(CNN)   Different strokes for young adults with COVID folks   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Blood vessel, Myocardial infarction, young patients, incidence of sudden stroke, large vessels, Blood, Brain, Cerebellum  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's growing evidence that Covid-19 infection can cause the blood to clot in unusual ways, and stroke would be an expected consequence of that.

Has anybody seen a crashed military satellite?
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For the people under 50 who think this is going to be all ok for them. If you survive bilateral pneumonia, blood clots and the treatments,  hope you don't end up with long term lung, heart, or kidney damage.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they leavened the news a little by telling those of us in our 40s that we're 'young adults'.

/no need for short strokes
//quarantine is allowing time for long, languorous ones
///three for times daily
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I was just in my bunk. What is thi...oh, not that kind of stroke.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Neat. I'll add that to the list of fears.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So I'm still a young adult? So when I got 50 I'll be a full blown adult?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there anything this virus can't do? FFS. Expecting it cause male pattern baldness in young women next.

/ makes me begin to lose faith in "no, definitely NOT engineered
 
sleep lack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a 'young adult at risk of a stroke' might look like:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

groppet: So I'm still a young adult? So when I got 50 I'll be a full blown adult?


Full, yes. Blown, probably not.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sleep lack: What a 'young adult at risk of a stroke' might look like:
[i.pinimg.com image 300x225]


That thing needs outriggers, or, I sense a tragedy in the near future.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This coronavirus really seems like it's been DESIGNED to kill people. Get it and you die of pneumonia or similar symptoms when you're old, when you're young, you just get a stroke and die. Isn't it VERY suspicious that this coronavirus has very efficient means of killing people, multiple ways even?

If life was a video game, then someone in China used the "Create a Virus" feature and then gave this virus high level killing features.
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder if this will be the silent second wave to hit places like Sweden who didn't lock down? A bunch of asymptomatic young people all of a sudden seeing a spike in stroke victims.  The potential could be very deveststing.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good thing we hav rigorous, scientific testing protocols here in the US. "Oh, you didn't contact a known infected person and you aren't about to keel over this instant? No test for you!"

/we're so farked
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: For the people under 50 who think this is going to be all ok for them. If you survive bilateral pneumonia, blood clots and the treatments,  hope you don't end up with long term lung, heart, or kidney damage.


Ash: You still don't understand what you're dealing with, do you? Perfect organism. Its structural perfection is matched only by its hostility.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nick Cordero(41), man is still in a coma, and they had to amputate a leg because of clots.  There is nothing to be snarky about, because this virus is no joke.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GreenSun: This coronavirus really seems like it's been DESIGNED to kill people. Get it and you die of pneumonia or similar symptoms when you're old, when you're young, you just get a stroke and die. Isn't it VERY suspicious that this coronavirus has very efficient means of killing people, multiple ways even?

If life was a video game, then someone in China used the "Create a Virus" feature and then gave this virus high level killing features.


Inconsistent performance and low overall efficacy.  That does sound a lot like a Chinese knock off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GreenSun: This coronavirus really seems like it's been DESIGNED to kill people. Get it and you die of pneumonia or similar symptoms when you're old, when you're young, you just get a stroke and die. Isn't it VERY suspicious that this coronavirus has very efficient means of killing people, multiple ways even?

If life was a video game, then someone in China used the "Create a Virus" feature and then gave this virus high level killing features.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Billy Squier wanted for stroking questioning.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thank you for your service.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
