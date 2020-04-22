 Skip to content
(Orange County Register)   Skateboard park filled with sand to prevent skateboarding. Guess what happens next   (ocregister.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Beach, Abuse, Defamation, Surfing, Bullying, Bicycle, Ralph's Skate Park, dirt bikers  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The biggest litter box in the city?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sand penises?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pissed off the Jedi?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured either cats or hobos.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sand witches?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Suddenly, dirt bikes.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The cable got fixed?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Assholes defying stay-at-home orders?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I get that skateboarders love what they do, but is it worth breaking your arm and having to go to a hospital that's packed to the brim with covid patients?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wouldn't sand make the surface smoother if anything?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Assholes defying stay-at-home orders?


Jesus christ.  Stop with the HR bullshiat and call it what it is.  A quarantine.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1968: "Power to the people! Stop the war! Equal rights for all!"

2020: "Me wanna go beeeeeeach!"
 
red5ish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The skaters went back to jumping off the closed library's stairs and hand rails?
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WOW! Anyone that did not see that coming need to get dark glasses and a white stick. It was the obvious counter attack in this war of wills. Next, they will pour cement. I can't wait for the next volley. This is getting fun.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: I get that skateboarders love what they do, but is it worth breaking your arm and having to go to a hospital that's packed to the brim with covid patients?


If you are at an age where you are still skateboarding, you either think you are invincible or some sad guy refusing to admit he is 35 and needs to knock that shiat off.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"When wintertime rolls around, the gorillas simply freeze to death."

Eventually, it will be over.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

red5ish: The skaters went back to jumping off the closed library's stairs and hand rails?


There are no external stairs at the Venice library. It's a building with no ground floor elevation.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: I get that skateboarders love what they do, but is it worth breaking your arm and having to go to a hospital that's packed to the brim with covid patients?


Uhm, let me rephrase that:
I know that you love what you do, but is it worth getting a bad disease and bringing that disease back home to your mom and dad (and/or grandparents) worth it?

It's gatherings that are an issue for all attendees, not the chance of anyone of them needing medical care.
 
Watubi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: NobleHam: Assholes defying stay-at-home orders?

Jesus christ.  Stop with the HR bullshiat and call it what it is.  A quarantine.


/looks up quarantine in the dictionary
//looks up isolation in the dictionary
///looks up bullshiat in the dictionary...finds a Fark handle
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: stoli n coke: I get that skateboarders love what they do, but is it worth breaking your arm and having to go to a hospital that's packed to the brim with covid patients?

If you are at an age where you are still skateboarding, you either think you are invincible or some sad guy refusing to admit he is 35 and needs to knock that shiat off.


Grown ass men in knee shorts and backwards baseball caps.
 
scanman61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What happens next?

Anti-personnel mines?

No?

dammit
 
ongbok
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sand got in some vaginas?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

morg: Wouldn't sand make the surface smoother if anything?


Have you seen cartoons where skateboarders hit a patch of glue and fly off?
Debris acts like that, even something as small as sand can have that affect.

/sorry, I'm also bored and trolling the grammar nazis.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Local skaters were irked and also asked if such drastic measures were needed to keep people out of the park. "

Article goes on to answer that with an emphatic YES.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To keep skaters from hanging out at the Ralph's Skate Park while the community is under stay-at-home, social-distancing orders, the city filled the skate park with 37 tons of sand.

Riverside this week re-opened golf courses.

Luckily San Clemente and Riverside are 50 miles apart. If one city pulled that sh*t, or even two neighboring cities, I guarantee there would be 37 tons of sand on the greens within 2 days...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
now they have to cover it with cement....and we are back where we started...so then they should cover....
oh whatever.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was expecting parents bringing their tykes with Tonka trucks for some social sandbox time.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ. Stop with the HR bullshiat and call it what it is. A quarantine.


Lol.  A quarantine is forced. As this article points out, this is operating on the honour system.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Step 2: Call it a Slay-at-Home Order
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jazz hands?
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Metallica: Enter Sandman (Official Music Video)
Youtube CD-E-LDc384
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: stoli n coke: I get that skateboarders love what they do, but is it worth breaking your arm and having to go to a hospital that's packed to the brim with covid patients?

If you are at an age where you are still skateboarding, you either think you are invincible or some sad guy refusing to admit he is 35 and needs to knock that shiat off.


That Tony Hawk guy seems to be doing good for himself.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: Suddenly, dirt bikes.


Winner, winner

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_LuHaIFL​_​k/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=lo​ading
 
Shazam999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was hoping for nude sunbathing.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should have went with the eels.
 
rga184 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I kind of see both sides of the coin here.  On the one hand, it's a place to congregate and there's logic in shutting it down.  On the other hand, maybe you can open it with a max occupancy and give the kids a chance to prove they can be responsible.  If they can't, THEN shut it down and when they complain, you can blame the shutdown on their lack of responsible behavior.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They did this here in Ferndale, MI.  First, the city just put a fence around the park.  Then, about once a day, a couple kids would show up on skateboards or bikes.  Really no more than two or three, and there was plenty of space to spread out.  So, the city put mulch all over and put up a second fence.

I understand the intent to prevent people from having a reason to gather, but it looked really petty on the city to send ten workers to put up the fence.  The workers where in contact with each other and working face-to-face while putting up the fence.  Kind of a cut-off-your-nose-to-spite-your-face action.

Also, they taped and fences this single parent-and-baby swing.  You know, so you can't swing with somebody else's baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rga184 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: stoli n coke: I get that skateboarders love what they do, but is it worth breaking your arm and having to go to a hospital that's packed to the brim with covid patients?

Uhm, let me rephrase that:
I know that you love what you do, but is it worth getting a bad disease and bringing that disease back home to your mom and dad (and/or grandparents) worth it?

It's gatherings that are an issue for all attendees, not the chance of anyone of them needing medical care.


No. It's both.

I have to hand it to the mountain biking community.  Even when they can go out and shred while social distancing, as a group they are all advocating either training at home or staying well below your skilllimit to avoid accidents.  Specifically, they advocate the latter to not take up healthcare resources.

A few guys with YouTube channels have put out new videos of the doing jumps and tricks and put up huge disclaimers of "this footage was recorded before the crisis, please don't push your limits right now".
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was thinking of a different kind of rider.

thepassageride.comView Full Size
 
rga184 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: To keep skaters from hanging out at the Ralph's Skate Park while the community is under stay-at-home, social-distancing orders, the city filled the skate park with 37 tons of sand.

Riverside this week re-opened golf courses.

Luckily San Clemente and Riverside are 50 miles apart. If one city pulled that sh*t, or even two neighboring cities, I guarantee there would be 37 tons of sand on the greens within 2 days...


Sand on golf courses?  Impossible!

I keed. I keed.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mister Buttons: stoli n coke: I get that skateboarders love what they do, but is it worth breaking your arm and having to go to a hospital that's packed to the brim with covid patients?

If you are at an age where you are still skateboarding, you either think you are invincible or some sad guy refusing to admit he is 35 and needs to knock that shiat off.


Okay. Now apply that to the NFL, NBA, Bowling, Darts, or even Checkers.
Does it still sound right, or is it just not for you?

//Not defending the ones that ONLY skateboard and haven't developed personally. But where is the problem in letting folks simply enjoy what they enjoy, as long as it's not hurting others?
 
