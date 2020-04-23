 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   This is a really bad time to have your phone number be one digit off from the state unemployment office fax line   (kdvr.com) divider line
30
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hello and welcome to the UnemploymentFone.  Your wait time is approximately one hour longer than the life of your phone's battery".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Jenny

867-5309
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse. One work number I had was one digit off the local AIDS clinic.

Fun times.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when Mrs SS and i were single and playing house a new to us rental had people calling thinking it was a local liquor store. i gave up and started telling people "we're having a 1 hour special on that beer - buy one case get two free". ahh, to be young and stupid.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was growing up, our phone number was one digit off the county suicide hotline. Always felt kinda bad about telling someone that when they called.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my parents phone number was 1 digit off the local soup kitchen used to have lots of calls till the soup kitchen changed it.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It started over a DECADE ago?  Um, Lady, do you not realize that you can change your number?

/Misery loves company, I guess.  0_o
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So get a fax machine.  Have a standard response fax ready to send back saying "If you are too stupid to read a phone/fax number correctly, then you don't deserve any government assistance.  But you do deserve to have your identity stolen.  If you fax this number ever again, your personal information will be sold on the dark net."
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know her pain.  I had almost the same number, except the last two digits transposed, as the local Dyslexia clinic. ;)
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was getting that many calls a while ago from Rajiv about my iCloud (which I don't have) being compromised.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked at GSFC my phone number was the old fax number for submitting proposals.  Twice a year I would turn the ringer off and wait it out
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: when Mrs SS and i were single and playing house a new to us rental had people calling thinking it was a local liquor store. i gave up and started telling people "we're having a 1 hour special on that beer - buy one case get two free". ahh, to be young and stupid.


About 15 maybe 20 years ago our number was one off from Ruth Chris steakhouse.
I got annoyed.
So I started taking, and refusing reservations. ROFLMAO.
Oh and thank you for the Fark.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents' old landline was one digit off of the Time & Temp number, when that mattered.  Still to this day, I'm not sure why that existed except for people to synchronize their pocket watches.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some relatives of mine had a number that was one digit off a local restaurant. People were always calling wanting to make reservations or place a take order. Usually my uncle would politely tell them they dialed the wrong number, but on occasion (usually when he was a few drinks deep), he'd go ahead and take the order or reservation and tell them he'd see them soon then hang up. Don't know how many people showed up at the restaurant over the years wanting their order because of that, but it kept him amused at times.

/his thought was "fark 'em if they can't read/dial right"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SR117Nighthawk: It started over a DECADE ago?  Um, Lady, do you not realize that you can change your number?

/Misery loves company, I guess.  0_o


Why should she? The company should or loss business.
I'd get people mad till the number was changed
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldDude: So get a fax machine.  Have a standard response fax ready to send back saying "If you are too stupid to read a phone/fax number correctly, then you don't deserve any government assistance.  But you do deserve to have your identity stolen.  If you fax this number ever again, your personal information will be sold on the dark net."


💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜​💜💜😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB #1:

A few decades ago, a newspaper ran a promotional ad for some horror flick. You were supposed to call in and get a creepy message from whichever character you asked for. Anyway, the paper misprinted the number -- they printed the number for my aunt and uncle instead. And the name one of the characters in the film matched my (at the time) 9 year old cousin's. Needless to say, much hilarity ensued.

/CSB #1

CSB #2:

Back in the 60s my grandfather was waiting at the gas station while his car was serviced. The payphone there started ringing. He went to pick it up to tell them it was the wrong number. Only when he picks it up, the caller asks for him. Turns out the pay phone number was 1 digit off from my grandfather's number, and the person calling for him had mis-dialed, getting the gas station payphone by mistake.

/CSB #2
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: My parents' old landline was one digit off of the Time & Temp number, when that mattered.  Still to this day, I'm not sure why that existed except for people to synchronize their pocket watches.


For when the lights go out and you need to fix the clocks?
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My college roommate had to have the number 420 in our phone number. So he asked for it, and got it when setting up our phone.

Within an hour of the phone getting connected, it  rings and I pick up to someone asking if we have the newest Britney Spears album. I tell them wrong number and hang up. The next call asked our hours. The next one asked our address.

We had gotten tower records old phone number. This was a good year or two after they were closed. I'm guessing they pre paid the yellow pages a for a few years.

We finally changed it after a few months. At the end I was telling people to come on over, we've got everything you need!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: .

/CSB #1

CSB #2:

Back in the 60s my grandfather was waiting at the gas station while his car was serviced. The payphone there started ringing. He went to pick it up to tell them it was the wrong number. Only when he picks it up, the caller asks for him. Turns out the pay phone number was 1 digit off from my grandfather's number, and the person calling for him had mis-dialed, getting the gas station payphone by mistake.

/CSB #2


🤔🧐😲🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set your cell to accept faxes and sell off all of the personal info that you get on the dark web.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldDude: So get a fax machine.  Have a standard response fax ready to send back saying "If you are too stupid to read a phone/fax number correctly, then you don't deserve any government assistance.  But you do deserve to have your identity stolen.  If you fax this number ever again, your personal information will be sold on the dark net."


That reminds me of back in the way-before my cell phone carrier had some sort of fax service.  It's been so long I don't remember exactly how it worked.  I think you had to let it go to voicemail or forward the call and their system would receive it like a fax/modem and you could either have it emailed to you or re-faxed to another fax machine.  I used it once just to see if it worked then filed it away.  That was probably the early aughts when fax machines were already pretty archaic [to me].
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: emersonbiggins: My parents' old landline was one digit off of the Time & Temp number, when that mattered.  Still to this day, I'm not sure why that existed except for people to synchronize their pocket watches.

For when the lights go out and you need to fix the clocks?


Maybe, but this was the 90s... no one wore regular watches or had battery-powered kitchen wall clocks?
 
hodet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TIL, people still use fax machines.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: waxbeans: emersonbiggins: My parents' old landline was one digit off of the Time & Temp number, when that mattered.  Still to this day, I'm not sure why that existed except for people to synchronize their pocket watches.

For when the lights go out and you need to fix the clocks?

Maybe, but this was the 90s... no one wore regular watches or had battery-powered kitchen wall clocks?


Good point. About the watch.
But, I'm 46. I don't think we ever owned a battery powered clock. Like ever. All digital alarm clocks, wall units. But they did have that back up 9 volt. But, I think only one or two years did we actually put the 9 volts in there.  And a microwave. Once had an oven with a Analog clock, but it was electric too.

Still your point stands it was odd.
Our time and temperature in was done by the bank so it might have just been a commercial? Was yours branded?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you flip the first two numbers of my phone number it becomes the number for a pharmacy. I turned off voice mail years ago after dealing with all the messages left by doctors calling scripts in.
 
IMACODFISH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's a fax?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IMACODFISH: What's a fax?


the opposite of a lie, why?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hodet: TIL, people still use fax machines.


That's how I send my tax documents to my accountant.  He's great at screwing the IRS out of money but horrible at dealing with a complex password to decrypt a document.

Having said that, over 20 years ago my roommie and I got assigned a phone number that belonged to the post office and the number had been out of service for at least 10 years.  We got a surprising number of phone calls for the post office, usually from the elderly but not always.

It was amazing how many callers would argue that I HAD to be the post office and HAD to help them.

One guy was so belligerent and crazy that after I told him he was a dumbass he said he was "jumping in my truck and coming down to kick my ass."  I told him 'Bring it, motherf*cker, my name is Dave and I'll be waiting for you in the parking lot."  I have no idea what happened after that but he never called again, lol.
 
