(Daily Express)   There's a Riot Goin' On: Paris is going through the 4th night of riots in the streets
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Coming soon to a major American city near you
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Euronews International Correspondent Anelise Borges noted the coronavirus lockdown was exacerbating tensions.

Pullitzer level work there, Anelise.
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How did Trump supporters get to Paris?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

knbber2: How did Trump supporters get to Paris?


The French enjoy rioting in the spring like most countries enjoy gardening.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
\

static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I was afraid they might have forgotten to set random cars on fire.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Arrêtez, que, quel est ce son
tout le monde regarde ce qui se passe
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Megadeth - A Tout Le Monde
Youtube aU-dKoFZT0A
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
In the spring we make riot helmets....
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ladyhawke | Paris Is Burning
Youtube F1HDZNR9cY4
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is there something they won't set all their cars on fire about?

More importantly, were they wearing their safety vests?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thursday - Paris In Flames
Youtube xX5y4QHoxgI

Is it Thursday already?

/I wasn't really a fan of this band, but some of the college girls I banged sure were.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Poverty. Is there anything it can't make even worse?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is not the best idea to be doing in the middle of a pandemic

Stay at home

Don't act like our morans we got in America who are spreading Covid around like its VD

You are going to make this much worse and require more time to get back to normal
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reporters: What do France's 'Yellow Vest' protesters want?
Youtube pUjr4cvdmbM
Did we forget about the yellow jackets?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pUjr4cvd​mbM] Did we forget about the yellow jackets?


The movement that started because France passed a tax on gasoline for climate-change reduction?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: fark'emfeed'emfish: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pUjr4cvd​mbM] Did we forget about the yellow jackets?

The movement that started because France passed a tax on gasoline for climate-change reduction?


Have you ever paid for gas in europe?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: [YouTube video: Thursday - Paris In Flames]
Is it Thursday already?

/I wasn't really a fan of this band, but some of the college girls I banged sure were.


Prison Guard? Good times
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jim32rr: farkingismybusiness: [YouTube video: Thursday - Paris In Flames]
Is it Thursday already?

/I wasn't really a fan of this band, but some of the college girls I banged sure were.

Prison Guard? Good times


I was in college too. I just posted that song because the Paris Is Burning song posted before me put it in my head. I'm not sure I get your joke, but I did learn tonight that the lead singer's record label was funded my Pharm Bro. He also started a new band with the disgraced and terrible band Lostprophets after their singer was arrested for being a sick bastard pedophile. fark those guys. I regret posting it. I just knew Thursday as a popular band among emo chicks twenty years ago when I was in college. I had no idea about that other shiat.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: jim32rr: farkingismybusiness: [YouTube video: Thursday - Paris In Flames]
Is it Thursday already?

/I wasn't really a fan of this band, but some of the college girls I banged sure were.

Prison Guard? Good times

I was in college too. I just posted that song because the Paris Is Burning song posted before me put it in my head. I'm not sure I get your joke, but I did learn tonight that the lead singer's record label was funded my Pharm Bro. He also started a new band with the disgraced and terrible band Lostprophets after their singer was arrested for being a sick bastard pedophile. fark those guys. I regret posting it. I just knew Thursday as a popular band among emo chicks twenty years ago when I was in college. I had no idea about that other shiat.


05:00 CST I had no business commenting after a rough night. Most times by bad jokes work ... this time not so much. Have a good day and keep Farking, I know I will.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Express. I'd trust the Daily Fail before I'd trust this paper.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Parisians are want to do.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict A Riot
Youtube hamKl-su8PE
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would they wont to do that?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it just me or does that news source seem to have the integrity of fox news and the national enquirer
 
hassenpfeffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could we maybe get this from a more reputable news source than the British equivalent of OANN?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: is it just me or does that news source seem to have the integrity of fox news and the national enquirer


A very important task that most of the UK press has is to remind everyone that Brexit is Better!!!!! so they will exaggerate or flat out lie about anything that makes Europe Bad right now.

Thus, every picture of an EU leader looks bad, but every picture of a UK leader will have them looking heroic.

They're also the folks who pushed "Clap for the NHS" because they don't want "Fund the NHS" to happen, so they make everyone feel good by going outside in large groups and applauding the NHS, rather than actually, you know, getting PPE to healthcare providers because they're all just a bunch of foreigners anyway.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: is it just me or does that news source seem to have the integrity of fox news and the national enquirer


If anything the Express is worse than either of those.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see we've progressed to the "blame the source" segment of our thread. Took an unusually long time to get here.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hassenpfeffer: Could we maybe get this from a more reputable news source than the British equivalent of OANN?


Would you prefer a twitter link?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

cman: [cdn.images.express.co.uk image 590x350]\

[static.wixstatic.com image 582x944]


Bubbleheaded Bleach Blonde.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This headline should have read "The French are revolting"
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Coming soon to a major American city near you


They're rioting against police brutality.
So maybe, maybe not.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Haven't the French been rioting for like 3 years now?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Coming soon to a major American city near you


Well we did want to be more like our European betters.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cman: The movement that started because France passed a tax on gasoline for climate-change reduction? cut taxes for the wealthy and increased a tax that impacts blue collar workers.


FTFY
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I see we've progressed to the "blame the source" segment of our thread. Took an unusually long time to get here.


If you have a link you wish to present covering the matter from a reputable site, feel free to post it. Until then, yes, I'll shoot the messenger.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gar1013: This headline should have read "The French are revolting"


You said it buddy they stink on ice

The People are Revolting
Youtube h0iAcQVIokg
 
varmitydog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Paris, a city of over 2 million people, curtently has right around a thousand deaths.

They have blamed a Chinese tourist and an Italian on the outbreak.
 
Shakin_Haitian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Coming soon to a major American city near you


Lol
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shiboleth: jjorsett: I see we've progressed to the "blame the source" segment of our thread. Took an unusually long time to get here.

If you have a link you wish to present covering the matter from a reputable site, feel free to post it. Until then, yes, I'll shoot the messenger.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Haven't the French been rioting for like 3 years now?


3 centuries now (conservative estimate)
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Coming soon to a major American city near you


Recent poling has shown that poor minorities in the US overwhelmingly support continuing the stay-at-home orders and a significant percentage will continue to do so even if things are opened. The push to reopen is coming exclusively from the GOP who don't want to use government money for anything other than large business bailouts.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
French attitudes toward unemployment go way back:

You see, after the war - and don't forget it lasted a hundred years - thousands of us went from door to door asking for honest work, and we were whipped for begging. The ruling class didn't say, Work or starve; they said, Starve, for you shall not work.

-- Clopin, King of Beggars, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

knbber2: How did Trump supporters get to Paris?


Another prime example about how Americans make everything about themselves, even when it has nothing to do with the US.  And if you read the article, the riots started after police attacked someone, so it sounds like they are the opposite of Trump supporters.
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They never played Civilization ? just build a granary and then a temple or colosseum.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: cretinbob: Coming soon to a major American city near you

Recent poling has shown that poor minorities in the US overwhelmingly support continuing the stay-at-home orders and a significant percentage will continue to do so even if things are opened. The push to reopen is coming exclusively from the GOP who don't want to use government money for anything other than large business bailouts.


The riots are not about Corona Virus.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Muslims want to get together and pray, but the lockdown order is a problem for them.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

knbber2: How did Trump supporters get to Paris?


The Occupy "movement" rioters were far from Trump supporters.
 
