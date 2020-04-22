 Skip to content
(CNN)   Pro Tip: If you've successfully gotten away with murder for 24 years, don't leave pieces of evidence lying around your house for police to find a couple decades later   (cnn.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's a lot of words to say that the man last known to have seen her had a sealed search warrant served against him, and no other substantial details are available at this time.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No particular reason to think they found anything incriminating.

Nothing at all except a retired FBI agent wants to write a book about "his" break in the case.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

wejash: No particular reason to think they found anything incriminating.

Nothing at all except a retired FBI agent wants to write a book about "his" break in the case.


So we have another potential Robert Jewell incident in the works right now? Well I guess the best tricks are the old tricks.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TFA: ""We are following up on leads, tips and good investigative work."  a/k/a, someone finally talked. po po do love to give themselves big credit when someone delivers the goods right into their laps.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I should really do a better job of cleaning around here.  Why here's a bag of bloody clothes in the back of the closet.  And there's that hammer I've been looking for as well.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, is subby the ex-FBI agent?...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, Riddlers gotta riddle.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I should really do a better job of cleaning around here.  Why here's a bag of bloody clothes in the back of the closet.  And there's that hammer I've been looking for as well.


Killers tend to keep trophies. Decades later, the guy was obviously feeling safe leaving some possibly questionable stuff around. Thing is, cold cases usually stay cold. And with the renewed interest and this development going public, the suspect is going to be very careful.
 
Dryad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was much younger I had a friend (yes, really a friend, I would never have been smart enough to think of it myself) also had a somewhat similar evidence problem.
He finally settled on going to a nearby graveyard at night, one with several scheduled funerals that weekend, and they already had dug the holes days before and covered them with tarps. Pretty standard practice.
All he did was hop in one, put items under just enough dirt to not be visible, and the next morning workers conveniently came along and dropped a big burial vault (grave liner) right on top. Very, very conveniently they then dropped in some poor shmuck in a coffin the next day, then covered it all up for him.
-
Nice thing was not only would no one ever think to look there, no one legally COULD look there. Exhumation orders are a big deal. No way you could get the families that all had burials around that time to sign exhumation orders to start digging people up.
Like I said, smart kid. Also kinda, well, scary.
-
/Decades later, a mutual friend told me he had moved to Arkansas. I asked WTF he would go there of all places.
//Turns out he is a C-level executive at Walmart
///That kinda made a lot of sense, actually
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: wejash: No particular reason to think they found anything incriminating.

Nothing at all except a retired FBI agent wants to write a book about "his" break in the case.

So we have another potential Robert Jewell incident in the works right now? Well I guess the best tricks are the old tricks.


Robert Jewell?  Yes, you are surely a knowledgeable voice we should all pay attention to.

Sometimes breaks are made in cases long after the cases occurred.  I do hope that happened here.  Maybe it did, maybe it didn't.

These crimes don't get forgotten though.  I had the unique experience of speaking to a few of the victims of the Golden State Killer the day he was finally arrested.  I  could not have been more impressed by how they had managed to live successful and relatively normal lives despite being victimized by one of the worst criminals of my generation.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No one ever accused him of being a brain surgeon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dryad: When I was much younger I had a friend (yes, really a friend, I would never have been smart enough to think of it myself) also had a somewhat similar evidence problem.
He finally settled on going to a nearby graveyard at night, one with several scheduled funerals that weekend, and they already had dug the holes days before and covered them with tarps. Pretty standard practice.
All he did was hop in one, put items under just enough dirt to not be visible, and the next morning workers conveniently came along and dropped a big burial vault (grave liner) right on top. Very, very conveniently they then dropped in some poor shmuck in a coffin the next day, then covered it all up for him.
-
Nice thing was not only would no one ever think to look there, no one legally COULD look there. Exhumation orders are a big deal. No way you could get the families that all had burials around that time to sign exhumation orders to start digging people up.
Like I said, smart kid. Also kinda, well, scary.
-
/Decades later, a mutual friend told me he had moved to Arkansas. I asked WTF he would go there of all places.
//Turns out he is a C-level executive at Walmart
///That kinda made a lot of sense, actually


Oh c'mon...you?...a "real" friend?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Maybe you should drive: groppet: wejash: No particular reason to think they found anything incriminating.

Nothing at all except a retired FBI agent wants to write a book about "his" break in the case.

So we have another potential Robert Jewell incident in the works right now? Well I guess the best tricks are the old tricks.

Robert Jewell?  Yes, you are surely a knowledgeable voice we should all pay attention to.

Sometimes breaks are made in cases long after the cases occurred.  I do hope that happened here.  Maybe it did, maybe it didn't.

These crimes don't get forgotten though.  I had the unique experience of speaking to a few of the victims of the Golden State Killer the day he was finally arrested.  I  could not have been more impressed by how they had managed to live successful and relatively normal lives despite being victimized by one of the worst criminals of my generation.


Hmmm my phone fixed that for me, weird. And yes I know cases have been solved years later by a small bit of evidence that turns up. But it annoys me when they get all this excited at this point, like yelling bingo when you only got a few spots filled.
 
