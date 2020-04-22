 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Last week: Why does India have so few Covid-19 infections? This week: Oh boy   (worldometers.info) divider line
35
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.
 
Evildead4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.


I'm pretty sure Brazil is right up there too.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That they know of.  I spent some time in New Delhi and I can promise you no one is going out to count the massive homeless camps I saw while I was there
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Evildead4: cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.

I'm pretty sure Brazil is right up there too.


Yeah, but India is actually trying.  There are so many things stacked against them, but they're trying.  Brazil's president is literally leading anti-lockdown protests while coughing on people.
 
Evildead4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: Evildead4: cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.

I'm pretty sure Brazil is right up there too.

Yeah, but India is actually trying.  There are so many things stacked against them, but they're trying.  Brazil's president is literally leading anti-lockdown protests while coughing on people.


This is true.
Guy must think he is invincible since he survived that assassination attempt.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I forgot about Brazil.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Evildead4: cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.

I'm pretty sure Brazil is right up there too.


You can tell the countries doing awful at testing because the test and deaths will suddenly drop by 20% one day then back up the next day, etc... with the graphs making weird nonsensical zigzag patterns. "Oh look, the total number is flat now. Can we stop helping Americans and get back to stonks and bootstraps?"
 
scalpod
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's easy to have almost none when you don't bother looking. That's the secret! Everyone quit looking and the problem will go away!

BACK TO WORK
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Evildead4: cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.

I'm pretty sure Brazil is right up there too.


I imagine Brasil's favelas are going to see a drastic reduction of living populace when all is said and done.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Evildead4: cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.

I'm pretty sure Brazil is right up there too.


We're in such impressive company.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.


If you had any integrity, you would have looked it up beforehand.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did they try turning India off and back on again?

/might be a good idea for the US as well
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because they're not testing any?
 
scalpod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pedrop357: cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.

If you had any integrity, you would have looked it up beforehand.


[WelcomeToFarkBothOfYou.jpg]
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.


According to worldmeter, France, Sweden, UK & Netherlands have tested fewer per capita than the US.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if a second wave came out of India later this year. It's the perfect place for a second strain to mutate.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Economist had an interesting article comparing vast spikes in reported deaths vs relatively small rates of reported COVID-19 deaths.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pedrop357: cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.

If you had any integrity, you would have looked it up beforehand.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't be surprised if a second wave came out of India later this year. It's the perfect place for a second strain to mutate.


Did you ask yourself, "So how do i talk out of my ass?" right before you posted this?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Virtually nobody on Earth is immune. It's inevitably going to rip through the third world. The situation sucks for us but it's peanuts to what will happen to them.

I've been wondering for a month or more why Afghanistan isn't devastated, with all their contact with Iran.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't be surprised if a second wave came out of India later this year. It's the perfect place for a second strain to mutate.


There's little evolutionary pressure for an organism (for the sake of argument, we'll classify the virus as such) to change if it's wildly successful at propagating itself.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't be surprised if a second wave came out of India later this year. It's the perfect place for a second strain to mutate.


Great excuse to shut down H-1B visas!
 
think_balance [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did they try turning India off and back on again?

/might be a good idea for the US as well


Well played, sir. Perhaps we should do the needful.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't be surprised if a second wave came out of India later this year. It's the perfect place for a second strain to mutate.


3rd. There are already 2 strains that we know of.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't be surprised if a second wave came out of India later this year. It's the perfect place for a second strain to mutate.

There's little evolutionary pressure for an organism (for the sake of argument, we'll classify the virus as such) to change if it's wildly successful at propagating itself.


But there is evolutionary pressure on a virus that kills it's host.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't be surprised if a second wave came out of India later this year. It's the perfect place for a second strain to mutate.

There's little evolutionary pressure for an organism (for the sake of argument, we'll classify the virus as such) to change if it's wildly successful at propagating itself.


Words I live by.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hate how people use that website.

"Recovered/Discharged" is not a helpful mixture of two very different things.
 
xitnode
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have many friends from and in India. They all want to live here. (Canada.) I have been to India a few times. It's terrible.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

God's Hobo Penis: The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't be surprised if a second wave came out of India later this year. It's the perfect place for a second strain to mutate.

3rd. There are already 2 strains that we know of.


There's like 1000 strains. There was a good article submitted earlier today but it went red. It's mutating more than they thought.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Make that 10000 strains
 
Nidiot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: ChiliBoots: The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't be surprised if a second wave came out of India later this year. It's the perfect place for a second strain to mutate.

There's little evolutionary pressure for an organism (for the sake of argument, we'll classify the virus as such) to change if it's wildly successful at propagating itself.

But there is evolutionary pressure on a virus that kills it's host.


That pressure is only exerted when it gets to the point of there not being anyone left to infect.
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Virtually nobody on Earth is immune. It's inevitably going to rip through the third world. The situation sucks for us but it's peanuts to what will happen to them.

I've been wondering for a month or more why Afghanistan isn't devastated, with all their contact with Iran.


The hell you talkin' about, man? Most people who get it are asymptomatic. They spread it to others, many of whom get sick. Some of them die. Are you immune if you are just a carrier? Does it matter to be technically correct on this one?

/Don't even know if you are technically correct
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
BONUS POINTS [re: the above]

Exploding speed problem. They've picked up on the entrepreneurial opportunities of manufacturing and selling amphetamines and in the process managed to hook huge numbers of ... the local faithful ...

Just like the God-awful heroin problem in Pakistan (conduit for smack from Afghanishiat).
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: We said wait for it. I would imagine that they are the only country worse than the United States for testing.


Educate yourself instead of crowing about your ignorance.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/#countries
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

