(The Hill)   Kentucky attorney gets arrested for terroristic threats against Kentucky Governor, hires Kentucky attorney   (thehill.com) divider line
6
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Troutman, 53, faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree terroristic threatening, local outlet WDRB reported.
The arrest comes after statements were made on Facebook account bearing the name "Greg Troutman,"

S-M-O-O-T-H, my friends.  Call the president, I think we may have finally found a worthy replacement for Michael Cohen
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.graytvinc.comView Full Size

Why do they always look so soft?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When questioned by police, Troutman allegedly admitted to making the post and gave a detailed account of Goebel's assassination.

When police question me about threatening the life of a politician, I always start telling detailed accounts of political assassinations, just so they know how scholarly I am.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hissatsu: When questioned by police, Troutman allegedly admitted to making the post and gave a detailed account of Goebel's assassination.

When police question me about threatening the life of a politician, I always start telling detailed accounts of political assassinations, just so they know how scholarly I am.


I always ask them why they can't hear the beating of the old man's heart.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Misdemeanor terrorism lol
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

holdmybones: Why do they always look so soft?


If they were tough they wouldn't need to own or fantasize about guns.
 
