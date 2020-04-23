 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Method Man by Wu-Tang Clan QUARANtune by Flula, his bathroom, and a Speak & Spell is what you need this morning   (youtube.com) divider line
3
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 6:17 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Flula Borg is awesome and hilarious
"Suck My D_ck" Is Not Good For Saying. (6:04am)
Youtube LfT8PRJXfFM
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Flula Borg is awesome and hilarious
[YouTube video: "Suck My D_ck" Is Not Good For Saying. (6:04am)]


Lololol I never thought of it that way, but he's right.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FOX IN SOX | Dr. Seuss Raps over Dr. Dre Beats
Youtube hqIbEHNqbPs
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.