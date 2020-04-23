 Skip to content
(SILive)   NYC likely to delay the start of Manhattan congestion pricing as if there has been any congestion in almost six weeks
13
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congestion pricing?  Are they jacking up the cost of Claratin-D or something?

/dnrtfa
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll happen.. my allergies are starting to pick up.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought this had a dry cough.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size


remember this stuff?  Worked great.
 
synithium
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Flying cars.

Flying cars would fix this.  The helicopter kind.  Not the ones with extendable wings and jet engine.

VTOL or nothing on my next flying car.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe they should just give up federal highway funds for NYC.

I'm fine with them making their city even worse for people who need to work/live there, but they can do it without federal funds.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

synithium: Flying cars.

Flying cars would fix this.  The helicopter kind.  Not the ones with extendable wings and jet engine.

VTOL or nothing on my next flying car.


The fark you say.

I've seen how people drive and I've seen how people take care of their vehicles. If there are flying cars I'm installing a CIWS on the roof because I don't want you incompetent farkers overhead.

Hmm. CIWS may let them too close. Might need a VLS in the back yard.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: synithium: Flying cars.

Flying cars would fix this.  The helicopter kind.  Not the ones with extendable wings and jet engine.

VTOL or nothing on my next flying car.

The fark you say.

I've seen how people drive and I've seen how people take care of their vehicles. If there are flying cars I'm installing a CIWS on the roof because I don't want you incompetent farkers overhead.

Hmm. CIWS may let them too close. Might need a VLS in the back yard.


CRAM would have a smaller footprint. VLS are three decks tall.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: synithium: Flying cars.

Flying cars would fix this.  The helicopter kind.  Not the ones with extendable wings and jet engine.

VTOL or nothing on my next flying car.

The fark you say.

I've seen how people drive and I've seen how people take care of their vehicles. If there are flying cars I'm installing a CIWS on the roof because I don't want you incompetent farkers overhead.

Hmm. CIWS may let them too close. Might need a VLS in the back yard.

CRAM would have a smaller footprint. VLS are three decks tall.


Good point. It's kind of swampy here, don't know how easily I could dig that deep. Should be able to bolt that next to the CWIS.

\ The 440V power will take a little work as well. They still using that 400Hz nonsense?
 
synithium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: synithium: Flying cars.

Flying cars would fix this.  The helicopter kind.  Not the ones with extendable wings and jet engine.

VTOL or nothing on my next flying car.

The fark you say.

I've seen how people drive and I've seen how people take care of their vehicles. If there are flying cars I'm installing a CIWS on the roof because I don't want you incompetent farkers overhead.

Hmm. CIWS may let them too close. Might need a VLS in the back yard.


On the plus side...any reasonable system of personal helicopters would require an automated system.
Unfortunately it would Probably be run by Facebook and they would well your itineraries for profit.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Maybe they should just give up federal highway funds for NYC.

I'm fine with them making their city even worse for people who need to work/live there, but they can do it without federal funds.


New York (along with most places, really) needs to find every means possible to make it easier for cars to get in and out of the city, including building more parking garages, expressways, overpasses, etc.

Post-Covid means Americans will become even more of a car-culture, since who in their right mind will ever use public transportation again?
 
Vansthing
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Tr0mBoNe: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: synithium: Flying cars.

Flying cars would fix this.  The helicopter kind.  Not the ones with extendable wings and jet engine.

VTOL or nothing on my next flying car.

The fark you say.

I've seen how people drive and I've seen how people take care of their vehicles. If there are flying cars I'm installing a CIWS on the roof because I don't want you incompetent farkers overhead.

Hmm. CIWS may let them too close. Might need a VLS in the back yard.

CRAM would have a smaller footprint. VLS are three decks tall.

Good point. It's kind of swampy here, don't know how easily I could dig that deep. Should be able to bolt that next to the CWIS.

\ The 440V power will take a little work as well. They still using that 400Hz nonsense?


Fark user imageView Full Size
640 × 395
Could just park in backyard.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, traffic congestion hasn't really been a problem around here lately.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
