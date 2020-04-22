 Skip to content
(NBC Connecticut)   Uh-oh, the Pandemic Drone knows I'm blowing bong hits   (nbcconnecticut.com)
    Awkward, Facial recognition system, Biometrics, Westport police, Fairfield County, Connecticut, Connecticut, Machine vision, pandemic drone, major problems  
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The slippery slope into a surveillance dystopia is looking more and more like a sheer cliff.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Any civil rights we lose during this pandemic will never be recovered.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm hardly a libertarian but the drone tech stuff bothers me.  A lot.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Any civil rights we lose during this pandemic will never be recovered.


Now that we've demonstrated tolerance to nearly 9/11 levels of casualties a day, I'm sure the Patriot Act will be repealed any day now.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just going on a limb here, but maybe inhaling yuuuuge amounts of humid smoke during the middle of a pandemic that attacks your lungs isn't the smartest move, Subby...

If your marihuana addiction is so strong that you just have to get your 'fix', maybe stick with edibles?
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Just going on a limb here, but maybe inhaling yuuuuge amounts of humid smoke during the middle of a pandemic that attacks your lungs isn't the smartest move, Subby...

If your marihuana addiction is so strong that you just have to get your 'fix', maybe stick with edibles?


Wow. User name most certainly does not check out. Don't be such a square, dude.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Westport, CT police have photoshopped an Iranian drone. Hope it brings pizza and weed when the virus passes.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police sure do draw asinine conclusions about heart rate. It gobsmacks my flabbergaster that they are actually promoting the idea that fast heart rate is a sign of criminal or suspicious activity, let alone intent. So much love, anxiety, anticipation, hunger, cold, warmth, worry, care, just bad health, excitement, surprise, and whatever else. they might as well just investigate people for having a pulse.
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pandemic Drone is the name of my La Monte Young coverband.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sleze: Pandemic Drone is the name of my La Monte Young coverband.


Pandemic Drone is my "bagpipes across the world" event.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Journey "Open Arms" live in 1982
Youtube xShgBXY3kUc
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Just going on a limb here, but maybe inhaling yuuuuge amounts of humid smoke during the middle of a pandemic that attacks your lungs isn't the smartest move, Subby...

If your marihuana addiction is so strong that you just have to get your 'fix', maybe stick with edibles?


good for you for focusing on whats important here. like po po being able to take out a mentally ill person holed up in a house with one well placed shot through the walls so they can back home in time for a home cooked with Mrs Pig and the piglets.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: sleze: Pandemic Drone is the name of my La Monte Young coverband.

Pandemic Drone is my "bagpipes across the world" event.


"Pandemic Drone" is my Eliane Radigue fanzine.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
