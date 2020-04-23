 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   A couple wanted to support a local business. They find a place called "Pasqually's Pizza & Wings" on Grubhub and decide to order. Guess which chain's pizza shows up at the door   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wings were nothing to write home about. The pizza? They're not picky, though "if someone was real snobby they might not be happy with it," Neff said.

Not liking shiat wings = ok.  Not liking shiat pizza = snobby.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dafuq is a "virtual restaurant?"  Why is that even a thing?  I know I've seen restaurants on delivery apps like Skip the Dishes that only do delivery because they don't have an actual storefront, but that's not really a virtual restaurant.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ordering Mom & Pop, and getting Chucky Cheese?
That's not false advertising,
That's a crime against humanity.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That place was a disease ridden hell hole before the pandemic.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone tried to deliver a Chuck E Cheese pizza?

That should be a crime against humanity.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: That's a crime against humanity.


*shakes tiny human shaped fist*
 
OldJames
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pavone's?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't hate on Chucks.
Ive gotten some serious action there on Single Hispanic Mom Night.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did the delivery guy fist fight them?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: Did the delivery guy fist fight them?


That determines how much of a tip you leave.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chucky Cheese pizza...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Dafuq is a "virtual restaurant?"  Why is that even a thing?  I know I've seen restaurants on delivery apps like Skip the Dishes that only do delivery because they don't have an actual storefront, but that's not really a virtual restaurant.


If they cook food for other but don't have tables, they're a catering firm. I'm guessing someone came up with "virtual restaurant" to describe "catered meals for 1-6 people." I think it's a clever idea right now for catering firms who aren't getting business, given that meeting and weddings and the like aren't happening right now, despite wanted to punch anybody actually saying "virtual restaurant."

Don't they know what virtual means? It means "acts like something that it isn't."

Virtual Memory: Acts like RAM, is actually disk.
Virtual Machine: Acts like a computer, is actually a program running on another computer.
Virtual Genius: Donald Trump.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, I ordered on Grubhub and Dave's Fode Delivery and Small Animal Rendererins delivered.

The Big Bac was subpar as usual (Obviously went to the McDonalds on West Main not North Central like I requested) but the Flatmeat Sammich a la Turline?  Five stars.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you don't have a few go-to pizza places in your area already, I have no sympathy for you.
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: Did the delivery guy fist fight them?


Dammit, I should have went straight to comments without reading the article to get in first. But I'm thinking more along the lines of domestic stabbing. And they do seem moderately angry now...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: Chucky Cheese pizza...

[i.imgflip.com image 850x448]


I concur, although the one saving grace Chucky Cheese has, at least for parents, is that they serve beer.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It turns out, the Grubhub listing was for a "virtual restaurant" operated from the Chuck E. Cheese in Berwyn.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Berwyn??
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Don't hate on Chucks.Ive gotten some serious action there on Single Hispanic Mom Nigh


isn't that EVERY night there?


You're a lucky dude scoring all the time...

newsletter please...thanks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: It turns out, the Grubhub listing was for a "virtual restaurant" operated from the Chuck E. Cheese in Berwyn.

[Fark user image 425x282]


Berwyn??


Chicago-like typing detected!
 
veale728
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So she ordered something on GrubHub, wasn't sure about the restaurant, and didn't even bother looking it up on google or another search engine?

Sounds like BS.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still better than that slop they make in Chicago.

::mic drop::
 
kobrakai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they just move to this town? How the hell do you not know your local, good pizza places?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Dafuq is a "virtual restaurant?"  Why is that even a thing?  I know I've seen restaurants on delivery apps like Skip the Dishes that only do delivery because they don't have an actual storefront, but that's not really a virtual restaurant.


What if I told you that PBR doesn't actually have a single brewery?

They, and a bunch of other brands - including some "imports" - will use the big brewers to make their product for them.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Don't hate on Chucks.
Ive gotten some serious action there on Single Hispanic Mom Night.


...why were you there
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: If you don't have a few go-to pizza places in your area already, I have no sympathy for you.


My favorite...
Umm. Crab Rangoon.

https://fongspizza.com/wp-content/upl​o​ads/2019/03/2019_FongsDowntown_FoodMen​u_Small.pdf
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: If you don't have a few go-to pizza places in your area already, I have no sympathy for you.


It sorta depends. I have a few go-to local places for various types of food, but I live in a well-populated area. People who live in Bumf*ck, middle-of-nowhere, won't have those options.
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Don't hate on Chucks.
Ive gotten some serious action there on Single Hispanic Mom Night.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Back in the day, me and my friend were working at a pizza place. My friend was dating this girl who also worked there. One day, when he was off, he ordered a pizza. She was the girl who took the call and they chatted a bit then she gave me the order slip. I made his pizza, which was a simple pepperoni pizza.

I spelled out "I'm Preggo" in pepperoni and set it on its way. Good times.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like it was listed using the legal name instead of the DBA.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's why I " take out " my pizza from the freezer.
Red Baron ftw.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Dafuq is a "virtual restaurant?"  Why is that even a thing?  I know I've seen restaurants on delivery apps like Skip the Dishes that only do delivery because they don't have an actual storefront, but that's not really a virtual restaurant.


Here you go. TFA links to a NY Times article about virtual restaurants. You can read it and understand what is happening.

The Rise of the Virtual Restaurant - Food delivery apps are reshaping the restaurant industry - and how we eat - by inspiring digital-only establishments that don't need a dining room or waiters.

You're welcome.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: If you don't have a few go-to pizza places in your area already, I have no sympathy for you.


In general, local pizza places suck.

They just do.

Even in NYC, most of the slice places suck these days.  They also make them to suit tourists, and you get a slice that isn't even foldable.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*reads headline*

It's Chuck E. Cheese's.  What'd I win?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That place was a disease ridden hell hole before the pandemic.


...but enough about Berwyn....

/BERrrrrrrWYN!!!
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: *reads headline*

It's Chuck E. Cheese's.  What'd I win?


500 tickets, good for either one oversized Chuck E Cheese pencil eraser or a slap bracelet.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: It turns out, the Grubhub listing was for a "virtual restaurant" operated from the Chuck E. Cheese in Berwyn.
[Fark user image image 425x282]

Berwyn??


Hit the theme, Chaz....
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can vaguely recall 10 year old me at a Chuck E. Cheese, discovering for the first time that even pizza can be shiatty. Weird how that wasn't picked up by any local news stations at the time.

"kid thinks this pizza sucks, prize-ticket inflation through the roof. News at 2pm before naps".
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [data.whicdn.com image 540x741]


Well, other than the fact that he got Papa John's.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Psychopusher: Dafuq is a "virtual restaurant?"  Why is that even a thing?  I know I've seen restaurants on delivery apps like Skip the Dishes that only do delivery because they don't have an actual storefront, but that's not really a virtual restaurant.

If they cook food for other but don't have tables, they're a catering firm. I'm guessing someone came up with "virtual restaurant" to describe "catered meals for 1-6 people." I think it's a clever idea right now for catering firms who aren't getting business, given that meeting and weddings and the like aren't happening right now, despite wanted to punch anybody actually saying "virtual restaurant."

Don't they know what virtual means? It means "acts like something that it isn't."


I've seen catering companies and even one or two companies referring to themselves as a "food truck" take to Skip for individual meals, which is not a bad idea, especially now.  But I've never heard any of them refer to themselves as a "virtual restaurant."  To me, that just sounds like an existing restaurant that's registered a second name name to deliver under but it's the same damn restaurant -- it's not really a restaurant per se, it's just a proxy for another restaurant.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
support local business huh?

From their webpage  "Introducing Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, now available on GrubHub for delivery with locations nationwide"
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Both the making and subsequent delivery of Chuck E Cheese 'pizza' are crimes against humanity.

Now to really have some fun - does the driver deserve a tip?

Discuss...
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: Frank N Stein: If you don't have a few go-to pizza places in your area already, I have no sympathy for you.

In general, local pizza places suck.

They just do.

Even in NYC, most of the slice places suck these days.  They also make them to suit tourists, and you get a slice that isn't even foldable.


What an awful take.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yep. The "virtual restaurant" and "ghost kitchen" bullshiat is another bit of evil from folks like DoorDash & GrubHub.

Restaurants you wouldn't touch with a stick show up with different names in these services - that roach ranch of a restaurant down the street? Yeah, GrubHub has them as "Blattodea's Bagels," and other than the odd crunch in your cream cheese, you suspect nothing.

That eatery with the "D" rating from the health department? The one that keeps hiding the required posting as part of the suspicious giant "DINE IN OR TAKE OUT" lettering in their window? Yeah. DoorDash does a brisk business with them as a completely different casual dining "virtual restaurant," and you'll never know because you can't seem to find that restaurant anywhere when you look for it by name.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Don't hate on Chucks.
Ive gotten some serious action there on Single Hispanic Mom Night.


/opens new tab, loses next 45 minutes
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaytkay: Psychopusher: Dafuq is a "virtual restaurant?"  Why is that even a thing?  I know I've seen restaurants on delivery apps like Skip the Dishes that only do delivery because they don't have an actual storefront, but that's not really a virtual restaurant.

Here you go. TFA links to a NY Times article about virtual restaurants. You can read it and understand what is happening.

The Rise of the Virtual Restaurant - Food delivery apps are reshaping the restaurant industry - and how we eat - by inspiring digital-only establishments that don't need a dining room or waiters.

You're welcome.


Okay, so they basically are just small-scale catering companies, effectively.  I guess that makes sense.  I've only started seeing these sorts of companies popping up pretty recently -- within the last year, maybe, when I started seeing multiple similarily-named but differently-themed "restaurants" that all shared the same mailing address.  I thought it was odd, and actually avoided ordering from them because it seemed sketchy.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Psychopusher: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Psychopusher: Dafuq is a "virtual restaurant?"  Why is that even a thing?  I know I've seen restaurants on delivery apps like Skip the Dishes that only do delivery because they don't have an actual storefront, but that's not really a virtual restaurant.

If they cook food for other but don't have tables, they're a catering firm. I'm guessing someone came up with "virtual restaurant" to describe "catered meals for 1-6 people." I think it's a clever idea right now for catering firms who aren't getting business, given that meeting and weddings and the like aren't happening right now, despite wanted to punch anybody actually saying "virtual restaurant."

Don't they know what virtual means? It means "acts like something that it isn't."

I've seen catering companies and even one or two companies referring to themselves as a "food truck" take to Skip for individual meals, which is not a bad idea, especially now.  But I've never heard any of them refer to themselves as a "virtual restaurant."  To me, that just sounds like an existing restaurant that's registered a second name name to deliver under but it's the same damn restaurant -- it's not really a restaurant per se, it's just a proxy for another restaurant.


...with whom?

That's the point. They're d/b/a another restaurant, but they're not "registered" with anyone other than the delivery service, I suspect. In other words, this is a great way to dodge the consequences of failed inspections or poor service or shiatty food.
 
