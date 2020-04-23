 Skip to content
(Metro)   Paramedics thought a man waving at them from a parking garage was cheering them instead of trying to flag for help as his wife was going into labor in their car   (metro.co.uk) divider line
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
J45Picker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Officer Trump?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ahh. That reminds me of the time I was driving along, and heard a couple of thuds. I thought I had hit a deer!

At first, I came to a screeching halt, and looked back to try to find the source of the confusion. There was a woman in the road, carelessly repainting the fire lane. She didn't even have a paintbrush. She was laying down on the job!

Thankfully, a nice man in the car behind us was enthusiastically waving , as if to say "don't worry! It was just cardboard! You can drive on now". So we did.

//And let me tell you. It was hell cleaning that paint off.. The city should really be more careful.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hannah Howells and husband Andy, from Hamble, Hampshire, were driving to the Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton on April 19 when she realised they were not going to arrive in time.

In related news, cleaning woman Clara Clifford discovered your clean copper clappers, kept in a closet, were copped by Claude Cooper the kleptomaniac from Cleveland.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wilf?

Poor kid.

But really, good for them.
 
crinz83
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i'll never forget the time i was stranded on the freeway, and all i had to wave at cars for help was this
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
