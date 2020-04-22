 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Montana cattle ranch holds logo contest where they'll give the winner a whopping $100--in beef. Show them what a $100 logo looks like   (krtv.com) divider line
17
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

683 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2020 at 8:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 12 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2020-04-22 6:43:11 PM  
That's not even 10 pounds of good steak
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-04-22 7:36:28 PM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-04-22 7:41:21 PM  
            
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-04-22 11:20:47 PM  

west.la.lawyer: Would someone please source me that surprised face implied bufu picture - I am not going to google for it any more than I would google purple waffle.  Thanks - kind of looks like this:
[Fark user image 300x294]

Is this it ?
              
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-04-23 12:30:59 AM  
Plan B
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  

west.la.lawyer: Plan B
[Fark user image 850x743]


now as a logo - you have my permission to submit and win the beef
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vortex Dweller [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where's my $100? Even though I just paid $1800 to have it made.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 12 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.