(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Anti-Semitic sign at protest against Ohio stay-at-home order is sadly not surprising in this Harry Turttledove/Tom Clancy/Stephen King timeline mashup   (fox8.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The beauty is the idiots are easily identified because they don't wear masks, even though now is exactly the time to do it.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Odd. The other Trump* protesters do not seem to be attempting, in any way, to discourage his presence or disassociate themselves from this.

Some red5 farkied farker will arrive in the thread to white knight the "good" Trump supporters in 3... 2... 1...
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trumpers have all decided that this guy and the TN-sacrifice-the-weak guy are both false flag fake news lib plants, so that means you're the real racist.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nooooo! Not Joe Satriani.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I applaud the governor's statement, and especially the 'buck stops with me' ending . . . this is leadership and accountability
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fun part is that we regularly see this kind of stupidity. I'm waiting for a Republican supporter, ideally someone linked to the protest itself, send out their usual statement:

"Yes, we mobilized and exhorted you right-wing assholes and reprobates to protest at our astroturf assemblies, but, damn you, you're only supposed to say and do what we want you to - which, of course, is to protest what they want you to say and do - and nothing else! You keep smearing Nazi and Klan shiat all over our fascist shiat, and we really, really want to exploit you without you getting hung around our goddamned necks like farking Third Reich albatrosses! Keep your opinions to yourselves - you're only allowed to express our opinions!"
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is mistaken.
Liberal leftists who object to pouring burning white phosphorous on Palestinian children are the REAL anti-semites.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice how clean those cosplayer's boots are in that video?
 
strangeguitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The.anti-Larry: Nooooo! Not Joe Satriani.


That's an odd way to promote his new album.

/which is his best since The Extremist.....oh, wait.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have been blaming the Jews for plagues for many millenniums.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it disturbing, how quickly the Unite the Right rally has disappeared down the memory hole in the mainstream consciousness, and people have started getting defensive all over again whenever I point out that conservatism these days is filled with undercover Nazis.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Good Standing, huh?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I find it disturbing, how quickly the Unite the Right rally has disappeared down the memory hole in the mainstream consciousness, and people have started getting defensive all over again whenever I point out that conservatism these days is filled with undercover Nazis.


"But it was just ONE sign!"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Imagine writing that on a sign, and not having anybody else, including yourself, around you realize that that makes you the bad guy.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I find it disturbing, how quickly the Unite the Right rally has disappeared down the memory hole in the mainstream consciousness, and people have started getting defensive all over again whenever I point out that conservatism these days is filled with undercover Nazis.


Or, y'know, out-in-the-farking-open-and-carrying-s​igns-and-flags-and-swastikas-and-torch​es-and-screaming-slogans-and-backing-o​ther-Nazis Nazis.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh he's "deeply concerned?"  Is he a disciple of Susan Collins?
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


And now to wait for the nazi tagged farker who cries like a little biatch every time a nazi is punched, but finds nazis doing acts like this to be acceptable.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth_badger: They have been blaming the Jews for plagues for many millenniums.


By they, do you mean all of Europe as well as the Islamic world?

Because that's what they have done since the Romans got sick and tired of the Jews having the nerve to defend their homeland.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: MattytheMouse: I find it disturbing, how quickly the Unite the Right rally has disappeared down the memory hole in the mainstream consciousness, and people have started getting defensive all over again whenever I point out that conservatism these days is filled with undercover Nazis.

Or, y'know, out-in-the-farking-open-and-carrying-s​igns-and-flags-and-swastikas-and-torch​es-and-screaming-slogans-and-backing-o​ther-Nazis Nazis.


Those are the Nazis that didn't get the memo after the Unite the Right rally that they have to put back on their masks. Thankfully, they're here to remind us that they're still there.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I find it disturbing, how quickly the Unite the Right rally has disappeared down the memory hole in the mainstream consciousness, and people have started getting defensive all over again whenever I point out that conservatism these days is filled with undercover Nazis.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Meanwhile in the UK...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this really tangles my secular holiday lights.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: FormlessOne: MattytheMouse: I find it disturbing, how quickly the Unite the Right rally has disappeared down the memory hole in the mainstream consciousness, and people have started getting defensive all over again whenever I point out that conservatism these days is filled with undercover Nazis.

Or, y'know, out-in-the-farking-open-and-carrying-s​igns-and-flags-and-swastikas-and-torch​es-and-screaming-slogans-and-backing-o​ther-Nazis Nazis.

Those are the Nazis that didn't get the memo after the Unite the Right rally that they have to put back on their masks. Thankfully, they're here to remind us that they're still there.


A lot of them didn't get the memo, apparently. They really need to improve their mailing lists. You'd figure that Nazis would be a bit more... efficient, y'know?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you suggesting that Republicans are all white supremacist scumbags?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but did you know that the Democrats started the KKK and Nazis were liberal leftist Socialists?
And such as?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: MattytheMouse: FormlessOne: MattytheMouse: I find it disturbing, how quickly the Unite the Right rally has disappeared down the memory hole in the mainstream consciousness, and people have started getting defensive all over again whenever I point out that conservatism these days is filled with undercover Nazis.

Or, y'know, out-in-the-farking-open-and-carrying-s​igns-and-flags-and-swastikas-and-torch​es-and-screaming-slogans-and-backing-o​ther-Nazis Nazis.

Those are the Nazis that didn't get the memo after the Unite the Right rally that they have to put back on their masks. Thankfully, they're here to remind us that they're still there.

A lot of them didn't get the memo, apparently. They really need to improve their mailing lists. You'd figure that Nazis would be a bit more... efficient, y'know?


As it turns out, when you spend your time recruiting the dregs of the internet, the master race suddenly comprises of a bunch of anti-social morons.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 460x731]


No. Sloth is cool. Don't diss the Sloth like that.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Number 216: [thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 850x566]

And now to wait for the nazi tagged farker who cries like a little biatch every time a nazi is punched, but finds nazis doing acts like this to be acceptable.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm furrying up this thread, for good measure.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lizard people!

What was that young woman's name again? The one who spoke about conspiracy theories with Drew and friend?

I liked her. She used to work for Snopes.com, I hear, the most overworked people in the business.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they did nazi that coming...

...nobody?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: darth_badger: They have been blaming the Jews for plagues for many millenniums.

By they, do you mean all of Europe as well as the Islamic world?

Because that's what they have done since the Romans got sick and tired of the Jews having the nerve to defend their homeland.


Yep, all of history has given them magical powers.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In downtown Raleigh this past Tuesday, I saw on TV two kids (around 10 years) next to each other (sibling I'm going to guess) carrying anti-abortion signs on the "re-open NC" protest gathering.  Way to go parents for using your kids, to show signs that have nothing to do with the actual protest reason most people were there for.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Yes but did you know that the Democrats started the KKK and Nazis were liberal leftist Socialists?
And such as?


Lest we forget that Lincoln was a Republican who freed all them black folks from slavery.
...and such as.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: I bet they did nazi that coming...

...nobody?


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure this guy is a Republican (posting in case people didn't actually RTFA)?:

I am deeply concerned by the anti-Semitic sign at Ohio's Statehouse during a recent protest rally. The sign was vile and disgusting. While even disgusting speech is constitutionally protected, it still demands condemnation. The recent Internet post by Ohio State Senator Andrew Brenner, likening Ohio's Department of Health Director's actions to fight the coronavirus to those taken by the Nazis in Germany during World War II, must also be condemned. The comments showed a complete lack of understanding of the Holocaust - made even more offensive by posting on Holocaust Memorial Day - and was a slur on a good, compassionate, and honorable person who has worked non-stop to save lives and protect her fellow citizens. Any complaints about the policy of this administration need to be directed at me. I am the office holder, and I appointed the Director. Ultimately, I am responsible for the decisions in regard to the coronavirus. The buck stops with me.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: darth_badger: They have been blaming the Jews for plagues for many millenniums.

By they, do you mean all of Europe as well as the Islamic world?


It's funny that you chose to point a finger at a region and a religion. To be consistent, be clear that it was European christians that persecuted Jewish people.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cathead: I applaud the governor's statement, and especially the 'buck stops with me' ending . . . this is leadership and accountability


Came to say the same thing.  I don't support republicans or what they have say very often, but dewine has handled this whole thing well.  His quote on this needs to be stated again:

"Any complaints about the policy of this administration need to be directed at me. I am the office holder, and I appointed the Director. Ultimately, I am responsible for the decisions in regard to the coronavirus. The buck stops with me."

There are other politicians that need to learn this right here.  Democratic and republican.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: propasaurus: Yes but did you know that the Democrats started the KKK and Nazis were liberal leftist Socialists?
And such as?

Lest we forget that Lincoln was a Republican who freed all them black folks from slavery.
...and such as.


This guy gets it
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the local governments finally decide to enforce the quarantine orders, the hospitals and jails will already be filled to capacity.
These nazis will be sent off to special Covid camps, just for them.
Finally, a solution.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what we learned in WWII?
One loudmouth a$$hole can teach an entire country to hate and kill.  Damn near get the whole world killed in the process.

You know what we DID'NT learn in WWII?
Destroy Nazis when there's only 50 of them.  It's a lot easier and more cost effective.

I'm not a proponent of violence, with the exclusion of punching Nazis.
Always punch Nazis.
Nazis killed Americans.
We are allowed to keep killing the losers that keep showing up since they are literally enemy combatants and war criminals.

It's in the rule book.
No, not that one...

The Art Of War
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke the protest site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Are we sure this guy is a Republican (posting in case people didn't actually RTFA)?:

I am deeply concerned by the anti-Semitic sign at Ohio's Statehouse during a recent protest rally. The sign was vile and disgusting. While even disgusting speech is constitutionally protected, it still demands condemnation. The recent Internet post by Ohio State Senator Andrew Brenner, likening Ohio's Department of Health Director's actions to fight the coronavirus to those taken by the Nazis in Germany during World War II, must also be condemned. The comments showed a complete lack of understanding of the Holocaust - made even more offensive by posting on Holocaust Memorial Day - and was a slur on a good, compassionate, and honorable person who has worked non-stop to save lives and protect her fellow citizens. Any complaints about the policy of this administration need to be directed at me. I am the office holder, and I appointed the Director. Ultimately, I am responsible for the decisions in regard to the coronavirus. The buck stops with me.


It's kind of sad, that the bar has been set so low, that we expect for a republican governor to now say that signs on many sides were bad.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I find it disturbing, how quickly the Unite the Right rally has disappeared down the memory hole in the mainstream consciousness, and people have started getting defensive all over again whenever I point out that conservatism these days is filled with undercover Nazis.


They're not very undercover.  People point it out all the time and we're assured, this is not the case and that the president has no links to these people and it's not a problem.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: MattytheMouse: I find it disturbing, how quickly the Unite the Right rally has disappeared down the memory hole in the mainstream consciousness, and people have started getting defensive all over again whenever I point out that conservatism these days is filled with undercover Nazis.

They're not very undercover.  People point it out all the time and we're assured, this is not the case and that the president has no links to these people and it's not a problem.


I should really put undercover in air quotes.

Yeah, I know, they're pretty easy to spot if you're paying attention... But It's goddamn sad how Richard Spencer was able to convince a lot of people that he wasn't a Nazi for a time simply by not wearing a swastika and by saying "cultural marxism" instead of "Jews".
 
CoonAce
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

1funguy: You know what we learned in WWII?
One loudmouth a$$hole can teach an entire country to hate and kill.  Damn near get the whole world killed in the process.

You know what we DID'NT learn in WWII?
Destroy Nazis when there's only 50 of them.  It's a lot easier and more cost effective.

I'm not a proponent of violence, with the exclusion of punching Nazis.
Always punch Nazis.
Nazis killed Americans.
We are allowed to keep killing the losers that keep showing up since they are literally enemy combatants and war criminals.

It's in the rule book.
No, not that one...

The Art Of War


The SS was crucial to get Uncle Sam to the Moon.  If it weren't for Werner von Braun NASA would scarcely be a shadow of itself.  Then there's the SS Uncle Sam used to create the CIA...

Aren't puppet shows fun!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Are we sure this guy is a Republican (posting in case people didn't actually RTFA)?:

I am deeply concerned by the anti-Semitic sign at Ohio's Statehouse during a recent protest rally. The sign was vile and disgusting. While even disgusting speech is constitutionally protected, it still demands condemnation. The recent Internet post by Ohio State Senator Andrew Brenner, likening Ohio's Department of Health Director's actions to fight the coronavirus to those taken by the Nazis in Germany during World War II, must also be condemned. The comments showed a complete lack of understanding of the Holocaust - made even more offensive by posting on Holocaust Memorial Day - and was a slur on a good, compassionate, and honorable person who has worked non-stop to save lives and protect her fellow citizens. Any complaints about the policy of this administration need to be directed at me. I am the office holder, and I appointed the Director. Ultimately, I am responsible for the decisions in regard to the coronavirus. The buck stops with me.



DeWine is old school.  This is probably his retirement job, and he doesn't have any more farks to give about the party.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Along with the haircut rights activists, I saw a pic of a sign that said "LET MY PEOPLE GO-LF" and took that as a dog whistle given its proximity to Passover
 
