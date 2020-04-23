 Skip to content
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The God damned mother farking tigers at the zoo can get a Coronavirus test before I can?

What a country.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The God damned mother farking tigers at the zoo can get a Coronavirus test before I can?

What a country.


Read the article. All you need to do to get tested is sneak into the tiger cage, start coughing, then take a dump.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Marcus Aurelius: The God damned mother farking tigers at the zoo can get a Coronavirus test before I can?

What a country.

Read the article. All you need to do to get tested is sneak into the tiger cage, start coughing, then take a dump.


I got arrested last time I did that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: foo monkey: Marcus Aurelius: The God damned mother farking tigers at the zoo can get a Coronavirus test before I can?

What a country.

Read the article. All you need to do to get tested is sneak into the tiger cage, start coughing, then take a dump.

I got arrested last time I did that.


But this time, you'll get testrrested!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: foo monkey: Marcus Aurelius: The God damned mother farking tigers at the zoo can get a Coronavirus test before I can?

What a country.

Read the article. All you need to do to get tested is sneak into the tiger cage, start coughing, then take a dump.

I got arrested last time I did that.


He who has not, cast the first turd.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope Charlie Sheen is o.k. ...because tigerblood, man.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I gots teh coromas up in meh!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Suddenly the smartest cat in the room.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The God damned mother farking tigers at the zoo can get a Coronavirus test before I can?

What a country.


How many people pay money to look at you?

Follow the money.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: foo monkey: Marcus Aurelius: The God damned mother farking tigers at the zoo can get a Coronavirus test before I can?

What a country.

Read the article. All you need to do to get tested is sneak into the tiger cage, start coughing, then take a dump.

I got arrested last time I did that.


Dad?
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: The God damned mother farking tigers at the zoo can get a Coronavirus test before I can?

What a country.

How many people pay money to look at you?

Follow the money.


Well, if my cam show revenue is any indicator....none.

( ._.)
 
darth_badger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's what happens when NYC subcontracts covid body disposal to that farking biatch Carol Baskins.

Tigers ate tainted meat and got sick.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poor kitties.

Also believe it or not I am currently listening to White Lion's "Tell Me", so I find this odd.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How would you like to have that essential job of jamming a Q-tip half in a nose and poking a tiger's brain?
 
Marine1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: foo monkey: Marcus Aurelius: The God damned mother farking tigers at the zoo can get a Coronavirus test before I can?

What a country.

Read the article. All you need to do to get tested is sneak into the tiger cage, start coughing, then take a dump.

I got arrested last time I did that.


Well, who's problem is that?

Also, what's so strange about it? The disease originated in an animal, passed on to humans, then humans sent it back.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The God damned mother farking tigers at the zoo can get a Coronavirus test before I can?

What a country.


Cough on a tiger and wait for the results.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
