(NBC News) Twenty. Six. Million
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who do we thank?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Who do we thank?


who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We told he was gonna.
You laughed at us.
Your laughter sounds a lot less convincing, these days - has a hollow, frightened ring to it.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High score!
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me again how people trust Trump on the economy.

HEY, GENIUSES, EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS HELPS WITH ECONOMIC SECURITY.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Who do we thank?


China.

But you already knew that.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank my good fortune if you're not one of them.
Give all I can to the local food bank.
Remember to starve a billionaire or two when this is all over.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...


So - George Soros.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that the stock market hasn't bottomed out at zero shows you exactly how little that has to do with how Americans actually live.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if the people in charge of the country don't give a shiat about the economy as long as they get theirs.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ONLY answer is universal basic income and single payer healthcare.

People cannot be so vulnerable that they have to choose between their health and their paycheck.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...


And then whoever deliberately destroyed our national epidemic response plan, and fired the guys who would've implemented that.

Fark all Trump voters, for ever, with rusty barbed wire dildos.

/although I hear Ted Cruz is into that
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...


Trump it is then.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...

So - George Soros.


Using Obama's time machine?
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally seeing the fallout from the Obama recession. Thank goodness Trump is in office. We'll need a businessman to fix this.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Thank my good fortune if you're not one of them.
Give all I can to the local food bank.
Remember to starve a billionaire or two when this is all over.


OK, more coffee needed.
...my good fortune that I'm not...
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumper response - "this was totally unforeseen and an act of God, he is not responsible - what about Obama and how he killed 26 million people with SARS and laughed and laughed in his tan suit?"
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Trump HAS been trying to undo everything Obama has done.  I guess he's "succeeded"...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump and Susan Collins cut pandemic response.

They caused this problem deliberately.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...


So all of human history plus specifically 20 years of warning that this exact scenario was coming, several presidencies spanning both parties worth of preparation dismantled on purpose by the current administration, and the fault lies with *looks around frantically grasping at invisible gnats* the phantom chimera labs. Got it.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not unemployment it's trumpemployment.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

China.

But you already knew that.


You sure? I heard it was Obama, and his Deep State, along with the Demoncraps and Killery.
Anybody but the stable genius in charge of our own country, of course. He clearly has clearly stated that he isn't responsible for anything, and we know he never lies.
 
OrangeFree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest, most beautiful unemployment. No one's ever seen unemployment this high. It's amazing. Believe me.
 
solarpoweredschittmachine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soviet. America.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...


All I know is that it came from China... and you can't spell "China" without "Hillary Clinton"... Study it out.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: jso2897: steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...

So - George Soros.

Using Obama's time machine?


Working through the deep state, using pedphilic pizza.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: It's almost as if the people in charge of the country don't give a shiat about the economy about the average person as long as they get theirs.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...


imagine the profit of creating and releasing a virus and already have the vaccine ready for sale.

this is how your company can go from zero to hero in a day.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democrats:  WE CANT RE-OPEN YET! THE SECOND WAVE WILL BE WORSE!

Also Democrats:  26 MILLION UNEMPLOYED! DRUMPF IS A FASCIST!
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solarpoweredschittmachine: Soviet. America.


Would be better than what we have now.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put some perspective on the number.
Approximately 155 million workers in the USA. Which means about 16.5% of workers unemployed Plus the 3.5% pre COVID unemployment puts the USA at about 20% unemployment.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took 23 days for Florida to process my unemployment claim just to determine eligibility - faster than I thought it would be but still slow as hell.  It will probably take another few weeks for the money to come in.  Hell they just got around to sending out checks for the $600 a week stimulus 2 days ago to people who filed ages ago.  Fun stuff.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: CrosswordWithAPen: Thank my good fortune if you're not one of them.
Give all I can to the local food bank.
Remember to starve a billionaire or two when this is all over.

OK, more coffee needed.
...my good fortune that I'm not...


I'm definitely grateful that I can still work. In fact, there's still hiring going on, as evidenced by one of my coworkers giving her two-week notice yesterday. Given the pace of hiring in Silicon Valley, she probably started the process before the shelter-in-place order, but still... She got hired during a pandemic.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, he really was serious about undoing everything Obama did.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Who do we thank?


China.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Who do we thank?


DUH!

The new iPhone....
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Thank my good fortune if you're not one of them.
Give all I can to the local food bank.
Remember to starve a billionaire or two when this is all over.


You misspelled "garrote."
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...


Wow..satire or are you really this stupid?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...


The ghost of Lee Harvey Oswald?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thats the bullshiat unemployment number.

Cant wait to see the real household survey in early may. I bet itll be like 35+ million jobs lost just in april after losing 2.9 million jobs in march... when the gov said only 700 000 were lost.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...


The idiot brigade is out early today.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unemployment has quadrupled in the last 6 weeks.

How long for the entire world to recover?
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...

And then whoever deliberately destroyed our national epidemic response plan, and fired the guys who would've implemented that.

Fark all Trump voters, for ever, with rusty barbed wire dildos.

/although I hear Ted Cruz is into that


I blame those who eat bats and those who have bats in the belfry
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Democrats:  WE CANT RE-OPEN YET! THE SECOND WAVE WILL BE WORSE!

Also Democrats:  26 MILLION UNEMPLOYED! DRUMPF IS A FASCIST!


Republicans: pffpfpfpfpfgrrrrr Hoax......church....pfffgrhhffpfpfpfpf​p...whar corporate bailouts...WHAR!???

you farking chud
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Democrats:  WE CANT RE-OPEN YET! THE SECOND WAVE WILL BE WORSE!

Also Democrats:  26 MILLION UNEMPLOYED! DRUMPF IS A FASCIST!


They're both right, but 26 million unemployed Americans didn't happen because Trump is a fascist.

/it's because he's a moron
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: steklo: vudukungfu: Who do we thank?

who ever created Covid in a lab...and released it. That's who...

imagine the profit of creating and releasing a virus and already have the vaccine ready for sale.

this is how your company can go from zero to hero in a day.


I'm seriously thinking that the people who (re)engineered it were less worried about the solution as they were perfecting the cause. First you make the demon to prove that you can, worry about the fallout of your failures to contain later when after all, depopulation was the goal the whole damned time.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Democrats:  WE CANT RE-OPEN YET! THE SECOND WAVE WILL BE WORSE!

Also Democrats:  26 MILLION UNEMPLOYED! DRUMPF IS A FASCIST!


It's worse.  We can't talk about opening anything - curve isn't flattened, second wave, peak just around the corner.  Also, look at how much damage Trump has done, look at the people lining up for food.
 
