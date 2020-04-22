 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed) 31 surreal COVID pics. They're all worth a look, but #29 might literally murder you with irony
    More: Ironic, last month, World, Earth, world  
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I love how they think having workers on lunch break sitting six feet apart in an enclosed building for however long the break lasts is really going to keep them from infecting each other.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
img.buzzfeed.com

Damn.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's Austin. Irony is their daily bread.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This reminds me of something...

Fark user image


Oh, yeah. Now I remember. Another act of courage in the face of evil.

Fark user image
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image



Pretty sure you having a baby or aborting one can't infect others with a deadly illness.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Badmoodman: [Fark user image image 850x559]


Pretty sure you having a baby or aborting one can't infect others with a deadly illness.


It's the smug look that gets me- yep, you really owned the libs, enjoy your respirator.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Badmoodman: [Fark user image 850x559]


Pretty sure you having a baby or aborting one can't infect others with a deadly illness.


Not mine, but their snarky reply would be:

"Except for the deadly illness inflicted on the fetus"

And with that, "fetus don't fail me now"... I'm out of here.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Man, it's almost as if the pro-life movement isn't actually pro-life or something!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus tapdancing farking Christ
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x279]


Where was that little minx when Brett Kavenaugh needed defending?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MrBallou: This reminds me of something...

[Fark user image 800x533]

Oh, yeah. Now I remember. Another act of courage in the face of evil.

[Fark user image 850x478]


But see? They learned something, and this time they brought an American made truck to confront those ebbil scrubs wearing bastiches who are keeping them from protesting at a hospital and bravely interfering with ambulances and ER staff.

These so-called "experts" and "doctors" who gave them the right to tell good people what to do? I mean, they already hoard all the good medicine and you have to get a note to get anything decent for Maw-Maw's back pain, and Curly-Jane...they cut her off months ago and told her that she had to get back to work after that horrible accident where she pulled her big toe awful painful sort. They're supposed to tell bad people to get off their property and get an abortion in some back alley in Guadalajara. True-like, if those Smarty Pants doctors knew what was good for 'em, they'd just leave the oxy in the waiting room like mints, and kick them no-account layabouts what with no jobs out of there.

This country is just goin' to Hell in a handbasket. Those people gettin' ideas like they're people...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

holdmybones: [img.buzzfeed.com image 850x566]
Damn.


Yeah, I gotta funeral to virtually attend, actually, I'm also the IT coordinator.
I'm setting up a zoom meeting for the bereaved after the loss of a family friend.
I am not worried about some hacker wiggling his Willy in the middle of shiat.
The deceased would have loved it.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image


"Dude, this is the WORST Laser Floyd show I've ever been to!"
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Police use a drone with a built-in speaker to ask people to respect social distances at a shopping boulevard in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

OK, I'm going to go ahead and object to the use of the term "built-in" here....
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The pictures are from around the world, with the USA's at the end.

They go from sad to inspiring...to just farking infuriating.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah that is the hilarious part of this. Pro-lifer trading off literally everything for the right to get a Brazilian wax. To  stig it to the "libs". Perfect.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: [img.buzzfeed.com image 850x566]
Damn.


At least it's in landscape mode

/runs
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Yeah that is the hilarious part of this. Pro-lifer trading off literally everything for the right to get a Brazilian wax. To  stig it to the "libs". Perfect.


But by not getting that Brazillian, she'll stick it to everyone...
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


I'm going to extra hell, aren't I?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since badass nurse Lauren Leander gave interviews, I'll just feel free to post pics of badass nurses from their Arizona counter protest.
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 692x463]


Has anyone found out who that biatch is?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#19 is pretty amazing.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: [Fark user image 800x534]
Police use a drone with a built-in speaker to ask people to respect social distances at a shopping boulevard in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

OK, I'm going to go ahead and object to the use of the term "built-in" here....


The speaker is built in, but not loud enough. You can see it next to the mouth piece for the bullhorn, which is used because it is loud enough to be heard.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: #19 is pretty amazing.


I meant #16... Got distracted by Covid-19, I guess?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well the nurse pics makes more sense then the tank man pics considering the tankman pic was taken on the day after the events and the tanks where leaving the square to go back to their base.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: duppy: [Fark user image 692x463]

Has anyone found out who that biatch is?


I have no idea, but I'm also not 100% sure she isn't trolling the cult.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My body, my choice, says woman voting to have less bodily autonomy than a corpse.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: duppy: [Fark user image 692x463]

Has anyone found out who that biatch is?


Flu Klux Karen
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: This reminds me of something...

[Fark user image image 800x533]

Oh, yeah. Now I remember. Another act of courage in the face of evil.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


The video is hard to watch

https://twitter.com/i/status/12519751​6​2926227457
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x549]
[Fark user image 425x559]
Man, it's almost as if the pro-life movement isn't actually pro-life or something!


Fark user image

Hey guys. Come back, MattytheMouse says that living is more important than storming that beach.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: holdmybones: [img.buzzfeed.com image 850x566]
Damn.

Yeah, I gotta funeral to virtually attend, actually, I'm also the IT coordinator.
I'm setting up a zoom meeting for the bereaved after the loss of a family friend.
I am not worried about some hacker wiggling his Willy in the middle of shiat.
The deceased would have loved it.


What's the meeting ID?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x549]
[Fark user image 425x559]
Man, it's almost as if the pro-life movement isn't actually pro-life or something!

[Fark user image 640x391]
Hey guys. Come back, MattytheMouse says that living is more important than storming that beach.


This is an embarrassing trolling attempt, even for you.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x549]
[Fark user image image 425x559]
Man, it's almost as if the pro-life movement isn't actually pro-life or something!


It's just about power and control. Has been from the start when they had to switch to that once the legal battle over segregation had finally been won and the public started to sour on their segregationist rhetoric.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x549]
[Fark user image 425x559]
Man, it's almost as if the pro-life movement isn't actually pro-life or something!

[Fark user image 640x391]
Hey guys. Come back, MattytheMouse says that living is more important than storming that beach.


I like WWII stuff, too!

Fark user image
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MrBallou: This reminds me of something...

[Fark user image 800x533]

Oh, yeah. Now I remember. Another act of courage in the face of evil.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Yeah, but on a much lesser scale.  Much lesser.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x549]
[Fark user image 425x559]
Man, it's almost as if the pro-life movement isn't actually pro-life or something!

[Fark user image 640x391]
Hey guys. Come back, MattytheMouse says that living is more important than storming that beach.


What a covid-19 survivor's response to your inanity might look like

i.pinimg.com
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damn, girl. . .

Fark user image
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As farking stupid as Alien Robot's post was, I'll admit: I am amused at the accidental inference that letting Karen get a haircut at the risk of spreading an infectious disease is apparently somebody's storming the beach at Normandy.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x549]
[Fark user image 425x559]
Man, it's almost as if the pro-life movement isn't actually pro-life or something!


It's impossible to reason with people in a death cult, who think that their act of martyrdom (you know; dying for the freedumbs of Americuh like going to the bar, getting your roots dyed, or buying paint when it's 34 degrees outside) will earn them a ticket to a bigger house in Heaven.

These people do everything for God Pointstmthat earn them that golden mansion. Or so they believe. Stopping people from aborting fetuses because they're "new souls" that God put into a lady's tummy? That earns you 112 God Pointstm while protesting Godless libs and their socialist attempt to make you stay home during a "pandemic" earns you 216 God Pointstm.

Accumulate enough points and you get a better house than your neighbors. An upgrade to first class is only 500,204 God Pointstm.

The point is, these people don't care about life. They don't care about death. They don't care about babies-- They only care about souls, and souls in their point of view are eternal and, if ultra-pious enough, deserving of a maid, butler, and a hot tub filled with colloidal silver in the afterlife.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These pictures of empty streets are still surreal to me. Mainly because the streets where I'm at (Gainesville, FL) are still packed with cars like it's any other day. And this is one of the liberal, "smart" strongholds in Florida.
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image 425x279]


Any chance this is a non-Trumpanzee photobombing a protest?  A nihilist out to mess with people's minds perhaps?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: #19 is pretty amazing.


I guess that's your fetish.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x549]
[Fark user image 425x559]
Man, it's almost as if the pro-life movement isn't actually pro-life or something!

[Fark user image 640x391]
Hey guys. Come back, MattytheMouse says that living is more important than storming that beach.


So tell me... Did each of the guys who died on Normandy Beach infect dozens of other people and lead to other people dying on Normandy Beach after they did?

Because if they didn't, then your weird-ass analogy is so full of shiat that Randy Quaid needs to empty into the gutter in his skivvies on Christmas Eve.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not a single fark...
Fark user image
 
Program User
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: MrBallou: This reminds me of something...

[Fark user image image 800x533]

Oh, yeah. Now I remember. Another act of courage in the face of evil.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

The video is hard to watch

https://twitter.com/i/status/125197516​2926227457


Karen REALLY wanted to talk to a manager!
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image



"Right behind ya."
Fark user image
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x549]
[Fark user image 425x559]
Man, it's almost as if the pro-life movement isn't actually pro-life or something!

[Fark user image image 640x391]
Hey guys. Come back, MattytheMouse says that living is more important than storming that beach.


I'm surprised you used this photo. Those soldiers are disembarking to assault your fellow travellers and political allies.
 
