With the backing of each one of their 4,781 Twitter followers, One Million Moms rails against a cartoon duck having two cartoon duck dads
    More: Stupid, Homosexuality, Family, Southern Poverty Law Center, Disney XD's DuckTales, LGBT, Disney XD, Queer, Parent  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is what is exactly needed in this time of needs.  And if they ever see some animes, they be fainting by the millions.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1000CCs of Hentai to their Twitter feed, STAT!


1000CCs of Hentai to their Twitter feed, STAT!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tedhicksfilmetc.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thought that someone gets some sort of authority from their "mommy" status was something I never understood.

Dumb people make crotchfruit too, ya know....
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point, are these people going to tumble to the fact that no one listens to them anymore, and they haven't successfully gotten anything shut down since tittygate?
Give it up, fools.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ on a cracker, they're still on about this. Looking back on how quickly the rest of us moved on tells you how little it matters to others who someone loves, except to the hateful people who persecuted them.
The hate is certainly more upsetting than two dads.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nekkid from the waist down for over 80 years and nary a peep.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Million WHITE Moms.

On a side note theres a cluster of McMansions in my area where the rich white people have chalked "motivational" phrases like (barf) Bob Marley lyrics (ex "Every little thigs gonna be alright") on the fence. I think it should be legal to burn these houses down.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby spelled railed heads explode wrong.

/pleased by this news
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mothers are more likely to murder their living children than strangers.
In fact, heterosexual parents in general are more likely to murder their children.

A fetus is not a child, it's a fetus. I'm talking about actual children being murdered by their biological mothers. It's a fairly common problem.

Munchausen by proxy is real. Mothers need more oversight than just public schools.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: The thought that someone gets some sort of authority from their "mommy" status was something I never understood.

Dumb people make crotchfruit too, ya know....


You should see the Subreddit r/shiatmomgroupssay -- Obviously without the Fark filter on "shiat"-- because it's chock full of examples of people believing that getting knocked up and squeezing out a rugrat automatically grants them an honorary MD or PhD.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A couple of white guys at Focus on the Family.

On a side note theres a cluster of McMansions in my area where the rich white people have chalked "motivational" phrases like (barf) Bob Marley lyrics (ex "Every little thigs gonna be alright") on the fence. I think it should be legal to burn these houses down.


A couple of white guys at Focus on the Family.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.sharetv.comView Full Size

Hai guyz, What's goin' on here?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parents know best

Republican out front should have told you.

Dumb people make crotchfruit too, ya know....

You should see the Subreddit r/shiatmomgroupssay -- Obviously without the Fark filter on "shiat"-- because it's chock full of examples of people believing that getting knocked up and squeezing out a rugrat automatically grants them an honorary MD or PhD.


Parents know best

Republican out front should have told you.
 
MadHatter500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

It's their latent slavery fetish.  Would make Lincoln order some generals to invade.

Dumb people make crotchfruit too, ya know....

You should see the Subreddit r/shiatmomgroupssay -- Obviously without the Fark filter on "shiat"-- because it's chock full of examples of people believing that getting knocked up and squeezing out a rugrat automatically grants them an honorary MD or PhD.

Parents know best

Republican out front should have told you.


It's their latent slavery fetish.  Would make Lincoln order some generals to invade.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You have no idea what you're messing with here.

Every single one of those twitter followers tweets with the power of ~209.16 Moms!
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [img.sharetv.com image 225x300]
Hai guyz, What's goin' on here?


She's a deputy district attorney irl.  Guess she turned out alright despite having two dads.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they be out prodesting the covid shutdowns?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish so much I could watch these living dress shields watch their little ones get the facts on wholesome, natural duck mating, with all the rape and necrophilia White Jesus intended.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I watched the first season of the new Ducktales show and I was very impressed with it. The music, art and story choices being made are all good. It's very faithful to the original  and a lot of fun. As much as I dislike disney I have to admit that they did a great job on that show. For the sake of parental sanity please stop going after quality children's programming, there is so much garbage out there because kids will watch anything don't take out the good ones.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And over at Nick there is a boy with two dads and a bisexual teen girl on one animated show and a trans gender actor on a live action show.

And on the reboot of All That one of the male actors favorite characters to play is Beyonce


You lost conservatives, you lost the LGBTQ war hard.
I know you think this will be another abortion isdue you can fight for years and slowly chip away but it isn't because you can't guilt trip people to be on your side because on the abortion side you have cuddly little babies you can point to and say look they're humans not globs of cells. Now you have to point to gay people and say they're not human
 
synithium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We have mallards who are almost always MFM.

The last time I saw a female mallard without two males she was being raped by numerous examples of nature's worst designed dick in a scene that is otherwise only witnessed in India.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Apart from the being a lawyer part.
Hai guyz, What's goin' on here?

She's a deputy district attorney irl.  Guess she turned out alright despite having two dads.


Apart from the being a lawyer part.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

And if he's having sex it is technically anal
Nekkid from the waist down for over 80 years and nary a peep.


And if he's having sex it is technically anal
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't you people understand?... of course they're outraged.  Everyone knows a cartoon critter needs two dads who are porkers... they may be boaring, but they bring home the bacon !
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: One Million WHITE Moms.

On a side note theres a cluster of McMansions in my area where the rich white people have chalked "motivational" phrases like (barf) Bob Marley lyrics (ex "Every little thigs gonna be alright") on the fence. I think it should be legal to burn these houses down.


Actually, Whites show the largest support for gay marriage among the races tracked, 62% in the 2019 Pew poll. It's really only Evangelicals and Black Protestants that continue to be under 50% approval.
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: One Million WHITE Moms.

On a side note theres a cluster of McMansions in my area where the rich white people have chalked "motivational" phrases like (barf) Bob Marley lyrics (ex "Every little thigs gonna be alright") on the fence. I think it should be legal to burn these houses down.


What is wrong with Bob Marley? He has some great music.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Living, breathing scum.

Observe it. It's a dying breed.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One Million Karens
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: One Million WHITE Moms.

On a side note theres a cluster of McMansions in my area where the rich white people have chalked "motivational" phrases like (barf) Bob Marley lyrics (ex "Every little thigs gonna be alright") on the fence. I think it should be legal to burn these houses down.


I think I'd honestly be more disturbed seeing "In this house, we thank the Lord" etc than "Hail Satan"decals applied to someone's walls.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The pandemic of male ducks dicking around with each other is making millions of moms a few moms who haven't been laid in 20 years very, very upset.
 
foxfirex [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was honestly hoping it was Mallard Fillmore.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yeah, but he's black and I just hate that.


Yeah, but he's black and I just hate that.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I imagine he would have something to say in regards to all the things being wrong.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Dumb people make crotchfruit too, ya know....

You should see the Subreddit r/shiatmomgroupssay -- Obviously without the Fark filter on "shiat"-- because it's chock full of examples of people believing that getting knocked up and squeezing out a rugrat automatically grants them an honorary MD or PhD.

Parents know best

Republican out front should have told you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

And corkscrew penises!

SEDUCE ME: Duck | From Green Porno's Isabella Rossellni
Youtube E_-I1aRGttY

Thanks, Isabella Rossellini!


And corkscrew penises!

SEDUCE ME: Duck | From Green Porno's Isabella Rossellni
Youtube E_-I1aRGttY


Thanks, Isabella Rossellini!
 
darth_badger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
07X18
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well all I have 2 choice words for the One Million Moms...

Blathering Blatherskyte!!
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh my gawd, your forced me to click on a gay website.  What are people going to say when they see I clicked on a gay website. Oh my gawd, Oh my gawd, Oh my gawd. I have to destroy this computer now!
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For a very long time there was a cultural issue, and you kinda sort of had to expect this sort of thing.  But at this point, no matter what their religion or morals tell them, they've had plenty of time to get with the program and at the very least shut the fark up.  We have reached a point, on this issue, where this bullshiat is no more acceptable than "Go back to Africa" or anything else similar.  It's time to stop even remotely indulging these people, and start treating them like pariahs and the social deviants and dangerous hate group they are.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*morally, intellectually, and ethically dangerous.  12 Dads And A Fax Machine Masquerading As One Million Moms is no more physically dangerous than a jar of expired mayo.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.