(WFLA Tampa Bay)   There's gold in them thar Hills... Well, more specifically there's money to be made selling the Free Lunches that Hillsborough School District is handing out
8
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who wants to by a second hand school lunch? And what is the mark-up on that?
Cold chicken nuggets with some over-boiled green beans and a chocolate milk - maybe a dollar if you are starving. But, you would be better off dumpster diving behind restaurants and grocery stores with the amount of stuff they are tossing out
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's scams everywhere

duenor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This smacks of sensationalism. School lunches in the USA are utter crap. All those plants and animals died for nothing to produce them.

Who would buy school lunches? There's no major food shortage going on, and even if you could find someone to buy school lunches how much would they pay? a quarter a lunch? 35 cents? most school lunches only cost 80 cents to produce, and that's with all the overhead.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
chawco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Very bizarre story. If true, some people will stoop to anything to try to squeeze a little ahead.

And come on, you all know this in market for $2 school lunches.

Some people will buy and eat anything if it's cheap.

/Waffle House
//Applebee's
///McDonald's
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A posting does not mean a sale. Who would buy that?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know who lives in Hillsborogh county?

UTD_Elcid [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

duenor: This smacks of sensationalism. School lunches in the USA are utter crap. All those plants and animals died for nothing to produce them.

Who would buy school lunches? There's no major food shortage going on, and even if you could find someone to buy school lunches how much would they pay? a quarter a lunch? 35 cents? most school lunches only cost 80 cents to produce, and that's with all the overhead.


Many schools are not handing out prepared meals, but instead are giving out the ingredients. You get a box for the week with cereal, beans, canned goods, and other meal supplies. I could easily see people trying to resell those.
 
