-at-home.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Effete? He's doing it live?


I think subby means Efit, you knows, because he works out to an internet program.
 
icon0fs1n [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Always did get a chuckle out of John Mulaney..

/what's new pussycat?
//what's new pussycat?
///what's new pussycat?
////It's not unusual
//what's new pussycat?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's wacky, I like it!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I hope this thread is a product of 5 weeks of stay-at-home.


I'm a millennial and TikTok is truly the first "get off my lawn" thing regarding these zoomers. I don't understand it, I don't like it, and I want to trash these youngsters for being different.

Don't take this away from me.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: gar1013: Fark that.Richard Pryor or GTFO.

Garrett Morris for the win....


He's good too.

Lenny Bruce would also be acceptable.

Bob Saget would be fantastic.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: yakmans_dad: I hope this thread is a product of 5 weeks of stay-at-home.

I'm a millennial and TikTok is truly the first "get off my lawn" thing regarding these zoomers. I don't understand it, I don't like it, and I want to trash these youngsters for being different.

Don't take this away from me.


Isn't it really just a glorified Vine except the Chinese government gets user data funneled to it?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image image 350x590][Fark user image image 650x366]


"Madge, what's the scoop?"
"There's a perv in Queens on the internet."
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jim Gaffigan. Hot Pockets.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Funnier than I expected but I heard everything in the voice of Andrew Glouberman from Bigmouth.

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was great, what really got me laughing was imagining girls putting on makeup lip syncing Bill Burr
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Effete? Is Mulaney effete? I thought he was just a dork.

They're not the same thing, submitter.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldJames: That was great, what really got me laughing was imagining girls putting on makeup lip syncing Bill Burr


"I'M TALKING ABOUT HITTING WOMEN SWEETIE! AND YOU JUST ADDED ANOTHER REASON TO THE LIST!"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now my wife wants to know why I'm watching videos of teen girls.....
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldJames: That was great, what really got me laughing was imagining girls putting on makeup lip syncing Bill Burr


The Attorney General of the United States? Are you mad?
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: But seriously - Mulaney was great as an SNL writer, fantastic in Oh, Hello!, and has killed it every time he hosted SNL.

So why was his signature sitcom such a flaming bag of dogshiat? The show that may have single-handedly ended the career of Nasim Pedrad, after she left SNL to join it?

I blame Martin Short.


I don't know why he isn't the Seinfeld of today.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Now my wife wants to know why I'm watching videos of teen girls.....


Keep the bathroom door locked when you do that.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: whatsupchuck: This is very entertaining with the video turned all the way down, because John Mulaney is always great to listen to but girls putting on too much makeup is annoying as hell.

I guess this explains why it takes women 50 hours to get ready to go out.


15 minutes max, including selecting and physically putting on clothing. Occasion does not matter. Granted, I shower before bed, which helps.

If it takes any longer, it isn't worth it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Effete? Is Mulaney effete? I thought he was just a dork.

They're not the same thing, submitter.


Nope. He's effete.

Good example of a dork who isn't effete:  Dave Kim on the Goldbergs. Even with the turtlenecks and bowl cut.

Dork who is effete:  Sheldon on the Big Bang Theory.
 
actualaca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: gar1013: Fark that.Richard Pryor or GTFO.

Garrett Morris for the win....


GARRETT MORRIS FOR THE WIN...

/fixed
//FIXED
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gooch: Farking Clown Shoes: But seriously - Mulaney was great as an SNL writer, fantastic in Oh, Hello!, and has killed it every time he hosted SNL.

So why was his signature sitcom such a flaming bag of dogshiat? The show that may have single-handedly ended the career of Nasim Pedrad, after she left SNL to join it?

I blame Martin Short.

I don't know why he isn't the Seinfeld of today.


Seinfeld sucks. He's basically like taking Richard Lewis and removing the humor, charm, and likability.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People sure do get strangely invested in their labels.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As usual, I'm too old to understand any of this.
Guess I'll jump on this horse & ride down the hospital hallway into the sunset.
 
