(Huffington Post)   Nobody wants to read "why I left New York during coronavirus" personal essays   (huffpost.com) divider line
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, you're right.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm also going to avoid essays about essays about why I left New York during coronovirus just to be safe.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"As I sit here, stranded and forsaken with only my mistress and my labradoodle to keep me company in the Hamptons, I cast my mind back....."
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't want to read justificatons for these plagues rats to bring their diseases elsewhere.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not going to write an essay about an essay about essays about why I left New York during coronavirus just to be safe because after writing "fark that farker" it would be done and that's more an exclamation than an essay.

\ Could copy and paste a few hundred times...
 
synithium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorry ya'll ain't wealthy enough to abandon your paltry possessions and move to your backup house.

//economic equality, is it real?
//don't get rid of all the public telephone cleaners
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would write a "Why I left New York" essay, but I'm from New Jersey.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those with the means to do so have always done so as long as that city's existed.

It goes back to when the heat & humidity would make ever summer pestilential.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to read "why I left New York during coronavirus" personal essays

FTFY, subby. Nobody wants to read shiat from whiny self centered New Yorkers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just hope Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are keeping 6 ft apart.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm also going to avoid essays about essays about why I left New York during coronovirus just to be safe.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Those with the means to do so have always done so as long as that city's existed.

It goes back to when the heat & humidity would make ever summer pestilential.


*every summer...

And that's historically been a part of every large city's UMC and up inhabitants, summering elsewhere to escape the stench, filth, and disease.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Those with the means to do so have always done so as long as that city's existed.

It goes back to when the heat & humidity would make ever summer pestilential.


Chicago is populated by former New Yorkers who said 'You know, I like the crime and the poverty and the traffic, but it just isn't quite cold enough.'
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You'd expect people with MFA degrees from Yale, etc. to be better writers.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Tr0mBoNe: I'm also going to avoid essays about essays about why I left New York during coronovirus just to be safe.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x340]


<sigh>
 
Karne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Nobody wants to read "why I left New York during coronavirus" personal essays

FTFY, subby. Nobody wants to read shiat from whiny self centered New Yorkers.


I prefer hillbilly porch ballads. By TRUE Americans.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "As I sit here, stranded and forsaken with only my mistress and my labradoodle to keep me company in the Hamptons, I cast my mind back....."


Go on....It's the start to "The Ultimate Gatsby".
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Their grandkids might.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why not?  These are the most important people in the world, after all.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What kind of goddamned asshole lives in NYC and gets a Newfoundland? That dog is going to be the size of a bear when it's fully grown.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Three things to come to mind:

1 - You're rich
2 - Your parents/family told you to abandon your bohemian lifestyle/college dreams and come home
3 - You lost your job, #2

People should count their blessings no matter how big or small, and if your options allow you to act in whatever manner is best for you then more power to you. However people need to learn to read the room.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What kind of goddamned asshole lives in NYC and gets a Newfoundland? That dog is going to be the size of a bear when it's fully grown.


A pretty obscure kind, you may not have heard of it.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Left NYC in a U-Haul truck 25 years ago.  Haven't missed it a bit...
 
