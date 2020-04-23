 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Yinz gotta color chart. Learn it. Don't be a jagg off   (wtae.com) divider line
18
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my favorite things anyone has ever asked me was when a Pittsburgh waitress asked:  "Yinz wants a blew gummy shark in yinz blue margereeter?"

"Why yes, ma'am, I WOULD really like a blue gummy shark in my blue margarita. I didn't even know blue OR gummy shark were options.  It's like I've stepped through a rainbow portal into some magical land of make-believe! You are a fabulous dream!"

She really was.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

brap: One of my favorite things anyone has ever asked me was when a Pittsburgh waitress asked:  "Yinz wants a blew gummy shark in yinz blue margereeter?"

"Why yes, ma'am, I WOULD really like a blue gummy shark in my blue margarita. I didn't even know blue OR gummy shark were options.  It's like I've stepped through a rainbow portal into some magical land of make-believe! You are a fabulous dream!"

She really was.


So did you two bang or what?
 
buntz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I once went to Bar Louie at Station Square and asked the waitress if they had Chopin vodka and she said no, but they Absolut, Pinnacle, Chop-in......

I said "I'll have the Chop-in"

/true story
//nothing to do with Pittsburghese, just a Pittsburgh story
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brap: One of my favorite things anyone has ever asked me was when a Pittsburgh waitress asked:  "Yinz wants a blew gummy shark in yinz blue margereeter?"

"Why yes, ma'am, I WOULD really like a blue gummy shark in my blue margarita. I didn't even know blue OR gummy shark were options.  It's like I've stepped through a rainbow portal into some magical land of make-believe! You are a fabulous dream!"

She really was.


That was at Joe's Crab Jack, and that was a long time ago. Wow. Like a really long time
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So does all these mean that people can't relocate? Because I want to me to Pennsylvania
 
Jimmy's getting angry [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Yinz"
Out yourself subby so I can put you on ignore.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a great idea. People never cross county lines to go to work or visit family or anything. How farking stupid.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's the Lithuanian Reopening Plan!

theflagshop.co.ukView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: brap: One of my favorite things anyone has ever asked me was when a Pittsburgh waitress asked:  "Yinz wants a blew gummy shark in yinz blue margereeter?"

"Why yes, ma'am, I WOULD really like a blue gummy shark in my blue margarita. I didn't even know blue OR gummy shark were options.  It's like I've stepped through a rainbow portal into some magical land of make-believe! You are a fabulous dream!"

She really was.

So did you two bang or what?


Well, if this was at eat-n-park, the waitress was probably in her 70's...
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey, someone took like 16 minutes on PowerPoint to make that presentation!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: What a great idea. People never cross county lines to go to work or visit family or anything. How farking stupid.


It's a start.  They can't tailor it to individual households.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: PanicAttack: What a great idea. People never cross county lines to go to work or visit family or anything. How farking stupid.

It's a start.  They can't tailor it to individual households.


Considering how contagious this virus is and coupled with the fact that people can be asymptomatic, it's a terrible idea.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: What a great idea. People never cross county lines to go to work or visit family or anything. How farking stupid.


Maybe people should reduce that?
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: What a great idea. People never cross county lines to go to work or visit family or anything. How farking stupid.


"But even under yellow, a ban on gatherings of over 25 people will remain, and gyms, casinos, theaters and other indoor recreational, wellness and entertainment venues will stay closed. Restaurants and bars will still be limited to carry-out or delivery, and businesses must follow federal and state guidance for social distancing and cleaning. "

oh no what a farking disaster
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you want that in eastern Pennsylvanian that's a "keller" chart...

/Go Iggles...win the ligg this year
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: "Yinz"
Out yourself subby so I can put you on ignore.


pretty sure it's raerae...I hear she's a Stillers fan.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stupid Penguins fans.
 
