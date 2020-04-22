 Skip to content
"76 percent say that the state's economy should only reopen when public health officials deem it safe, compared to 17 percent who say it should reopen even if public health officials warn against it".
31
thehellisthis
1 hour ago  
And much of that 17 percent is retired and didn't plan on leaving the house anyways.
 
thorpe
1 hour ago  
The highest % I've seen in any poll for reopening now is 22%. These astroturf rallies are going to lose more support in the election than they gain for Republicans. Yeah, they're aimed at "battleground states", but Florida is a battleground state. They're small rallies with small support that's magnified by gaslighting and the media.
 
guestguy
59 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: And much of that 17 percent is retired and didn't plan on leaving the house anyways.


"Outside?  Where there's no FoxNews?  Sounds like some liberal chicanery to me..."
 
Jeebus Saves
58 minutes ago  
Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.
 
dragonchild
58 minutes ago  
Every photo of "open the economy" protests I've seen has literally been a "there are dozens of us!" scenario. The media is way way way way way WAY overplaying their significance.
 
CrosswordWithAPen
57 minutes ago  

guestguy: thehellisthis: And much of that 17 percent is retired and didn't plan on leaving the house anyways.

"Outside?  Where there's no FoxNews?  Sounds like some liberal chicanery to me..."


Point of order.  A regular viewer of FoxNews would not have a vocabulary large enough to accommodate "chicanery."
 
guestguy
56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
55 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Every photo of "open the economy" protests I've seen has literally been a "there are dozens of us!" scenario. The media is way way way way way WAY overplaying their significance.


Clicks, baby...
 
guestguy
54 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: guestguy: thehellisthis: And much of that 17 percent is retired and didn't plan on leaving the house anyways.

"Outside?  Where there's no FoxNews?  Sounds like some liberal chicanery to me..."

Point of order.  A regular viewer of FoxNews would not have a vocabulary large enough to accommodate "chicanery."


...touche.
 
tpmchris
53 minutes ago  
Tl;dr
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.


Put another way, ending shelter in place orders won't save the economy. It would just allow a minority of irresponsible people extend the crisis.
 
SR117Nighthawk
52 minutes ago  
"Deems it safe"??  Um...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.


And the covidiots can and will infect a whole lot of other people and possibly swamp hospital ICU and ERs, including infecting people at places like grocery stores creating all kinds of new little disease vectors.
 
natazha
50 minutes ago  
If 76% continue social distancing and limiting exposure, then the ones who want to can get re-opened, catch COVID-19, and increase herd immunity.

A.  This assumes that you can't catch it a second time - unproven
B.  This assumes that a good antibody test will be developed and the herd immunity can be measured. - doesn't exist yet.
C.  Re-openers would be an excellent group to test any vaccine on, because so many of them have one or more medical condition that makes them more likely to have a bad case. - Probably anti-vaxxers.
D.  Don the Con says it's okay. - Over 10,000 lies recorded to date.
 
uutan
42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.


And then your employer can say it's safe to work, and cut off your unemployment, if you can find an unemployment check in FL.
 
suid
42 minutes ago  
And remember, any public health official that commits lese majeste by contradicting Trump will find himself or herself yeeted out of office, and a compliant replacement from Fox News installed as a replacement.

Piece of cake to reopen everything!
 
dragonchild
40 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Clicks, baby...


I get it. But during a pandemic it's dangerous propaganda. The 1st Amendment doesn't cover yelling "bomb!" in a crowd; not caring if bad reporting gives this thing a second wave should be even more criminal. The assholes signal-boosting these protests are trying to get people killed and for that they should be dragged out into the streets and shot.
 
Jeebus Saves
37 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.

And the covidiots can and will infect a whole lot of other people and possibly swamp hospital ICU and ERs, including infecting people at places like grocery stores creating all kinds of new little disease vectors.


Or maybe we'll go outside and realize it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok.  Jesus christ you people are insufferable.  Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your husband, cause everyones gettin rona.
 
middlewaytao
35 minutes ago  
8% trust the govenor, that's...something.
 
odinsposse
35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.

And the covidiots can and will infect a whole lot of other people and possibly swamp hospital ICU and ERs, including infecting people at places like grocery stores creating all kinds of new little disease vectors.

Or maybe we'll go outside and realize it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok.  Jesus christ you people are insufferable.  Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your husband, cause everyones gettin rona.


It's a shame most people aren't level-headed enough to trust Sean Hannity over the CDC.
 
sdd2000
33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.

And the covidiots can and will infect a whole lot of other people and possibly swamp hospital ICU and ERs, including infecting people at places like grocery stores creating all kinds of new little disease vectors.

Or maybe we'll go outside and realize it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok.  Jesus christ you people are insufferable.  Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your husband, cause everyones gettin rona.


And where pray tell did you get your medical degree in public health and/or infectious diseases? Or are you one of the "15 going soon to zero" nut jobs?
 
UNC_Samurai
33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Or maybe we'll go outside and realize it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok.  Jesus christ you people are insufferable.  Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your husband, cause everyones gettin rona.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000
33 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Jeebus Saves: sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.

And the covidiots can and will infect a whole lot of other people and possibly swamp hospital ICU and ERs, including infecting people at places like grocery stores creating all kinds of new little disease vectors.

Or maybe we'll go outside and realize it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok.  Jesus christ you people are insufferable.  Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your husband, cause everyones gettin rona.

It's a shame most people aren't level-headed enough to trust Sean Hannity over the CDC.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.

And the covidiots can and will infect a whole lot of other people and possibly swamp hospital ICU and ERs, including infecting people at places like grocery stores creating all kinds of new little disease vectors.

Or maybe we'll go outside and realize it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok.  Jesus christ you people are insufferable.  Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your husband, cause everyones gettin rona.


Most of us.  Sure, if only 10-14% of the people who get it get killed like is happening in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium...  then "most of us" certainly will be fine.
 
thehellisthis
29 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: guestguy: thehellisthis: And much of that 17 percent is retired and didn't plan on leaving the house anyways.

"Outside?  Where there's no FoxNews?  Sounds like some liberal chicanery to me..."

Point of order.  A regular viewer of FoxNews would not have a vocabulary large enough to accommodate "chicanery."


Chicanery is what they plan on replacing coffee with when the supply line dries up.
 
reno301
27 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: 8% trust the govenor, that's...something.


He couldn't put a mask on right, who would ever trust his medical information.
 
OptionC
25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.

And the covidiots can and will infect a whole lot of other people and possibly swamp hospital ICU and ERs, including infecting people at places like grocery stores creating all kinds of new little disease vectors.

Or maybe we'll go outside and realize it isn't as bad as we thought it was and that most of us are going to be ok.  Jesus christ you people are insufferable.  Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your husband, cause everyones gettin rona.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines
21 minutes ago  

uutan: Jeebus Saves: Just because the government allows something doesn't mean you have to do it.  If they allow businesses to open, you don't have to go shop.  That's still your choice to make.  And if this poll is any indicator, you can lift restrictions and people are going to do what's in their best interest.

And then your employer can say it's safe to work, and cut off your unemployment, if you can find an unemployment check in FL.

And then your employer can say it's safe to work, and cut off your unemployment, if you can find an unemployment check in FL.


I just got a text from my olive garden dining room working son who lives in GA. They advised him he could return to work or be fired when they open up in a few days. First question; Fired and re-hire-able, or fired and FU, no reference? There is a difference. He was going to find out. I advised either way, get it in writing. The goal to reopen is obvious as they do not have the funding to carry unemployment payments for long so, FU.
 
sdd2000
17 minutes ago  

reno301: middlewaytao: 8% trust the govenor, that's...something.

He couldn't put a mask on right, who would ever trust his medical information.


Mask, heck he could not even get the idea of gloves right.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
8 minutes ago  

sdd2000: reno301: middlewaytao: 8% trust the govenor, that's...something.

He couldn't put a mask on right, who would ever trust his medical information.

Mask, heck he could not even get the idea of gloves right.

[Fark user image 720x495]

[Fark user image 720x490]

[Fark user image 680x515]

[Fark user image 270x360]

[Fark user image 680x366]


Uh - you do know what he uses that hand for, right?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.