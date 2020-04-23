 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   California drivers are acting like Iowans during the lockdown   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots Out Wandering Around?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My car is electronically limited to 155 MPH.  Thank God.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's been a massive 87 percent increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph since the state's stay-at-home order was issued back on March 19, according to California Highway Patrol.

For which the only possible explanation is that more people are speeding, which can only mean that pandemics cause people to speed. This can't possibly have anything to do with the fact that with so many more people at home, police have less issues to worry about overall and so can focus more on the high-margin offenses that, with less traffic on the roads, are easier to see in the first place.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive everyday for my job and a lot of it is up and down 101 in NorCal. Traffic is running faster but the lack of accidents has also been noticeable. Go back to your sodoku CHP.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: There's been a massive 87 percent increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph since the state's stay-at-home order was issued back on March 19, according to California Highway Patrol.

For which the only possible explanation is that more people are speeding, which can only mean that pandemics cause people to speed. This can't possibly have anything to do with the fact that with so many more people at home, police have less issues to worry about overall and so can focus more on the high-margin offenses that, with less traffic on the roads, are easier to see in the first place.


It's more about the lack of other cars on the road.  Wide open stretches of freeway encourage you to open it up.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find myself driving the speed limit or below on empty roads.

It's spooky out there, I'm not out much, and I keep expecting (and finding) pedestrians in the middle of the street.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaining political office, then railing at blacks and Jews?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For so long Californians have gotten used to the speed limit being "however fast you can drive without hitting the car in front of you"

They dont know how to choose a speed if there isnt a huge clog of traffic in front of them choosing their speed for them. Theyve never had to do it before.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking farm animals?
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live in Iowa, getting a kick etc.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in L.A., and I have actually slowed down and become more cautious. Most drivers seem to be doing the same, but it only takes one idiot - and I spot a couple every time I venture into the streets.
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just CA.  I am seeing it as well here.  Lots of fast driving - but also, haven't seen an accident in a month.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: For so long Californians have gotten used to the speed limit being "however fast you can drive without hitting the car in front of you"

They dont know how to choose a speed if there isnt a huge clog of traffic in front of them choosing their speed for them. Theyve never had to do it before.


I think there is more than a little truth to this.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I find myself driving the speed limit or below on empty roads.

It's spooky out there, I'm not out much, and I keep expecting (and finding) pedestrians in the middle of the street.


Yeah. I live in a small town (for Connecticut) and I am driving much slower. It's not uncommon for groups of people to be walking side by side down local roads including major through roads. Or for a dog to be off the leash.

It's kind of serene to drive around slowly with no other traffic. I'm kinda digging it except for the whole 'rona thing.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Coronavirus speed limit signs are needed.

stle.orgView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spirit Hammer: Live in Iowa, getting a kick etc.


Can you really call being in Iowa living?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in northern Va., I'm glad to have fewer people tailgating me for going between the speed limit and 2 mph over.  I'm not on the interstate or (normally) high-volume roads enough to have any idea how fast people drive on those.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
States should deploy the standard speed limit sign prescribed for use in emergencies: MAINTAIN TOP SAFE SPEED.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My car is electronically limited to 155 MPH.  Thank God.


Pffft.

My car has a top speed of 300 miles per hour.  And it gets 94 MPG city, 112 highway.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: There's been a massive 87 percent increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph since the state's stay-at-home order was issued back on March 19, according to California Highway Patrol.

For which the only possible explanation is that more people are speeding, which can only mean that pandemics cause people to speed. This can't possibly have anything to do with the fact that with so many more people at home, police have less issues to worry about overall and so can focus more on the high-margin offenses that, with less traffic on the roads, are easier to see in the first place.


I believe it. I'm one of the speeders. I do about 80 in a 50 every day. I have noticed more people pulled over lately and keep telling myself I need to tone it down but it's sooooo tempting to just floor it when there's practically no one on the road.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first actual drive in the past 5 weeks (turning 6 tomorrow), was to donate blood.
Almost EVERYONE, including myself was driving around 10 miles under the speed limit. This was on a highway that passes through town.
There was around 25% of usual traffic for that time of day. Maybe even less.
After some 7-8 minutes, and out of rebellion more than anything, I picked up the speed to just under what I'd get fined for.

Not sure if the people were driving in serenity or just driving in a dazed state in a surreal landscape.
It felt like both.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I find myself driving the speed limit or below on empty roads.

It's spooky out there, I'm not out much, and I keep expecting (and finding) pedestrians in the middle of the street.


Get out of the way.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on a small amount of driving, speeds west of Boston are typical for the amount of traffic. Enforcement seems to be almost gone. Nobody wants to die writing a ticket for 75 in a 55. Oddly enough a police log has a report of a bicyclist being stopped for running a red light. You read about the occasional DUI arrest. But no ordinary speed traps.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
70 in a 45 is the new normal here.

However, doing 25 in my neighborhood (what is posted) will get me yelled at by a mob of screeching, drunken Karens out socializing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was expecting going slow in the left lane.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Introducing James T
Youtube MeRghYqi090
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why? BECAUSE WE CAN!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Near Atlanta last weekend a biker was clocked on GA 400 going 172.

He got away, but if he had wrecked he would be a meat crayon.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maddog2030: brainlordmesomorph: I find myself driving the speed limit or below on empty roads.

It's spooky out there, I'm not out much, and I keep expecting (and finding) pedestrians in the middle of the street.

Get out of the way.


I said empty roads.

As soon as a car is behind me, I suddenly think "why am I going 30?"
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The thing is, there's the same number of State Troupers as there was before, they just have 90% less traffic to watch. Here in Orlando, going over 80 on the I-4, you couldn't stand out more if you shot fireworks out of the passenger side window.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My car is electronically limited to 155 MPH.  Thank God.


Oh, there are aftermarket programmers to remove that.
 
jake3988
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
While I'm sure car crashes are WAY down with few people on the road... everyday on the news here in Ohio I see at least 1 'single car' crashes.  Presumably because they're wackos who are speeding like crazy and lose control of their car.

If people are willing to weave in and out of traffic at 85mph during rush hour when there isn't a pandemic going on (every day there wasn't super heavy traffic it happened)... I can't imagine what they're doing now.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: maddog2030: brainlordmesomorph: I find myself driving the speed limit or below on empty roads.

It's spooky out there, I'm not out much, and I keep expecting (and finding) pedestrians in the middle of the street.

Get out of the way.

I said empty roads.

As soon as a car is behind me, I suddenly think "why am I going 30?"


Well with all the pedestrians you are finding in the middle of the "streets", are you sure your not on the sidewalk? That car behind you is a cop, he is also wondering why you are doing 30mph on the sidewalk. Pull over.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Iowa in a nutshell. (I lived there for 2 years). A county or state road would have a posted speed limit of 55mph. Nobody drove that speed. Nobody. All vehicles traveled at one of two speeds 48mph or 70mph. There was no inbetweening allowed.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Based on a small amount of driving, speeds west of Boston are typical for the amount of traffic. Enforcement seems to be almost gone. Nobody wants to die writing a ticket for 75 in a 55. Oddly enough a police log has a report of a bicyclist being stopped for running a red light. You read about the occasional DUI arrest. But no ordinary speed traps.


Rt 2 and 290 are lawless when they were previously sped trap areas. Staties (spits on ground) sit in visible spots with their headlights on to say "please don't give us a reason to move".
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: Iowa in a nutshell. (I lived there for 2 years). A county or state road would have a posted speed limit of 55mph. Nobody drove that speed. Nobody. All vehicles traveled at one of two speeds 48mph or 70mph. There was no inbetweening allowed.


I'm guessing that the pothole situation in Iowa has gotten better over the years.

When I grew up there no one would drive 70 because the potholes would destroy the car (both wheels and unibody frames).
 
