(Gulf News)   Ramadan Kareem, Ramadan starts this evening, wishing all who celebrate a blessed holiday. LGT 10 easy Arabic phrases to learn if you wish   (gulfnews.com) divider line
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As of right now (from what I can find) the new moon hasn't yet been sighted anywhere except possibly India, which might push the beginning back until Saturday.

Ramadan Mubarak!
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EmmaLou: As of right now (from what I can find) the new moon hasn't yet been sighted anywhere except possibly India, which might push the beginning back until Saturday.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan Mubarak!


Allahu Akram!

I'm checking the KhaleejTimes in Duabi and it says Friday.

Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim friends!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons:

Ramadan Mubarak!

Allahu Akram!

I'm checking the KhaleejTimes in Duabi and it says Friday.

Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim friends!


It will be Friday in Dubai in one hour and 44 minutes. Subby is right, that's Thursday here.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho:

Ramadan Mubarak!

Allahu Akram!

I'm checking the KhaleejTimes in Duabi and it says Friday.

Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim friends!

It will be Friday in Dubai in one hour and 44 minutes. Subby is right, that's Thursday here.


Yes! I knew I was right. They have an official body that tells everyone the official time and it will be sometime tomorrow night.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?  No "wallah bro"?  That's the most common phrase I hear.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
List with out curse words is useless!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean I shouldn't have ate this afternoon or does that mean first thing tomorrow I don't eat until evening????
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons:

Ramadan Mubarak!

Allahu Akram!

I'm checking the KhaleejTimes in Duabi and it says Friday.

Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim friends!

It will be Friday in Dubai in one hour and 44 minutes. Subby is right, that's Thursday here.

Yes! I knew I was right. They have an official body that tells everyone the official time and it will be sometime tomorrow night.


Not sure if we're on the same page... If you live in the same time zone as Dubai, it's on Friday, if you live in North America it starts tonight.
Both things are right!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Really?  No "wallah bro"?  That's the most common phrase I hear.


lh6.ggpht.comView Full Size


WHAT A WALLA-BRO MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho:

Ramadan Mubarak!

Allahu Akram!

I'm checking the KhaleejTimes in Duabi and it says Friday.

Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim friends!

It will be Friday in Dubai in one hour and 44 minutes. Subby is right, that's Thursday here.

Yes! I knew I was right. They have an official body that tells everyone the official time and it will be sometime tomorrow night.

Not sure if we're on the same page... If you live in the same time zone as Dubai, it's on Friday, if you live in North America it starts tonight.
Both things are right!


Oh, we're not on the same page. You're right though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inshallah.

Covers everything. Most used phrase by anybody who has ever worked in a Muslim country.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farker #1: Help I've fallen into this well!

...and so it goes.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sold a couch on Craigslist about a week ago, and after selling it I received a couple more inquires via text, one of which after my letting him know that it had been sold, the guy responded back again, asking me if I "do" Ramadan.

Is that weird? It seemed weird.


/ I did not reply
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: stevenboof: Really?  No "wallah bro"?  That's the most common phrase I hear.

[lh6.ggpht.com image 850x1143]

WHAT A WALLA-BRO MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


Does that giant Auzzie field mouse have four ears? WTF? Or is it a Jackaroo?
 
Discordulator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: As of right now (from what I can find) the new moon hasn't yet been sighted anywhere except possibly India, which might push the beginning back until Saturday.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan Mubarak!


I still remember how I was taught the phrase Ramadan Mubarak: an old man told me you know the noise a cow makes? Moo. You know the american president's first name? Barack (this was a few years back). Put them together, and you're done.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Krusty the Clown - Merry Christmas
Youtube bASvwP2U_m8


Be well.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ramadan! Ramadan!
Lots of praying with no breakfast!
Ramadan, so much fun!
Do all your shopping
At Wal-Mart!
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I always wanted to read the Koran. I'm not religious, just seemed like the thing to do as I've read the Bible & etc.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: I always wanted to read the Koran. I'm not religious, just seemed like the thing to do as I've read the Bible & etc.


Freekoran.com will send you a free one, obviously.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: I always wanted to read the Koran. I'm not religious, just seemed like the thing to do as I've read the Bible & etc.


Here ya go

http://corpus.quran.com/translation.j​s​p

Arabic is transliterated so it's hard to be precise

Also the preferred way to read is in the original Arabic because the Quran did for Arabic what the Lutheran Bible did for German, basically codified the language
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: SaintAnky: I always wanted to read the Koran. I'm not religious, just seemed like the thing to do as I've read the Bible & etc.

Here ya go

http://corpus.quran.com/translation.js​p

Arabic is transliterated so it's hard to be precise

Also the preferred way to read is in the original Arabic because the Quran did for Arabic what the Lutheran Bible did for German, basically codified the language


Yo they got a lay issue. Can't read half the text.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is not the religion thread I expected.  Fark is strange.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: I always wanted to read the Koran. I'm not religious, just seemed like the thing to do as I've read the Bible & etc.


I understand there's a lot of good marital advice in there.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: This is not the religion thread I expected.  Fark is strange.


Don't feel left out, Jesus. It's just you've had your time last week.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks subby. I love articles and threads like this. THIS is the reason I visit Fark.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Jeebus Saves: This is not the religion thread I expected.  Fark is strange.

Don't feel left out, Jesus. It's just you've had your time last week.


🤭🤔😁😆🤣☠
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: This is not the religion thread I expected.  Fark is strange.


Don't be coy.

You know you expected a lovefest in this scenario.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cornelis de Gyselaer: SaintAnky: I always wanted to read the Koran. I'm not religious, just seemed like the thing to do as I've read the Bible & etc.

Here ya go

http://corpus.quran.com/translation.js​p

Arabic is transliterated so it's hard to be precise

Also the preferred way to read is in the original Arabic because the Quran did for Arabic what the Lutheran Bible did for German, basically codified the language

Yo they got a lay issue. Can't read half the text.


Everything is rendering fine for me
maybe it's a font issue?

Firefox 75 this Origin
Windows 10 standard fonts
Single display
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More on Quranic translations

Recommendations

https://www.mohammedamin.com/Communit​y​_issues/Quran-translations.html


Another parallel translation site maybe this will work better since it's very simple

https://al-quran.info/#home
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Salam.

And you must have him confused with someone else. His name is Roger Murdock.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: waxbeans: Cornelis de Gyselaer: SaintAnky: I always wanted to read the Koran. I'm not religious, just seemed like the thing to do as I've read the Bible & etc.

Here ya go

http://corpus.quran.com/translation.js​p

Arabic is transliterated so it's hard to be precise

Also the preferred way to read is in the original Arabic because the Quran did for Arabic what the Lutheran Bible did for German, basically codified the language

Yo they got a lay issue. Can't read half the text.

Everything is rendering fine for me
maybe it's a font issue?

Firefox 75 this Origin
Windows 10 standard fonts
Single display


My bad. It's all there. Just that it's right up against my right side edge. With no space. But I'm 99% sure all the words are there.
So am I'm navigate t
It incorrectly or is this only 7 sentences long?
 
Keethera
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i do nadamar, i eat as much pork as I can between moonrise and moonset ....
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No Death To America?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: More on Quranic translations

Recommendations

https://www.mohammedamin.com/Community​_issues/Quran-translations.html


Another parallel translation site maybe this will work better since it's very simple

https://al-quran.info/#home


Ended up liking this
https://m.clearquran.com/
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

knbwhite: No Death To America?


I think c19 and this rush back to worky worky is got that covered

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cornelis de Gyselaer: waxbeans: Cornelis de Gyselaer: SaintAnky: I always wanted to read the Koran. I'm not religious, just seemed like the thing to do as I've read the Bible & etc.

Here ya go

http://corpus.quran.com/translation.js​p

Arabic is transliterated so it's hard to be precise

Also the preferred way to read is in the original Arabic because the Quran did for Arabic what the Lutheran Bible did for German, basically codified the language

Yo they got a lay issue. Can't read half the text.

Everything is rendering fine for me
maybe it's a font issue?

Firefox 75 this Origin
Windows 10 standard fonts
Single display

My bad. It's all there. Just that it's right up against my right side edge. With no space. But I'm 99% sure all the words are there.
So am I'm navigate t
It incorrectly or is this only 7 sentences long?


You have it right
They are taking it sura by sura with parallel translations for each chapter

There should be navigation tools along the top
If you want to try to learn Arabic this is brilliant -- click on the Arabic text for an explanation of each character
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cornelis de Gyselaer: More on Quranic translations

Recommendations

https://www.mohammedamin.com/Community​_issues/Quran-translations.html


Another parallel translation site maybe this will work better since it's very simple

https://al-quran.info/#home

Ended up liking this
https://m.clearquran.com/


A thank you -- added to my own list

I'm a librarian so every tool helps
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Coca Cola Commercial - I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony) - 1971
Youtube ib-Qiyklq-Q
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: [YouTube video: Coca Cola Commercial - I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony) - 1971]


🤗💜😥
 
