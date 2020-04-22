 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So it turns out HHS Secretary Azar undermined the pandemic response from the start
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Leading to the President actively undermining the response

Jesus, you wouldnt think its possible for it all to be worse and yet they still manage to surprise me

Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

So the President didn't want the virus to be contained?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

So the President didn't want the virus to be contained?


I imagine the conversation went, "Da, let virus spread or we will release tape of pee."
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

So the President didn't want the virus to be contained?


Or, he didn't want to be seen as taking it seriously and spook the markets?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

So the President didn't want the virus to be contained?

Or, he didn't want to be seen as taking it seriously and spook the markets?


Seems plausible.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

So the President didn't want the virus to be contained?

Or, he didn't want to be seen as taking it seriously and spook the markets?


This. He didn't give a crap about the virus itself.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Impeach his ass tomorrow for this.

He was derelict in his duty to defend and upload the constitution by personally interceding in the CDC's mission.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

So the President didn't want the virus to be contained?

Or, he didn't want to be seen as taking it seriously and spook the markets?

This. He didn't give a crap about the virus itself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Obvious tag is still in a medically induced coma on a ventilator.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Impeach his ass tomorrow for this.

He was derelict in his duty to defend and upload the constitution by personally interceding in the CDC's mission.


Fark user imageView Full Size


*whisper whisper whisper*

"...No, we won't be doing that."
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I would like to point out that Trump keeps blaming this thing on misinformation from WHO.

However, Messonnier's statement came nearly a full month after WHO had already declared the virus a Public Health Emergency.

In fact, the day before her statement, members of the CDC had just finished up a week-long trip to China with WHO to issue a report on the virus.

/Source
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

markie_farkie: upload


uphold.

That's what happens when I let my work interfere with my Fark time.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
face8ook.orgView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Impeach his ass tomorrow for this.

He was derelict in his duty to defend and upload the constitution by personally interceding in the CDC's mission.


There won't be any accountability before the election. As long as the current emergency is going on, it would be seen as playing politics while the nation suffers. Best case scenario is the Dems run the table in November and actually pursue full accountability after the fact next year.

In all likelihood, maybe a few staffers' heads roll, but the top brass will be ignored for the sake of "healing the nation" or some such BS.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

So the President didn't want the virus to be contained?

Or, he didn't want to be seen as taking it seriously and spook the markets?

This. He didn't give a crap about the virus itself.


Also, Dr. Messonier is Rod Rosenstein's sister, let us not forget. That would be reason enough.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bobtheme:

I imagine the conversation went, "Da, let virus spread or we will release tape of pee."

You mean during those phone calls?

(Also, you know it's not simple pee, his idolatrous base couldn't care less about that. It's more like snuff or chomo footage or him blubbering on his hands and knees that he'll make good on the money he owes the Russian mob -- or some hellish mix of all three.)
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Trumps fault.  He said so himself.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's just so many intersections of fail in this administration.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why didn't you just link to the WSJ article, twitidiot?
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No. Sh*t.

Also, holy sh*t! The WSJ is up his ass now?

Didn't see that coming.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mr. Azar's defenders say he is being unfairly blamed by White House officials eager to cover up their own missteps.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shortly after his televised comments, Azar tapped a trusted aide with minimal public health experience to lead the agency's day-to-day response to COVID-19. The aide, Brian Harrison, had joined the department after running a dog-breeding business for six years. Five sources say some officials in the White House derisively called him "the dog breeder."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So...WSJ reports that it really isn't their Dear Orange Leader after all?  I'm shocked.  Shocked, I tell you!
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've started referring this whole pandemic shiatcircus as "Slowdumb 9/11". It has the ignorance of a credible threat, the covering of asses, the endless grift and the division of citizens against each other to distract from the prior three actions.
 
