(Daily Mail)   "The beavers are getting quite habitual, coming out at certain times - and the rangers have caught them all on camera and know they are doing well"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Habitual Beaver is the name of my Courtney Love tribute band.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The Beaver Song" [[Full Song + Performance]] - How I Met Your Mother
Youtube 1hqklWJxUTo
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
reacharoundbooks.comView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In grade school there was a girl who had kind of buck-teeth and everyone called her "Beaver." We were grade school kids, it was innocent. But by the time we got to Jr High, she didn't want to be called that anymore...
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do not search for beaver cam if you're at work.

/Unless you are WFH now, then it's probably cool.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A clean beaver always gets more wood.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: A clean beaver always gets more wood.

[i.pinimg.com image 720x405]


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: A clean beaver always gets more wood.

[i.pinimg.com image 720x405]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: In grade school there was a girl who had kind of buck-teeth and everyone called her "Beaver." We were grade school kids, it was innocent. But by the time we got to Jr High, she didn't want to be called that anymore...


She should have at least crossed her legs when wearing a skirt then.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If there were younger farkers on here, they'd be all "I don't get it".
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Obligatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
