(CBS News)   Before and after photos of what the world looks like without pollution, and it's a beautiful thing   (cbsnews.com)
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
IBetGretaThunbergDidThis.jpg
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Any bets on how many people spout the "humans are the virus!" dreck in here?
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This really just goes to show that humans are the virus!
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Republicans assured me there was nothing we could do about it.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

croesius: Any bets on how many people spout the "humans are the virus!" dreck in here?


We are...
 
darth_badger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Reduced carbon emissions and raised O2 levels worldwide in his lifetime.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Enjoy it while it lasts.  Because people aren't changing.

/Can see about twice as far through the Black Forest compared to normal.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

croesius: Any bets on how many people spout the "humans are the virus!" dreck in here?


Well when we say "save the Earth", we don't really mean it. What we actually mean is "save the ecosystem that allows humans to exist", we're selfish like that, but it still doesn't mean that money is more important than the environment since money doesn't exist without humans.
 
Karate Explosion [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Moscow one seems a bit dubious, as they were all wearing masks. Could there have been a large fire or perhaps secret nuclear meltdown?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No pollution means no capitalism, which means more socialism, which means things are better for people at the bottom, and slightly less better for people at the top, and that's just plain, old-fashioned communism!!1!!11
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: croesius: Any bets on how many people spout the "humans are the virus!" dreck in here?

We are...


https://wearyourvoicemag.com/humans-a​r​e-not-the-virus-eco-fascist/
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

croesius: Any bets on how many people spout the "humans are the virus!" dreck in here?


Well, we are responsible for every environmental disaster. The Earth is an amazing set of self correcting processes that we try our best to fark up.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Enjoy it while it lasts.  Because people aren't changing.

/Can see about twice as far through the Black Forest compared to normal.


I can only imagine what it would look like from the top of Skyline Drive or Mount Washington right now. But I can't, because Skyline's closed and MW is probably still iced over.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
See that report from Germany?  Less smog = record-setting solar plant outputs.

/but what if we build a better world for a reason that turns out not 100% correct?
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The lack of pollution is great and I fully encourage us to continue the downward trend for a much better and cleaner future, but a couple of those before pictures kind of look like they were just taken on cloudy days.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some of those are clearly taken on a cloudy winter day. It is nice though that we have lowered the amount of crap we're spewing into the atmosphere.

I've been breathing easier if it wasn't pollen season.

//Been playing the is it allergies or covid game.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've seen this several times though, and of all the ones I've seen, this is the worst one at the point it's trying to make.

1.  The photos aren't at the same time of year.
2.  The photos aren't the same perspective.
3.  I've seen blue skies in LA, I've seen the Mediterranean from Park Gaudi in Barcelona.

Yes, there have been dramatic changes in air quality and especially in India where you can see the Himalayas now from places where you haven't been able to from before.

But this is a pretty halfass job.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: croesius: Any bets on how many people spout the "humans are the virus!" dreck in here?

Well when we say "save the Earth", we don't really mean it. What we actually mean is "save the ecosystem that allows humans to exist", we're selfish like that, but it still doesn't mean that money is more important than the environment since money doesn't exist without humans.


^
Minus a large catastrophic even like the sun exploding and destroying the earth completely the earth will be around for long after we're gone.  It will be fine.  It may take millenials after we're gone to heal itself, but it will.
 
