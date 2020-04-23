 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9 News)   Construction crew hits underground phone lines belonging to the 'call before you dig' call center   (9news.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Utility, Non-profit organization, outage of the Colorado, Colorado, English-language films, Utility Notification Center of Colorado, Non-profit organizations, nonprofit organization  
•       •       •

172 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 4:05 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like 10,000 pair when all you need is fiber..
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It's like 10,000 pair when all you need is fiber..


Ouch, right in the butt set!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ok this is pretty funny
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perfect missed opportunity for the irony tag
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to go deeper.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/got nuthin'
 
Cormee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's a Gary Larson cartoon right there
 
i ignore u
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those hotlines are farking useless.  The last time I called it was because I was having a massive 50 year old dying tree removed and the stump ground.  I wanted them to mark the utility lines around the stump so we didn't accidentally grind into them.  They showed up, put a little flag in my front yard saying that they couldn't mark the lines, and didn't elaborate.  The most irritating part is that somebody gets paid to drive around and do this.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At my old golf course construction job we had to do that for the gas line leading to the pool house. They came, marked the line, and we started digging. I think you know what came next. Guy in the mini excavator ripped out the line which was supposed to be about 20' farther along. Just glad it wasn't me. I was on one of the big machines that day :-)
 
dbeshear
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Those hotlines are farking useless.  The last time I called it was because I was having a massive 50 year old dying tree removed and the stump ground.  I wanted them to mark the utility lines around the stump so we didn't accidentally grind into them.  They showed up, put a little flag in my front yard saying that they couldn't mark the lines, and didn't elaborate.  The most irritating part is that somebody gets paid to drive around and do this.


That's not the fault of the call center, that's the fault of the utility companies and their line-marking contractor company. If you're going to assess blame, assess it correctly.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vaporware, stick to bourbon.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.