 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Martha's Vineyard Times)   There are dozens of us, dozens. What's that you say? 10 people showed up? Nevermind   (mvtimes.com) divider line
38
    More: Stupid, Flag of the United States, Iraq War, United States Declaration of Independence, American flags, Jason Cray, Need, Kenny MacDonald, Want  
•       •       •

1838 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2020 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Stop giving these idiots so much press coverage.  They're not even close to a representative sample of Americans.  Quit amplifying their idiocy.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1 rich asshole and 9 suckers along for the ride.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My favorite story about the one in PA on Monday was how one of the organizers -- a GOP state house candidate who's also a Registered Nurse -- didn't show up because she was afraid of getting infected with the virus.

But you folks cram in nice and tight and yell real loud!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jason Cray, an Oak Bluffs carpenter who was wearing a Trump hat, held a large American flag and a sign saying "liberty, freedom, work, socialism sucks!"

The Godfathers - Birth, School, Work, Death
Youtube QO5dcW0P75M
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too bad obama wasn't on the vineyard, he could've trolled the hell out of them just driving by
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these are the people who don't want to pay no taxes but are happy to use things other people's taxes pay for. they also don't use earbuds and listen to music through their phone's crappy speaker. self-centered assholes.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see they couldn't even be bothered to bring their guns to the rally.  I'm sorry, I thought this was America!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
holding a sign that said, "All jobs are essential."

I think they're just upset that this pandemic has proven that's just not true.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
secure.gravatar.comlakecloudsApril 22, 2020 at 10:15 pm
Finally some common sense! Let's stop killing people's livelihoods and pretending for the better good. Hospitals have had enough time to get their acts together and get more beds, masks, etc.


This person figured it out. Blame the hospitals!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They need to take pictures of these idiots from the tops of buildings to show how few are there.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Stop giving these idiots so much press coverage.  They're not even close to a representative sample of Americans.  Quit amplifying their idiocy.


Doesn't even deserve ink, let alone electrons.

More people protest for Egg McMuffin's down the street from my office every day....
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They should be protesting (petitioning really) for an effective wage replacement.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chucknasty: these are the people who don't want to pay no taxes but are happy to use things other people's taxes pay for. they also don't use earbuds and listen to music through their phone's crappy speaker. self-centered assholes.


Thus forcing they music on other people who may not wish to listen to it, as you said self centered assholes.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
5% of the country favors reopening.  Do not give them a voice, their position is not "equally valid".
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jason Cray, an Oak Bluffs carpenter who was wearing a Trump hat, held a large American flag and a sign saying "liberty, freedom, work, socialism sucks!"

So, you could say...work sets you free?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Stop giving these idiots so much press coverage.  They're not even close to a representative sample of Americans.  Quit amplifying their idiocy.


10 people do something stupid and 50 million people get to feel smug and superior, so it will still get constant reporting and attention.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: too bad obama wasn't on the vineyard, he could've trolled the hell out of them just driving by


.....in a Prius.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ironic that they are protesting to go back to work in front of the post office that the republicans are trying so hard to shut down and put hundreds of thousands out of work
 
lilistonic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 526x350]

ironic that they are protesting to go back to work in front of the post office that the republicans are trying so hard to shut down and put hundreds of thousands out of work


So many postal workers are veterans, too.

Suspecting this one didn't pass the civil service exam.
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 526x350]

ironic that they are protesting to go back to work in front of the post office that the republicans are trying so hard to shut down and put hundreds of thousands out of work


Also that socialism sucks, other than that check he just cashed and the benefits he likely receives.
 
Joe Peanut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Stop giving these idiots so much press coverage.  They're not even close to a representative sample of Americans.  Quit amplifying their idiocy.


It is the Martha's Vineyard Times.  A small island that is nearly empty of people in the off season.  ANYTHING happening in that island during the off-season the MV Times will report on it.  Even 10 idiots gathering to show their idiocy.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 526x350]

ironic that they are protesting to go back to work in front of the post office that the republicans are trying so hard to shut down and put hundreds of thousands out of work


It ain't affecting me so I don't kurr.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I want to buy local"
"Thank you, hospital"

Yeah they totally know where they are pretending to live.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got arrested on Martha's Vineyard. Doing a deep dive into my CD collection. On John Coltrane and Miles Davis in between harassing my IT Department for being incompetent
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alechemist: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 526x350]

ironic that they are protesting to go back to work in front of the post office that the republicans are trying so hard to shut down and put hundreds of thousands out of work

It ain't affecting me so I don't kurr.


I hate my post office with a burning passion. If they all lost their jobs I'd be happy. Anyone who abuses union jobs should be taken out.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Socialism Sucks!  Where is my stimulus check!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Jason Cray, an Oak Bluffs carpenter who was wearing a Trump hat, held a large American flag ..."

Just say "idiot", I don't have all day.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Jason Cray, an Oak Bluffs carpenter who was wearing a Trump hat, held a large American flag ..."

Just say "idiot", I don't have all day.


Funny, because down here at least, construction is essential. Why isn't this freeloader at his job?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 526x350]

ironic that they are protesting to go back to work in front of the post office that the republicans are trying so hard to shut down and put hundreds of thousands out of work


And he's a Pat's fan....
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

croesius: dothemath: "Jason Cray, an Oak Bluffs carpenter who was wearing a Trump hat, held a large American flag ..."

Just say "idiot", I don't have all day.

Funny, because down here at least, construction is essential. Why isn't this freeloader at his job?


Waiting for his Obamalobsterrimphone to come in the mail, I bet.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some of The Black Dog owners?  Fark me...I eat there a half-dozen times a summer, normal years.  Moor the boat, row in for a nice dinner, row in again in the AM for coffee.

Gotta find out how the rest of the owners feel about these dipshiats.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: I hate my post office with a burning passion.


Mine is like some kind of bizarre 4th dimension wormhole that belongs on an episode of Star Trek or some shiat where the employees are the cat and the customers are a cricket with a broken leg.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 526x350]

ironic that they are protesting to go back to work in front of the post office that the republicans are trying so hard to shut down and put hundreds of thousands out of work


few more things.
1. he's wearing a mask.
2. too lazy to iron the flag he obviously just bought.
3. the poor spacing on his sign indicates he has 0 ability to plan ahead even when he knows all the variables.
 
Comic Book Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TFA:  Chris DeMello, a landscaper, said it was important for people to be safe but equally as important for them to keep working.

That sentence should stop at the word safe.  Adding anything after that implies you wish to compromise the safety of everyone, to which I say "you first, asshole."
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, I guess is kinda tough to instigate a huge protest rally on a tiny island in the ocean
 
Truck Fump
‘’ less than a minute ago  

croesius: dothemath: "Jason Cray, an Oak Bluffs carpenter who was wearing a Trump hat, held a large American flag ..."

Just say "idiot", I don't have all day.

Funny, because down here at least, construction is essential. Why isn't this freeloader at his job?


Off season. In a month or two, you won't be able to get a carpenter on that island for love or money (or both).
They make a fortune maintaining the mansions.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.