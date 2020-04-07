 Skip to content
Two New York house cats test positive for COVID-19, the first in the US, signaling what could be the end of Caturday as we know it
41
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike the Cat laughs at the thought of Caturday ending.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girl you need Pussy Control
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cats: socially isolating since the dawn of civilization.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why aren't the cats wearing masks?

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to make home made masks for cats...

proxy10.online.uaView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caturday, much like Rock'n'Roll, will never die.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they eat a Chinese person?
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, now we're through the fluff, the cats caught weak versions of COVID, which is good, and they are recovering.

This is not a cue to suddenly put down or abandon your furry loved ones.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M-O-O-N spells zoonotic animal reservoir.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Time to make home made masks for cats...

[proxy10.online.ua image 700x525]


What's funny is that cat looks terrified by what it's smelling!
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What a sensationalist piece of drivel for a headline.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Every primary source I've found about dog and cats debunks claims they are infected. If someone can post a confirmation in a WHO link, or NEJM or JAMA or veterinary journal link, I'd be super duper interested.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Someone's cats sneezed in NYC and got a test, meanwhile here I am on day 14 and still am being told to self-care at home and can't get a test.
 
phishrace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is great news! If NY is testing cats now, that must mean they already tested all the humans, right?

Nice work NY. I Hope my state can catch up and start testing pets too. My goldfish has been coughing more than usual lately.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Every primary source I've found about dog and cats debunks claims they are infected. If someone can post a confirmation in a WHO link, or NEJM or JAMA or veterinary journal link, I'd be super duper interested.


Doesn't matter -- any article like this will still get thousands of people to "get rid" of their cats because they're paranoid.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Usually distant. Not always if there's a new box.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So what am I supposed to do? Stop eating pussy?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Figures it would be cats. I don't see dogs trying to give us deadly diseases
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Algebrat: So what am I supposed to do? Stop eating pussy?


Boil it for thirty minutes first.
 
whitroth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've seen one or two claims of infected cats. The thing that gets me is this, like the other stories I've seen, says that if they get it, IT DOESN;T GO ANYWHERE, which suggests cats have something in their system that kills it.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LEONARD BERNSTEIN
 
limerickey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IgG4: Someone's cats sneezed in NYC and got a test, meanwhile here I am on day 14 and still am being told to self-care at home and can't get a test.


I bet it is some _doctor's_ cat sneezed...
 
uncleacid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just as I planned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Every primary source I've found about dog and cats debunks claims they are infected. If someone can post a confirmation in a WHO link, or NEJM or JAMA or veterinary journal link, I'd be super duper interested.


Please, don't take The Sun's word for it.  Here's the CDC press release: https://www.cdc.gov/media/re​leases/202​0/s0422-covid-19-cats-NYC.html

Experiment conducted at the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI) of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).  Detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA in cats' and ferrets' respiratory tracts after inoculating with the virus:  https://science.sciencemag.org/conte​nt​/early/2020/04/07/science.abb7015
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I got really sick the fist week of Feb before all this corona virus stuff hit.  I couldn't sleep or breath well.  i crawled out of bed and laid on the floor on my belly and just stay there all night.  2 days later I felt better, but then my 2 cats started sneezing.  one of them was breathing with his mouth open and looked really bad. I took her to the vet and they said it was just an upper resp infection and there was no way that I gave it to them.

looking back, i believe I already had corona

/csb
//when the antibody test comes out, i'm gonna take it.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: [Fark user image 850x637]
Usually distant. Not always if there's a new box.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
starfl.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We have so many tests that cats are getting Coronavirus tests now?  My cat was sick at the vet this week with the runny nose thing and no test.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Znuh: Okay, now we're through the fluff, the cats caught weak versions of COVID, which is good, and they are recovering.

This is not a cue to suddenly put down or abandon your furry loved ones.


This is a cue to maintain strict adherence to all safety measures. Our cats must be protected at all costs.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not sure... Got my flu shot sometime in November. Christmas was over my brother's house and my 5 yo niece was acting like Typhoid Mary sneezing on the food. Got sick by Jan 1st. and spent the whole month sick. Brother, sis-in-law and niece recently got tested for if they had a flu and they all came back negative despite having been sick.

???
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: when the antibody test comes out, i'm gonna take it.


I caught it coming back from Florida and gave it to my cat.  I also need an antibody test.  I can't get anything but sick, apparently.  We need 100 times more testing than we have now.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IgG4: Someone's cats sneezed in NYC and got a test, meanwhile here I am on day 14 and still am being told to self-care at home and can't get a test.


But can you get a cat?
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fano: Girl you need Pussy Control


Prince
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IgG4: Someone's cats sneezed in NYC and got a test, meanwhile here I am on day 14 and still am being told to self-care at home and can't get a test.


Same thing happened to me. I figured I would couch on a rich person and wait for the results.

Actually, a bit over 5 weeks later, I felt better.  :/
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Like I'm supposed to believe some rag mag.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Figures it would be cats. I don't see dogs trying to give us deadly diseases


The initial reports that suggested it came from bats was a gross error on the part of the government.

The same thing happened to Archibald Buttle.  It's just another example of bureaucracy gone wrong.
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Confirmation of COVID-19 in Two Pet Cats in New York

From the USDA
 
