(BBC-US)   When self-isolation on the high seas hits reality: Couple sailing around world have no idea about coronavirus pandemic when coming to port   (bbc.com)
    Sad, Atlantic Ocean, Elena Manighetti, limited information, Ryan Osborne, Saint Vincent, Italy, Caribbean, Canary Islands  
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm bitter because this reminds me of the butterfly wrangler / pencil sharpener with a 3.4 million dollar budget on house hunters. I checked the gals twitter bio- Freelance content marketer | YouTuber & blogger | Ice-cream addict | Oxford comma lover.

She even mentions in the article she knew it was in China. She can't really claim isolation, she was willfully ignorant for 25 days while Richie Rich sailed the boat. Also, this is just "content" she probably produced that the BBC snatched up... I can find sources from February 3rd where people were preparing for a pandemic, her last tweet was Feb 18th.

Here is her twitter feed for some samples of self-promotion.
https://twitter.com/elenamanighetti
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, revise this headline to, "Lifestyle Bloggers Disappointed That Their Stale Stunt Did Not Garner Enough Attention Because Of Real-World Events, Devise Last-Ditch Gambit For Inserting Themselves Into Larger Story."
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Must be nice to have that much coin at that age to say farkit and sail about as you please.

Guess the rich folks have all sorts of ways to avoid the 'Rona....

/I'm working
//Thank Jebbuz I can afford food
///no 'Rona yet....
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rich people problems.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They asked their families to keep in touch, but with one rule: no bad news.

Yeah, they didn't keep in touch because of that, not because you're probably insufferable.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They should have navigated a route to avoid being rammed by the big pandemic. Read up on your ColRegs, lady.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"We told our shore contacts we didn't want to hear any bad news,"

fark these people.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, revise this headline to, "Lifestyle Bloggers Disappointed That Their Stale Stunt Did Not Garner Enough Attention Because Of Real-World Events, Devise Last-Ditch Gambit For Inserting Themselves Into Larger Story."


I hope somebody hits them in the face with a paper sack full of cold diarrhea as soon as they set foot on dry land.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Rich people problems.


Yeah, if you've got enough money to have quit your jobs three years ago, buy a boat and sail all over the world, I'm not too worried about you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: a paper sack full of cold diarrhea


uhm....wouldn't it make the bag all soggy and by the time you lifted it to hit them with it, it would all come out and spill over your arm?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Amateurs
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: a paper sack full of cold diarrhea

uhm....wouldn't it make the bag all soggy and by the time you lifted it to hit them with it, it would all come out and spill over your arm?


No if its a Sonic or Whataburger sack. They are engineered to hold semi-solids.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
sergent.com.auView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: No if its a Sonic or Whataburger sack. They are engineered to hold semi-solids.


Never been to either place, but I trust you know what you're doing. Proceed.  LOL
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can't keep 'em down  -  The Goldie Lookin' Chain survives

I'm a survivor / I'm a stockpiler...
the SELF ISOLATION rap by Goldie Lookin Chain
Youtube NPcBMQjBftY
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't believe them.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Rich people problems.


Yeah, not so much.  I watch their channel.

Their first boat, S/V KIttiwake, was a 26' catamaran built in 1977 that they fixed up.  They then sold that and bought a bigger 37' Tayana monohull from 1976.  Not really an expensive boat.

In fact, they had a problem with the chain plates for the rigging basically coming apart in a recent episode that they had to fix themselves.  Rich people would have someone do that for them.  Or wouldn't have bought a 44 year old boat to begin with.

I'm by no means rich, and I'm betting their boat cost a fraction of what my modest home cost.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Here is her twitter feed for some samples of self-promotion.


I must have different filters on. She seldom posts. She'll never make it as a Kardashian.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
BS, if you are planning on sailing the world or to be at sea for any length of time and aren't paying attention to world events or at the very least border and port policies, you are either lying or extremely stupid.  These people, if they are serious about not knowing about the biggest news event in the memory of anyone's life alive today, would have died eventually on this journey.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, and I didn't know she was Italian.  She has a British accent.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not nautical by any means, but don't these boats have radios?

Not only that but what a bout their cell phones? Don't they read their friend's facebook tweets or whatever the fark social media they use?
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DRTFA but my son was at basic training when this shiat hit and they gave very limited information to the trainees. When they were told that there would be no public graduation it took them buy surprise. The first phone call from him that lasted longer than a minute shook him up.

Me: "Schools are closed, can't go to restaurants, travel is somewhat restricted etc etc etc"

Him, totally dumbfounded: "Da fuq?!"

So yeah, I guess it is a bit of a shock to get this al at once.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Golly! Sure is a lot of people on here hatin' on us billionaires. Tuff titty, kitty.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait she's Italian and no one in her family told her what was going on back home?  I find that hard to believe even with the "no bad news" rule....
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A 36ft sailboat equipped for offshore is not really that much money, you could do it with $50-75K for the boat and monthly expenses about of about $3-4k.

But they're selfish richie riches?

Your all just seem jealous they're out there, and you're wherever you are.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mayochamp: BS, if you are planning on sailing the world or to be at sea for any length of time and aren't paying attention to world events or at the very least border and port policies, you are either lying or extremely stupid.  These people, if they are serious about not knowing about the biggest news event in the memory of anyone's life alive today, would have died eventually on this journey.


It's not all that unusual on an ocean crossing.

You're too busy sailing, checking the weather, navigating, cooking, doing maintenance, etc. to spend all day reading Fark threads (or the equivalent).

IIRC, they do have an HF radio and they get GRIB files that way* (basically weather files you can plug into software to tell you where to sail and where not to sail).  And I think they may have something like a Garmin InReach or whatever for position reports and for short text messages, but I have no idea what their plan is.  Different plans have levels of "free texts" so maybe they limited them on purpose to save money.

At any rate, this is pretty much unprecedented.  Never have all the ports around the World been shut down like this, so it's not inconceivable that they might not know about closures even if they were aware of the virus when they left the Mediterranean.

I'm curious about how this is going to effect Barry over at Adventures of an Old Sea Dog.


*I have a somewhat similar setup at home, where I can request GRIB files and other files over the radio, and send and receive e-mails using the WinLink system:  https://winlink.org/  I'm not sure what they use.  Might be SailMail.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm not nautical by any means, but don't these boats have radios?

Not only that but what a bout their cell phones? Don't they read their friend's facebook tweets or whatever the fark social media they use?


1.  Not necessarily.   Boats like that are required to have VHF radios, but those are short range only.   Many do carry HF radios, which are long range, but not all do, and even if they have them, they might only use them to get things like weather data pertinent to their journey.

2.  Cell phones don't work without cell towers, of which there are very few in the middle of the ocean.

3.  One of the reasons why people take long solo or otherwise short-handed ocean voyages is to get away from social media.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm not nautical by any means, but don't these boats have radios?

Not only that but what a bout their cell phones? Don't they read their friend's facebook tweets or whatever the fark social media they use?


wifi/cell signals only go so far, satellite internet is available, but it's slow and expensive, and usually used only for weather reports and texts (though you can get the weather over VHF too)
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
dittybopper:

There's different levels of rich,

Rich enough to not work a regular job and not have government assistance in is still rich.

They gave up the luxury of a house for the luxury of travel, even if it's on a budget.
 
Older not wiser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: steklo: I'm not nautical by any means, but don't these boats have radios?

Not only that but what a bout their cell phones? Don't they read their friend's facebook tweets or whatever the fark social media they use?

1.  Not necessarily.   Boats like that are required to have VHF radios, but those are short range only.   Many do carry HF radios, which are long range, but not all do, and even if they have them, they might only use them to get things like weather data pertinent to their journey.

2.  Cell phones don't work without cell towers, of which there are very few in the middle of the ocean.

3.  One of the reasons why people take long solo or otherwise short-handed ocean voyages is to get away from social media.


I'm starting to think the middle of an ocean is a good place for "influencers."
 
MindStalker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Must be nice to have that much coin at that age to say farkit and sail about as you please.

Guess the rich folks have all sorts of ways to avoid the 'Rona....

/I'm working
//Thank Jebbuz I can afford food
///no 'Rona yet....


I actually knew a couple who really had very little savings who sailed around the world. Living mostly on fish they caught. They would periodically stop and get jobs to save up for needed repairs and supplies, then continue their voyage. They said they knew several other couples doing the same. (This was early 2000s, no idea what happened to them)
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: I'm not nautical by any means, but don't these boats have radios?

Not only that but what a bout their cell phones? Don't they read their friend's facebook tweets or whatever the fark social media they use?


Hard to tell how big it is, and the article doesn't say.  Radios aren't standard on sailboats, until you get 40' +, and even then...it depends.

Crossing the Atlantic?  I'd have made the investment...but as petec noted above, that would only get you weather/maritime traffic, unless you also got sideband/shortwave, etc, and then actively monitored it during your crossing.

Cellphones, 20 miles from shore max.

/boat I was SUPPOSED to bring back from Bermuda is 50', has tracking antenna domes for unlimited             sattphone/internet
//the owner is loaded
///his racing-spec bottom paint cost more than my boat
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: dothemath: a paper sack full of cold diarrhea

uhm....wouldn't it make the bag all soggy and by the time you lifted it to hit them with it, it would all come out and spill over your arm?


I hope it's just the isolation getting to you, because I feel you've given the subject far too much thought.
 
