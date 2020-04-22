 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Way to go Arkansas. You're finally number one in something besides teen pregnancy   (rt.live) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They make possum on Deputy Dawg look like Einstein.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that headline is brutal, accurate, but brutal.

to be fair there are too few tests going on to get reliable data. it is like wondering what a million people are watching on TV and asking 10 random people what they are watching. the data are not very meaningful with a margin of error this large. West Virginia was the one state with no cases... because they never tested anyone. nice.
 
loveblondieo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How did South Carolina get to the top of something?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This won't become obvious until the death starts. But I expect many places that didn't take it seriously to be way in the red by the end.

Good luck republican farkers.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're gotdamn right we are!

SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, heart disease, or acid reflux.

I also haven't been to the doctor in two decades.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: I don't have diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, heart disease, or acid reflux.

I also haven't been to the doctor in two decades.


Cool
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow, great graphic on the R0. Brilliant tool to see what is happening and where. It looks like a lot of winning outside of a few Red States. Tactical and strategic losing could play a major role in the Election, hence all the dirty tricks going on behind the paper thin facade of the Dark Lord and his evil minions.
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So Arkansas saw a recent jump in rate of transmission, and Nebraska and Iowa have remained solidly over 1.0 unlike most other states. That chart doesn't say why though. Lack of a state lockdown?
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://www.nwahomepage.com/knwa/succ​e​ss-story-first-patient-in-nwa-receives​-covid-19-treatment-with-convalescent-​plasma/

/not where I work
//things could be a lot worse
///just sayin'
 
