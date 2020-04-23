 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   ♫ I want to use my sledgehammer / To rob this museum / Get my sledgehammer / To steal this Van Gogh / I'm gonna be the sledgehammer / This will be my testimony (If I don't plead the Fifth). Sledge. Sledge. Sledgehammer. ♫   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Vincent van Gogh, 25cm, 57cm oil, Van Gogh Museum, security footage, The Potato Eaters, Van Gogh, Singer Laren Museum  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 4:33 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sledge Hammer defusing a nuclear bomb
Youtube XGoU7urNTbI
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact: the song is actually a metaphor for sex
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am listening to Sledgehammer right now, so I'm getting a kick etc.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: Fun fact: the song is actually a metaphor for sex


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So the cat-burglar edition of this:
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: [YouTube video: Sledge Hammer defusing a nuclear bomb]


Oh man I loved that show back in the 80s.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This headline reads like it's by someone who last heard the song on the radio a few years ago, half recalls the lyrics, and didn't bother to look them up.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: Fun fact: the song is actually a metaphor for sex


I got a brand new pair of roller skates, you got a brand new key....
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.