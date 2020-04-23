 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Site of the first episode of the A-Team discovered in Spain   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Hannibal, Ancient Rome, Carthage, Roman Republic, site of Hannibal, Spain, Second Punic War, Punic Wars  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Archeologists were able to conclusively identify the site by the presence of twenty thousand spent shell cartridges, the absence of any signs of injury or wounded soldiers, and a giant makeshift cabbage gun constructed during a video montage."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
During the war, in his off time, Hannibal trained each of his elephants to balance on one foot while balancing a ball on their trunk.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They also found an inscription:  Hoc est quod amo consilium simul
 
