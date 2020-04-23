 Skip to content
(NBC News)   It looks like Las Vegas workers don't appreciate it when the mayor says she wants to gamble... *puts on sunglasses* ...with their lives   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Las Vegas Strip, Hotel, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Nevada, Wynn Las Vegas, hospitality workers, Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas Boulevard  
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are only pawns... in game of life
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always bet on black.

Wait, what?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Always bet on black.

Wait, what?


It's not like you can go back.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if she had an actual plan instead of "Let's open everything and have God sort it out."
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now, I am thankful for two things:
1. The stay at home order is at the county level so she can't do shiat about it
2. I live in Henderson, so she isn't my mayor
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Seriously? We need to reopen but it's not our job to figure out how to do that safely. Then just stay closed. This isn't hard stuff.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Hotels and casinos for who? Most locals think of the strip the way New Yorkers think of Time Square.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Just wear protective clothing like so and you'll be fine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sorry, you work in the gaming industry. They consider you as replaceable as a light bulb.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Every Las Worker:  "I've got a family!"
<stays home just like the cowardly mayor>
 
NutWrench [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Wednesday that Las Vegas would reopen "when the time is right."
"And we are working around the clock to ensure we are not only the most fun destination in the world, but the safest," he said.

Christ, do you even hear what you sound like? You are re-opening in the middle of a pandemic, and people's lives are in danger, you tone-deaf Disney-bot.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, you see, it's a fifty-dollar minimum table, and I'm clearly worth less than that, soooo...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The House Death always wins.

/wondering if the gambling addicts migrated online
 
buntz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Hotels and casinos for who? Most locals think of the strip the way New Yorkers think of Time Square.


Unfortunately the loons who are protesting will all go to the casino/baseball game/bowling alley to "prove a point"

I saw one sign that said " Better dead on a respirator then alive as a prisoner in my home!"

Really??

So THATS the idiot that will go to the casino
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Read em and weep. The dead man's hand again.
 
tnpir
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This woman is a blithering idiot.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm curious is they closed the slots and video games in the grocery stores.
 
havocmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Hotels and casinos for who? Most locals think of the strip the way New Yorkers think of Time Square.


My wife and I were planning on a trip to Vegas around this time next year. WERE. Even if this all went away tomorrow somehow, I still don't think I'll trust being in a bustling busy place like Vegas for a while.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Leishu: Right now, I am thankful for two things:
1. The stay at home order is at the county level so she can't do shiat about it
2. I live in Henderson, so she isn't my mayor


Sisolak and the gaming control board only can do that. Not Goodman. And she is on the minority side of that idea.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm curious is they closed the slots and video games in the grocery stores.


I'm curious about the sluts. Are they open for business?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

havocmike: LegacyDL: Hotels and casinos for who? Most locals think of the strip the way New Yorkers think of Time Square.

My wife and I were planning on a trip to Vegas around this time next year. WERE. Even if this all went away tomorrow somehow, I still don't think I'll trust being in a bustling busy place like Vegas for a while.


Considering a Vegas trip typically means:

* Airplanes (and, by extension, terminals, TSA lines, etc.)
* Taxi rides
* Crowded check-in lines
* Restaurants - dining in (imagine Vegas dining with a mandatory 6' social distancing zone
* Shows
* Massages
* Gaming tables (Oh, baby, Craps with 2 players would be a corker)
* Hotel rooms

Etc., etc. EVERYTHING about that city is focused on people, jammed together. Hell, even the Grand Canyon tour was people, shoulder to shoulder.

I LIKE Vegas, but, yeah, they need to figure things out, since we're probably 18 months from a vaccine.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: wildcardjack: I'm curious is they closed the slots and video games in the grocery stores.

I'm curious about the sluts. Are they open for business?


They're loose!
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Sorry, you work in the gaming industry. They consider you as replaceable as a light bulb.


They're switching to LEDs that last longer than the average worker.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Wednesday that Las Vegas would reopen "when the time is right."
"And we are working around the clock to ensure we are not only the most fun destination in the world, but the safest," he said.

Christ, do you even hear what you sound like? You are re-opening in the middle of a pandemic, and people's lives are in danger, you tone-deaf Disney-bot.


What? No the Governor is saying he isn't going to open any time soon and will wait until they have the tools to do so safely. Its the Mayor who wants to open now.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

havocmike: LegacyDL: Hotels and casinos for who? Most locals think of the strip the way New Yorkers think of Time Square.

My wife and I were planning on a trip to Vegas around this time next year. WERE. Even if this all went away tomorrow somehow, I still don't think I'll trust being in a bustling busy place like Vegas for a while.


And the flights.

That's the part that gets me. Does the mayor think tourists are lining up to fly as soon as Vegas opens?
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Wednesday that Las Vegas would reopen "when the time is right."
"And we are working around the clock to ensure we are not only the most fun destination in the world, but the safest," he said.

Christ, do you even hear what you sound like? You are re-opening in the middle of a pandemic, and people's lives are in danger, you tone-deaf Disney-bot.


Opening up the Vegas would be like opening up a high volume vector factory.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This pandemic will kill a lot of boomers and their entertainment options.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bobug: havocmike: LegacyDL: Hotels and casinos for who? Most locals think of the strip the way New Yorkers think of Time Square.

My wife and I were planning on a trip to Vegas around this time next year. WERE. Even if this all went away tomorrow somehow, I still don't think I'll trust being in a bustling busy place like Vegas for a while.

Considering a Vegas trip typically means:

* Airplanes (and, by extension, terminals, TSA lines, etc.)
* Taxi rides
* Crowded check-in lines
* Restaurants - dining in (imagine Vegas dining with a mandatory 6' social distancing zone
* Shows
* Massages
* Gaming tables (Oh, baby, Craps with 2 players would be a corker)
* Hotel rooms

Etc., etc. EVERYTHING about that city is focused on people, jammed together. Hell, even the Grand Canyon tour was people, shoulder to shoulder.

I LIKE Vegas, but, yeah, they need to figure things out, since we're probably 18 months from a vaccine.


Make the craps table pool sized and the dice comically large and you could socially distance a bit more.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buntz: LegacyDL: Hotels and casinos for who? Most locals think of the strip the way New Yorkers think of Time Square.

Unfortunately the loons who are protesting will all go to the casino/baseball game/bowling alley to "prove a point"

I saw one sign that said " Better dead on a respirator then alive as a prisoner in my home!"

Really??

So THATS the idiot that will go to the casino


This is how they see themselves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
js34603
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We should just let everyone stop working. I'll hunt and gather my own food, maybe use a water wheel for power.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here's an idea: let's not listen to the flu klux klan plague rats trying to covid up your grandma. Let's instead fark their feelings and keep America safe. It's a win win situation. More people get to live and feckless amoral right wingers get their feelings farked.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This pandemic will kill a lot of boomers and their entertainment options.


By the time you get to your 60's it'll be like Logan's Run. Enjoy.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lycanth: Tr0mBoNe: This pandemic will kill a lot of boomers and their entertainment options.

By the time you get to your 60's it'll be like Logan's Run. Enjoy.


I will enjoy the drug fueled sex parties, thanks! Sure beats growing old if I can tinder using a transporter and get my date in my apartment immediately. Seems so convenient.

I just hope I don't get turned into soylent green by a giant boxy robot. Damn that movie is off the rails.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

holdmybones: bobug: havocmike: LegacyDL: Hotels and casinos for who? Most locals think of the strip the way New Yorkers think of Time Square.

My wife and I were planning on a trip to Vegas around this time next year. WERE. Even if this all went away tomorrow somehow, I still don't think I'll trust being in a bustling busy place like Vegas for a while.

Considering a Vegas trip typically means:

* Airplanes (and, by extension, terminals, TSA lines, etc.)
* Taxi rides
* Crowded check-in lines
* Restaurants - dining in (imagine Vegas dining with a mandatory 6' social distancing zone
* Shows
* Massages
* Gaming tables (Oh, baby, Craps with 2 players would be a corker)
* Hotel rooms

Etc., etc. EVERYTHING about that city is focused on people, jammed together. Hell, even the Grand Canyon tour was people, shoulder to shoulder.

I LIKE Vegas, but, yeah, they need to figure things out, since we're probably 18 months from a vaccine.

Make the craps table pool sized and the dice comically large and you could socially distance a bit more.


"What do you mean you can't pick them both up at the same time?! Keep those hands visible at all times!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Wednesday that Las Vegas would reopen "when the time is right."
"And we are working around the clock to ensure we are not only the most fun destination in the world, but the safest," he said.

Christ, do you even hear what you sound like? You are re-opening in the middle of a pandemic, and people's lives are in danger, you tone-deaf Disney-bot.


Disney isn't even reopening yet. That should tell people something
 
minorshan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Wednesday that Las Vegas would reopen "when the time is right."
"And we are working around the clock to ensure we are not only the most fun destination in the world, but the safest," he said.

Christ, do you even hear what you sound like? You are re-opening in the middle of a pandemic, and people's lives are in danger, you tone-deaf Disney-bot.


Except Disney has been more responsible and keeping their parks closed and not whining about it while still losing billions a day. Well, just not making that money anyway.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x220]
Read em and weep. The dead man's hand again.


That's the way I like it baby.  I don't want to live forever.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A BIG appeal for people going to Las Vegas are the gigantic buffets.  It's probably a safe bet that those are going to be scaled way back or eliminated all together in the future.

I suppose that Las Vegas could reposition itself as being an "extreme" destination.  Go there and there is a fairly good chance you will catch a virus which you may not survive.  Perfect for the rolling coal type of crowd.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bobug: holdmybones: bobug: havocmike: LegacyDL: Hotels and casinos for who? Most locals think of the strip the way New Yorkers think of Time Square.

My wife and I were planning on a trip to Vegas around this time next year. WERE. Even if this all went away tomorrow somehow, I still don't think I'll trust being in a bustling busy place like Vegas for a while.

Considering a Vegas trip typically means:

* Airplanes (and, by extension, terminals, TSA lines, etc.)
* Taxi rides
* Crowded check-in lines
* Restaurants - dining in (imagine Vegas dining with a mandatory 6' social distancing zone
* Shows
* Massages
* Gaming tables (Oh, baby, Craps with 2 players would be a corker)
* Hotel rooms

Etc., etc. EVERYTHING about that city is focused on people, jammed together. Hell, even the Grand Canyon tour was people, shoulder to shoulder.

I LIKE Vegas, but, yeah, they need to figure things out, since we're probably 18 months from a vaccine.

Make the craps table pool sized and the dice comically large and you could socially distance a bit more.

"What do you mean you can't pick them both up at the same time?! Keep those hands visible at all times!
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 196x196]


Vegas would be fun on acid again, at least.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: A BIG appeal for people going to Las Vegas are the gigantic buffets.  It's probably a safe bet that those are going to be scaled way back or eliminated all together in the future.

I suppose that Las Vegas could reposition itself as being an "extreme" destination.  Go there and there is a fairly good chance you will catch a virus which you may not survive.  Perfect for the rolling coal type of crowd.


I wonder what conference will be the first one to go after they reopen.

I would say the NRA, but they're financially insolvent.
 
chewd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"We're not test subjects. We're people. We are employees," Acosta said.

Oh you sweet innocent child.
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bedonkadonk: wildcardjack: I'm curious is they closed the slots and video games in the grocery stores.

I'm curious about the sluts. Are they open for business?


Yes, but you'll have to maintain at least a six foot distance from them. Good luck!
 
