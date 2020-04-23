 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Wait, now facemasks are bad again (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There's plenty of evidence for transmission from pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers who feel fine at the time, spread via small droplets which don't require a cough or sneeze. Wear the damn mask and try not to touch your face as much. Carry some hand sanitizer in case you do suddenly need to pick your nose in public.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well the governor of Illinois just mandated that we all wear them starting May 1, sooo....

"Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can't maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask."
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"One expert has explained--"

Let me stop you right there. Thank you. Have a nice day.

That's a polite way to say: fark right off with that bullshiat.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not everyone wears a face mask correctly, therefore face masks are stupid.

The enemy of good is perfect:  face mask edition.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Well the governor of Illinois just mandated that we all wear them starting May 1, sooo....

"Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can't maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask."


Texas just announced that coronavirus is over and we can go shopping again!

As a reminder, Texas also elected this.
As a reminder, Texas also elected this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thanks for browser hijack attempt.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This guy is a general practitioner, and not an expert in anything, and is so stupid and ill informed that he does not know that the purpose of the mask is NOT TO PROTECT THE WEARER, but to stop the spread of the disease.
That's why the article appears in a bird cage liner, and not a real publication.
Who greened this dogshiat?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Hankie Fest: Well the governor of Illinois just mandated that we all wear them starting May 1, sooo....

"Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can't maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask."

Texas just announced that coronavirus is over and we can go shopping again!

As a reminder, Texas also elected this.
[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


Texas, aside from Ann Richards, does seem to like electing wanna-be rednecks as Governor, don't they?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is like the argument that wearing a seatbelt is dangerous because it may trap you in a burning car. Otherwise known as farking stupid. Cover your face and keep your diseased breath away from other people.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I wear a mask it reminds me not to touch my face. He's saying the opposite is true?

You don't know me!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Texas, aside from Ann Richards, does seem to like electing wanna-be rednecks as Governor, don't they?


What do you mean "Wanna-be"?
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I haven't been inside a bank in a while, are they cool with the whole mask thing?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We get 1 mask per day for a 12 hour shift. A brown paper bag to store it for eating.

This Friday they're going to hand out masks only every other day.

I work for one of the largest companies in the world at another huge company's factory.

The back of my ears hurt.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Well the governor of Illinois just mandated that we all wear them starting May 1, sooo....

"Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can't maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask."


Yeah but the mandate says nothing about pants!
 
LindenFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes Subby, and none of this "again" bullshiat. We knew from the beginning that it was important to educate people on proper mask usage so as not to make the situation worse. Just like we had to instruct people in proper hand washing techniques, and how important it is not to touch your face. Do keep up.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: This guy is a general practitioner, and not an expert in anything, and is so stupid and ill informed that he does not know that the purpose of the mask is NOT TO PROTECT THE WEARER, but to stop the spread of the disease.
That's why the article appears in a bird cage liner, and not a real publication.
Who greened this dogshiat?


Then why does the WHO have basically the same opinion? Is the WHO ill-informed? They have always only endorsed masks for those who are symptomatic. Oh, I guess they are dogshiat, too. Thanks for that.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Waitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitwaitaminute! You mean if you're a moron and wear it wrong while ignoring ALL the other recommendations such as don't touch your face they don't work?

Fark user imageView Full Size

UhDUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!

/ if this moron was my doctor I'd drop him
// I'd also let him know it was because he's a moron
/// how the fark did he get any sort of peer respect?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
helloboss.luView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: jso2897: This guy is a general practitioner, and not an expert in anything, and is so stupid and ill informed that he does not know that the purpose of the mask is NOT TO PROTECT THE WEARER, but to stop the spread of the disease.
That's why the article appears in a bird cage liner, and not a real publication.
Who greened this dogshiat?

Then why does the WHO have basically the same opinion? Is the WHO ill-informed? They have always only endorsed masks for those who are symptomatic. Oh, I guess they are dogshiat, too. Thanks for that.


I noticed you did not attempt to refute what I said, but rather appealed to authority.
I am not associated with WHO, and would not know why they supposedly said something, according to you, or even that they did actually say that.
The mask is worn in public to protect others, and keep floating droplets and your own booger hooks off your face. It makes you a little bit safer if you wear it properly, and other people much safer from YOU.
As a non-sociopath, I place value on the latter, as well.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: jso2897: This guy is a general practitioner, and not an expert in anything, and is so stupid and ill informed that he does not know that the purpose of the mask is NOT TO PROTECT THE WEARER, but to stop the spread of the disease.
That's why the article appears in a bird cage liner, and not a real publication.
Who greened this dogshiat?

Then why does the WHO have basically the same opinion? Is the WHO ill-informed? They have always only endorsed masks for those who are symptomatic. Oh, I guess they are dogshiat, too. Thanks for that.


They do confer protection to the wearer as well, especially if the wearer is wearing it correctly. They provide even more protection to those around them from the wearer. Medical staff wear them for both reasons. If they provided NO protection to the wearer then all of our medical staff would be infected by now. That's just a stupid claim.
 
mutt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: The back of my ears hurt.


This!  Try talking on the phone all day while wearing one.  By the end of the day I wish for death from coronavirus!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nytmare: I haven't been inside a bank in a while, are they cool with the whole mask thing?


I did figure out that's why the state liquor stores here put a 'No exceptions, produce ID!' policy into effect. If they can't see people, they can't judge age. Which is silly, really. I waited tables long enough to know when an underage schmuck is trying to buy beer, just from their body language.

Haven't tried a bank yet, though. All of the ones here are doing drive thru only, actually.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: BrianGriffin: jso2897: This guy is a general practitioner, and not an expert in anything, and is so stupid and ill informed that he does not know that the purpose of the mask is NOT TO PROTECT THE WEARER, but to stop the spread of the disease.
That's why the article appears in a bird cage liner, and not a real publication.
Who greened this dogshiat?

Then why does the WHO have basically the same opinion? Is the WHO ill-informed? They have always only endorsed masks for those who are symptomatic. Oh, I guess they are dogshiat, too. Thanks for that.

I noticed you did not attempt to refute what I said, but rather appealed to authority.
I am not associated with WHO, and would not know why they supposedly said something, according to you, or even that they did actually say that.
The mask is worn in public to protect others, and keep floating droplets and your own booger hooks off your face. It makes you a little bit safer if you wear it properly, and other people much safer from YOU.
As a non-sociopath, I place value on the latter, as well.


It's a strange world indeed where you and I agree completely.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: I haven't been inside a bank in a while, are they cool with the whole mask thing?


yes, as are liquor stores. whoodathunkit
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nytmare: I haven't been inside a bank in a while, are they cool with the whole mask thing?


i've been in two separate banks repeatedly and they seem pretty cool with it.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bowen: When I wear a mask it reminds me not to touch my face. He's saying the opposite is true?

You don't know me!


He also claimed, with a straight face, that if you are young and healthy, you don't need to worry about the virus, and wearing the mask will only make you touch your face more.

Well, maybe he had a straight face, or maybe he was bursting with giggles over putting one over on the general populace. I suspect the latter.

Wear a face mask. Wash or replace them, wear one side out every time. Wear DISPOSABLE gloves. Don't touch things if you do not have to. Remove disposable gloves when you are in your car or home, peel them off inside-out and throw them away. Wash your hands for 20 seconds, soap and warm water, after being outside of your home. All of these things will, without a doubt, minimize your risk of contact. Eye protection will also help.

Don't touch your face while you are out... that's a no brainer, and if an itchy mask is going to make you forget that one, you probably shouldn't be swimming in the gene pool anyway.

COVID-19 is incredibly contagious, but can it transmit via simple airborne particles? We don't know. We do know it can hitch a ride in droplets projected by heavy breathing, loud talking, sneezing, or coughing, and covering THAT mouth with a mask will prevent a lot of those droplets from getting into the open air, and OTHERS wearing masks will be safer if those droplets DO get into the air.

All of these steps, of course, also depend on social distancing. Every foot will reduce your risk exponentially.

Most importantly, err on the side of caution. Stay safe, people.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: We get 1 mask per day for a 12 hour shift. A brown paper bag to store it for eating.

This Friday they're going to hand out masks only every other day.

I work for one of the largest companies in the world at another huge company's factory.

The back of my ears hurt.


Look up "ear savers". Lots of 3d printed designs out there but could probably be made from home with scraps.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Carry some hand sanitizer in case you do suddenly need to pick your nose in public.


I wasn't going to pick my nose. I was going to thump him!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Luse: jso2897: BrianGriffin: jso2897: This guy is a general practitioner, and not an expert in anything, and is so stupid and ill informed that he does not know that the purpose of the mask is NOT TO PROTECT THE WEARER, but to stop the spread of the disease.
That's why the article appears in a bird cage liner, and not a real publication.
Who greened this dogshiat?

Then why does the WHO have basically the same opinion? Is the WHO ill-informed? They have always only endorsed masks for those who are symptomatic. Oh, I guess they are dogshiat, too. Thanks for that.

I noticed you did not attempt to refute what I said, but rather appealed to authority.
I am not associated with WHO, and would not know why they supposedly said something, according to you, or even that they did actually say that.
The mask is worn in public to protect others, and keep floating droplets and your own booger hooks off your face. It makes you a little bit safer if you wear it properly, and other people much safer from YOU.
As a non-sociopath, I place value on the latter, as well.

It's a strange world indeed where you and I agree completely.


At this point, what moron believe that the asymptomatic can't spread the disease? Asymptomatic people actually shed MORE virus if they have it, according to a recent study.
I'm pretty sure he was just trolling. I may be crazy, but I'm not stupid.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nytmare: I haven't been inside a bank in a while, are they cool with the whole mask thing?



My credit union went to lobby visits 'by appointment only' to protect their tellers, about a month ago.  And I'm pretty sure they'd still deny entry to any customer without a mask, even if they'd made an appointment.

The nearby UPS Store has a giant sign on their door: "NO MASK, NO SERVICE".
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A helpful list of 'loids from the UK. If you don't watch/read Fox, you shouldn't read these either outside of entertainment value.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Argh, why is this so hard to understand? I've had several variants of this conversation over the past few weeks:

Patient: Why is everyone in this office wearing cloth masks? I thought they don't protect you.

Me: They're less protective than surgical masks or N95s, but those are very difficult to obtain right now so we're using cloth ones. They're slightly better than nothing. But the main reason we wear masks in an outpatient office isn't to protect ourselves. What if I told you I were already infected with COVID-19, right now as we're talking?

Patient: You shouldn't be coming to work!

Me: But that's just it: you can have the disease and have no signs or symptoms for days or weeks while you're spreading it around. And there still aren't enough tests to routinely check persons without symptoms. *cough cough* Oh, excuse me. Aren't you glad I'm wearing a mask now?

Patient: You're not serious about being infected are you?

Me: I'm not infected, as far as I know. But I don't know for sure, so we wear these to avoid unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to others. Now would you reconsider wearing a mask in public?

Patient: But you just said it wouldn't protect me much!

Me: If everyone wore masks, people who were infected and didn't know it would be much less likely to spread it, which helps everybody. Wouldn't you feel terrible if you unknowingly spread it to your family or friends?

Patient: But I don't have it!

Me: How do you know?

Patient: I feel fine!

Me: urrrggghhh...
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He said this is a problem:  "indeed if people wear masks there's a risk they play around with it, they play with their eyes more and maybe you're even at a higher risk of picking up an infection."  The Express headline is OMG masks bad.

Really, TLDR the masks are fine its the behavior that could be a problem.

I went to Publix today and just watching folks, he isnt wrong about that. Folks had their masks half on and off, would pick at them and then touch product, carts or vice versa. Im wearing mine if I have to be at the store and am doing my best not to fark with it but Im not surprised at all about the behavior I saw. These people have probably never had to wear a mask outside of Halloween when they were kids before.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok, so Express UK says they are bad, which means they are definitely good.

Better than any expert, medical professional or scientist, the Opposite of UK Rags Law (that being, anything they say, do the opposite; anything they state is false) is your best source of information on the Internet.

Where are the Express UK defenders now? Yes, they actually exist and they were in the Paris riots thread.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: I haven't been inside a bank in a while, are they cool with the whole mask thing?


Our state has been doing masks for about two weeks. Banks are the one place where you are expected not to wear them.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: As a non-sociopath I may be crazy, but I'm not stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Control by fear and confusion.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: jso2897: As a non-sociopath I may be crazy, but I'm not stupid.

[Fark user image 236x177]


I smarted this post.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Control by fear and confusion.


Confuse by control and fear.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hankie Fest: Well the governor of Illinois just mandated that we all wear them starting May 1, sooo....

"Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can't maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask."


Why wait a week?
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Face masks decrease the risk of spreading disease if you wear them correctly.  However, if you wear them incorrectly, like say for too long, then you are increasing your risk of infections, because you have a nice bacteria colony growing in close proximity to your mouth and nose.

The secret is to wear them correctly, and to either dispose of them or properly wash them, if they are washable, between uses.
 
Godscrack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jso2897: Godscrack: Control by fear and confusion.

Confuse by control and fear.


Fear infused with confusion brings control.
 
