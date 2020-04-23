 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   Man's social media posts against stay-at-home order go viral after he dies from COVID-19. Obvious tag just holding place for Repeat tag   (nbc4i.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Ornery prankster?" Maybe I misheard, but that I think that is one of the ways his family described him. That sure sounds like a synonym for " jackass."
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess he didn't believe hard enough.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I do not know this individual, but I have met this person many times.  He is exactly what is wrong with this country.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Denis Leary - Asshole (Official Uncensored Version)
Youtube UrgpZ0fUixs
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: I do not know this individual, but I have met this person many times.  He is exactly what is wrong with this country.


Not anymore.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Johnny loved life and everyone he knew with his whole heart

He just didn't give a shiat about anyone else.
I'm sorry the family is grieving. But they knew who  he was. It's not like they only found out after he died that he was a raving RWNJ
The shiat he was posting on Facebook is undoubtedly the same shiat he was spewing in person
It's not like he was a secret serial killer, he was doing it out in the open
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now those very posts are being shared thousands of times online next to his obituary, causing more pain for his family, who remember him as a loving husband, father of two,

Well, the rest of us will remember him as a stupid jackass who cared far more about getting his free refills at Arby's than the health of other people.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's one way to go viral.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: "Ornery prankster?" Maybe I misheard, but that I think that is one of the ways his family described him. That sure sounds like a synonym for " jackass."


Ornery prankster = stigginit
 
dragonchild
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.

What are you waiting for, then.  Go out there and do your thing.  There are shareholder values to be realized.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where are all of those people protesting to call this man's death "crisis acting"?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Johnny loved life and everyone he knew with his whole heart.

He clearly didn't give a shiat about people he didn't know though. Gotta wonder how many people he exposed to the virus before it caught up with him.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases.


Good news, the guidelines don't call for that.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Johnny loved life and everyone he knew with his whole heart

He just didn't give a shiat about anyone else.
I'm sorry the family is grieving. But they knew who  he was. It's not like they only found out after he died that he was a raving RWNJ
The shiat he was posting on Facebook is undoubtedly the same shiat he was spewing in person
It's not like he was a secret serial killer, he was doing it out in the open


Yeah, I'm betting Johnny had some choice words regarding Pantsuits and the proximity of the last President.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.


This is what you believe. Not what is known. But feel free to follow in the footsteps of this jackass.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope they managed to contact trace him before he died to figure out how many people he infected.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Now those very posts are being shared thousands of times online next to his obituary, causing more pain for his family, who remember him as a loving husband, father of two,

Well, the rest of us will remember him as a stupid jackass who cared far more about getting his free refills at Arby's than the health of other people.


This needs to happen every time one of these twits dies from coronavirus.
 
rudemix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ornery prankster = tell racist/sexist jokes then say "I was just kidding" when people are offended
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases


No one anywhere ever has suggested that.

Are the chicks you dig made of straw?
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I always respect these families, thinking of helping others in what are especially difficult times for them.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.


Point me to whoever said we're keeping people in their homes until there are 0 cases. You can't. You know why? Nobody ever said that.

Douchenozzle ignored science and the government recommendations because he was whipped into a stupid frenzy by right wing media.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OK, OK.  I have to give it to him.

I'm stugged like never before.   I mean, this is commitment.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It could be this man's purpose in life was to be a bad example.
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thank you sir for deciding not to vote for Trump again. Hopefully you will set an example for many other MAGAts to follow
 
Dave2042
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.


Gee, thanks for the in depth medical and epidemiological advice, Some Guy On The Internet!
 
snoproblem
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I swear there ought to be a federal law that people like this should have as their epitaph ;

"Lived Stupid.

Died Stupid."

... in letters engraved 3 inches deep into the hardest of marble.  I wonder how many thousands of graves would be marked this same way, especially lately.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.


No one is advocating for waiting until there are 0 cases before starting to lift some of the various restrictions.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Oh, that prankster!

Anyone talk to the 42 people who liked his post?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a good start
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Johnny loved life and everyone he knew with his whole heart.

He clearly didn't give a shiat about people he didn't know though. Gotta wonder how many people he exposed to the virus before it caught up with him.


Given the maxim of shiat attracts flies, it's safe to say that he probably killed more assholes than decent people.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Remember that your Facebook posts, like a Trump Tweet, are out there forever. Don't be an asshole.

Also, please don't search my past Fark comments.
 
Mashaka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.


Somebody get Drew to add a downvote option for just this one dumbass comment.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Now those very posts are being shared thousands of times online next to his obituary, causing more pain for his family, who remember him as a loving husband, father of two, Ohio State University fan, business owner and "ornery jokester."

Oh, boo-de-hoo-hoo.
GFYS.
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.


Thank you for your well-informed insight into epidemiology, Trapper John, GED.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Johnny loved life and everyone he knew with his whole heart

I'll bet he also was a schoolboy when he heard his first Beatles song.
 
scanman61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

physt: i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.

Point me to whoever said we're keeping people in their homes until there are 0 cases. You can't. You know why? Nobody ever said that.

Douchenozzle ignored science and the government recommendations because he was whipped into a stupid frenzy by right wing media.


One of the members of an auto mechanics group I'm on posted about his father dying yesterday from COVID-19.  He mentioned that the family had tried to get him to stay home and take other precautions but his father ignored them all because COVID-19 was no big deal.

I bet I can guess what "news" channel his father watched....
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rudemix: Ornery prankster = tell racist/sexist jokes then say "I was just kidding" when people are offended


This.  More of that right-wing "humor" we hear so much about.

/I'd say foad, but he managed that all on his own
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

croesius: [i.imgur.com image 638x640]

Oh, that prankster!

Anyone talk to the 42 people who liked his post?


for what it is worth, the madness stopped.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scanman61: physt: i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.

Point me to whoever said we're keeping people in their homes until there are 0 cases. You can't. You know why? Nobody ever said that.

Douchenozzle ignored science and the government recommendations because he was whipped into a stupid frenzy by right wing media.

One of the members of an auto mechanics group I'm on posted about his father dying yesterday from COVID-19.  He mentioned that the family had tried to get him to stay home and take other precautions but his father ignored them all because COVID-19 was no big deal.

I bet I can guess what "news" channel his father watched....


Hanity might end up with the highest domestic body count in American history.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scanman61: physt: i_dig_chicks: You can't keep people in their homes until there are 0 cases because there is never going to be 0 cases. There will never be a vaccine to completely get rid of this. The virus will change every year just like the flu. This is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future. We can only hope for a treatment to help you get better when you get this. Have a nice day.

Point me to whoever said we're keeping people in their homes until there are 0 cases. You can't. You know why? Nobody ever said that.

Douchenozzle ignored science and the government recommendations because he was whipped into a stupid frenzy by right wing media.

One of the members of an auto mechanics group I'm on posted about his father dying yesterday from COVID-19.  He mentioned that the family had tried to get him to stay home and take other precautions but his father ignored them all because COVID-19 was no big deal.

I bet I can guess what "news" channel his father watched....


The evil thing about Fox News is that it works. You watch it long enough, and you never see a contradicting opinion, and you believe it. Virulently.

And as we're learning, there's no cure for a virus other than prevention.

/burn down Fox News headquarters I guess?
 
