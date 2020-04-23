 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   China undisappears journalist who go too close to the truth in Wuhan   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, China, Mass media, Infectious disease, Li Zehua, Quarantine, The Police, Twitter, What Happened  
•       •       •

1419 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 12:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His reprogramming has been completed.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tah-dah!
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a few more! C'mon! You can do it!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, they didn't kill him.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the MAGA set condemns this suppression of a free press without a hint of irony.

waxbeans: See, they didn't kill him.


How can you be sure?

http://alllooksame.com/
 
tfresh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take off the hat and let's see the lobotomy scars!
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: In before the MAGA set condemns this suppression of a free press without a hint of irony.

waxbeans: See, they didn't kill him.

How can you be sure?

http://alllooksame.com/


That's messed up ese
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: In before the MAGA set condemns this suppression of a free press without a hint of irony.


As opposed to the TDS crew championing it?
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: His reprogramming has been completed.


Ask him about Tahiti for confirmation.
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11/12 ain't oo bad, subby!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: Take off the hat and let's see the lobotomy scars!


Bet you 10 to 1 there's no lobotomy scars, but there are electrical burns on his nuts.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably missing at least one organ.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"China finds guy who looks an awful lot like disappeared journalist..."
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear it takes about 2 weeks for the marks from being beaten for hours on end with a rubber hose to fade away.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: See, they didn't kill him.


Yes, they cleared the very low bar of not snuffing a journalist who fortunately managed to let the world know of his abduction before they swallowed him up. Yay China.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: waxbeans: See, they didn't kill him.

Yes, they cleared the very low bar of not snuffing a journalist who fortunately managed to let the world know of his abduction before they swallowed him up. Yay China.


China, gonna China. Act accordingly.
%%(The Departed) yes, bastardized%%
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice family and friends you got there... words have consequences, he now understands that fully.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
PanicAttack: Keyser_Soze_Death: His reprogramming has been completed.

Ask him about Tahiti for confirmation.

It is a magical place.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now is the time for authoritarian governments to disappear troublemakers under the guise of them succumbing to Covid19. His uploading of video probably saved him from immediate consequences as it might be seen as very coincidental to have him turn up dead shortly after being taken into custody.  However, stay tuned as he may be scheduled to die in the 2nd wave of infection this summer/fall.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: I hear it takes about 2 weeks for the marks from being beaten for hours on end with a rubber hose to fade away.


Waterboarding doesn't leave scars....physically...
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tfresh: Take off the hat and let's see the lobotomy scars!


They can do other approaches for lobotomy that don't leave obvious external scars.

The way the guy is talking in the article, I imagine he got severely re-educated.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

camarugala: He's probably missing at least one organ.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: His reprogramming has been completed.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.