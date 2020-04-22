 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan are back with another Fark Daily News Summary starting soon as they get their act together. Come find out what important stuff happened today, plus creepy museum objects and monkeys that look like Chewbacca   (twitch.tv) divider line
23
    More: Live  
•       •       •

97 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 6:06 PM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How long is this going to go on, where it feels like every third article on Fark is about Fark? I'm bored.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Usually half an hour once we get going
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Drew: Usually half an hour once we get going


I meant how long will... oh, never mind.
 
EggFool [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I forget who is Dallan
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EggFool: I forget who is Dallan


Friend of mine I hang out with in Lexington who has mad video skills that I don't possess
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now I remember why I don't use Twitch - it doesn't farking work! I have a choice of play with no sound or pause with volume control.

Turned off EVERYTHING, and still got nothing.
 
EggFool [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Drew: EggFool: I forget who is Dallan

Friend of mine I hang out with in Lexington who has mad video skills that I don't possess


Does he have a funny accent? DO YOU?!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Drew: Usually half an hour once we get going


You answering any questions from this thread? Like what happened this afternoon with Fark?
 
EggFool [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

devine: Drew: Usually half an hour once we get going

You answering any questions from this thread? Like what happened this afternoon with Fark?


It went kookoo.  You'll get over it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beeblebrox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EggFool: Drew: EggFool: I forget who is Dallan

Friend of mine I hang out with in Lexington who has mad video skills that I don't possess

Does he have a funny accent? DO YOU?!


Asking the important questions.  Thank you.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: How long is this going to go on, where it feels like every third article on Fark is about Fark? I'm bored.


Bring that hankie over and we'll get it cleaned up.
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EggFool: devine: Drew: Usually half an hour once we get going

You answering any questions from this thread? Like what happened this afternoon with Fark?

It went kookoo.  You'll get over it.


It is not that I am upset about it, it is that I want to understand the failure. I'm in IT and I'm curious how things work.
 
Beeblebrox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

devine: EggFool: devine: Drew: Usually half an hour once we get going

You answering any questions from this thread? Like what happened this afternoon with Fark?

It went kookoo.  You'll get over it.

It is not that I am upset about it, it is that I want to understand the failure. I'm in IT and I'm curious how things work.


beerspill.fark.com

Check that and it will tell you that it was a database issue.
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I gave fark $50 or so about 10 years ago.

fark's management is sound and fine. They would never spend it on silly projects.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

devine: EggFool: devine: Drew: Usually half an hour once we get going

You answering any questions from this thread? Like what happened this afternoon with Fark?

It went kookoo.  You'll get over it.

It is not that I am upset about it, it is that I want to understand the failure. I'm in IT and I'm curious how things work.


The block chain broke, I think. We had to weld a new one together.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: devine: EggFool: devine: Drew: Usually half an hour once we get going

You answering any questions from this thread? Like what happened this afternoon with Fark?

It went kookoo.  You'll get over it.

It is not that I am upset about it, it is that I want to understand the failure. I'm in IT and I'm curious how things work.

The block chain broke, I think. We had to weld a new one together.


Or a pinion gear.
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: devine: EggFool: devine: Drew: Usually half an hour once we get going

You answering any questions from this thread? Like what happened this afternoon with Fark?

It went kookoo.  You'll get over it.

It is not that I am upset about it, it is that I want to understand the failure. I'm in IT and I'm curious how things work.

beerspill.fark.com

Check that and it will tell you that it was a database issue.


Did and that did nothing to satisfy my technical curiosity.


Part of that curiosity is related to a link that disappeared as well as a farkback that hasn't been acknowledged.

I have no idea if these were eaten by DB issues or it was a legit issue with the link.

The FARQ says to give it a few business days, so I'll wait.
 
FTGodWin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x357]


Ever try to wipe yer ass with a barrel of oil?
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

devine: libranoelrose: devine: EggFool: devine: Drew: Usually half an hour once we get going

You answering any questions from this thread? Like what happened this afternoon with Fark?

It went kookoo.  You'll get over it.

It is not that I am upset about it, it is that I want to understand the failure. I'm in IT and I'm curious how things work.

beerspill.fark.com

Check that and it will tell you that it was a database issue.

Did and that did nothing to satisfy my technical curiosity.


Part of that curiosity is related to a link that disappeared as well as a farkback that hasn't been acknowledged.

I have no idea if these were eaten by DB issues or it was a legit issue with the link.

The FARQ says to give it a few business days, so I'll wait.


Watching part of this video, this is not the format for this.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.