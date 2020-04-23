 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Jesus, are we not doing phrasing anymore   (twitter.com)
24
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Jesus, are we not doing phrasing anymore"

This may have been slightly amusing the first 100,000,000,000 times it was said.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When the hoarders hear this, they'll buy up steaks and ground beef and not have the freezer space...  Oh? They're already doing this?  Merica!  We're in this together but I got to the meat section first.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Jesus, are we not doing phrasing anymore"

This may have been slightly amusing the first 100,000,000,000 times it was said.


I watched that show once and found nothing slightly amusing about it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She don't eat meat
But she sure like the bone

That's your earworm for the day.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Future phrasing issues:
Grab your meat now, because there won't be any soon.
Grab all the meat you can.
 
Abox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm:We're in this together but I got to the meat section first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
JEsUs, aRe We NoT DoiNG pHrAsiNg AnYMorE

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We get ours from a local producer.  Mrs SBinRR says she's often tried, but you just can't beat his meat
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can't have any pudding, if you don't beat your meat.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: JEsUs, aRe We NoT DoiNG pHrAsiNg AnYMorE

[i.kym-cdn.com image 383x230] [View Full Size image _x_]


Look, these are tough times, and I'm sure people's sense of humor have changed. Maybe subby's been stuck all day with the kids and is slowly losing their mind?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Hey, baby, why don't you inch over here so I can show you my meat shortage" is not as good a pickup line as you might think.

/Bought 3lbs of extra lean ground beef yesterday, on sale.  Figured I ought to buy what I can (afford) before prices get stupid.
 
synithium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Old but good.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7tScAyN​a​RdQ
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My local grocery store went from having no chicken for a month to having 10 lb bags of leg quarters for $4 each a few days ago.  Yeah at that price I bought some extra for the freezer.  Other than the aforementioned chicken disappearance the meat case hasnt showed any signs of shortage at this point.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Farkers please jeep calm.

There's enough of me to go around for everyone
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Huh. Looks like i'm going to stock up on Berkshire bacon? Really?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: When the hoarders hear this, they'll buy up steaks and ground beef and not have the freezer space...  Oh? They're already doing this?  Merica!  We're in this together but I got to the meat section first.


The meat hoarders are now hoarding chest freezers.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have no more freezer space due to standard storage and the extra time to cook all the things. The 2-1/2 gallons of chicken and sausage gumbo from this past weekend nor all the stocks made over the previous weeks, plus all the frozen veggies bought for the lock down.

I need to learn how to cook smaller. Fortunately I love salsa because I made a gallon last week. It is my main vegetable input besides all the vegetables I put in the gumbo.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
kappit.comView Full Size


Ham Girl knows how to multitask during COVID-19.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meat0918: Farkers please jeep calm.

There's enough of me to go around for everyone


T. Rex - Jeepster [Lyrics] [HD]
Youtube G3PznrYmWzc
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
