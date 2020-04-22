 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   NASA 'cuts live feed' on ISS cameras so the crew can have some private time with our new overlords as they stop in for a bite and some chat time (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
43
scumm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eh, probably just a top secret surveillance satellite. nothing to worry about.

/opsec is hard
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More relevant -- more curriery, even -- https://www.dailystar.co.uk/real-life​/​brits-strip-nude-yoga-baking-21909091
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and you farkers still wont believe. it's a UFO
 
DrupyDrawrs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: and you farkers still wont believe. it's a UFO


your not saying it's a UFO, but it's a UFO
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's big and round...what other big and round thing is up in space around the planet?

Also, seems to be some kind of reflection in the lens.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: and you farkers still wont believe. it's a UFO


I saw it. It looked just a big scary hand that flung some white poop looking stuff backwards. Weird.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they naked space vampires? Please let them be naked space vampires
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ship is finally here!  I can go home now.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was aliens leaving our planet as quickly as possible.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zerkalo: Are they naked space vampires? Please let them be naked space vampires


As much as I want that to be true, that movie didn't turn out very well for anyone who ran into her...
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says NASA cut the feed?  That's what THEY want you to think!

Study it out, sheeple!
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Well it's big and round...what other big and round thing is up in space around the planet?


Stop making fun of my mom, your candor is distasteful
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until a July 4th? 'Cause everyone knows that's when the shiat really goes down...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: and you farkers still wont believe. it's a UFO


Oh I love that beer

Or band you pick the reference that resounds most.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x338]


cowgirl gets it. i think....
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: My ship is finally here!  I can go home now.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, you missed it
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see the actual video in that article, so here's a link to the one they were describing, narrated by a believer.

UFO Caught On NASA Live Cam From Space Station, April 2020, UFO Sighting News.
Youtube FcSKzORpCz0
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pizza's here!!!
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Cythraul: My ship is finally here!  I can go home now.

[Fark user image image 259x194]

Sorry, you missed it


You mock me.  But when I return, my people, the Cythraulian empire, will subjugate you all.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there would be probing...
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If they don't know what it is how do they know it's a UFO
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Every video NASA has ever made is fake, except for this one... which is obviously aliens.
 
whitroth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Private time... hmmm, so I wonder if they're researching the dolphin solution to sex in zero-G....
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

guestguy: I was told there would be probing...


I thought that was the only reason you show up.    (   O   )
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just a standard tube shaped alien mother ship.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

guestguy: I was told there would be probing...


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: I was told there would be probing...

I thought that was the only reason you show up.    (   O   )


Don't make me get out the Listerine  :P
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So maybe this is real, maybe it isn't.
I won't trust it until I read something from a more trust-worthy source, like The Sun, or the Daily Mail.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
George Carlin - Why aliens wouldn't wanna say hello
Youtube FfmnnjLUj1k
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scdog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

T Baggins: I didn't see the actual video in that article, so here's a link to the one they were describing, narrated by a believer.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FcSKzORp​Cz0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Wait, this is about the obvious lens flare happening on the left edge of the frame?
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It kinda does seem a little odd that this seems to happen not completely infrequently... Something unexplainable is picked up on one of the ISS public real-time cameras, within a couple video frames, the screen goes blank, (Used to be blue, now it's red) obviously a hastily cut feed...

It's been going on for as long as the ISS has been manned. You would think by now that NASA would have ALL ISS video feeds on a 120 second delay, giving them plenty of time to pop up a professional looking "Oops! Something went wrong. Please try again." every time we get a visit from Klandathu. Then NASA could cut th3 feed before any space geeks who are surgically attached to the video feed see anything.
 
squidloe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
lens flare = aliens
 
falkone32
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I watched the initial clip three times looking for the "ufo" before I realized they were talking about the lens flare.  As a connoisseur of pseudoscience, I'm really disappointed in the low effort some people put into this stuff.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just show me on the chart which time traveling ship it was.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Just show me on the chart which time traveling ship it was.

[i.imgur.com image 850x1349]


No Atlas Prototype?  Hrmph!
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If there really are aliens and they're just watching this whole COVID-19 thing unfold then I don't want to ever meet them -  clearly they're dicks.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Last night I spent two hours listening to a family member educate me on everything from the real shape of the earth, to the incredible bullshiat "coincidence" that the moon is the same size as the sun, to the corona virus hoax    and "event 201", and the lying mainstream media conspiracy to... something. It wasn't clear what anyone had to gain by any of it being true.  I am not in the mood for this ufo shiat, too.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Are they naked space vampires? Please let them be naked space vampires


Can they be like purple, or green, something like that?


/I know. Naked black space vampires.
// White GOP nightmare.
/// They're  coming for the white women.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

