(Hartford Courant)   Man in standoff with police falls for the old "come out of the house" trick   (courant.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motor Boat - The Simpsons
Youtube YJginOkS-SI
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Take no prisoners.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, cops, if you've got itchy trigger fingers, I know some people who are both and dangerous:
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size

Oh wait. shiat, they're white. Never mind.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow. Just wow.
 
rolladuck [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
His life story is a human tragedy, and the kind we love to cultivate what with our incarceration culture and lack of any mental health infrastructure.
But hey, let's not let our neighbors' lives get in the way of a growing stock portfolio.
 
geggam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Hey, cops, if you've got itchy trigger fingers, I know some people who are both and dangerous:
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x566]
Oh wait. shiat, they're white. Never mind.


Black panthers did this too and didnt get shot... 

Its the whole well armed shooting back possibility that keeps you alive
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

geggam: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Hey, cops, if you've got itchy trigger fingers, I know some people who are both and dangerous:
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x566]
Oh wait. shiat, they're white. Never mind.

Black panthers did this too and didnt get shot... 

Its the whole well armed shooting back possibility that keeps you alive


So that explains why they shoot unarmed people!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, that's the quickest treatment for mental illness, and effective too. No wonder it is the authorities preferred method!
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WLM
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"There was no weapon. There was no weapon ever found. They held the home for 24 hours ... there was no weapon collected. We knew that there was no weapon," Danisha Soto said.

There's something fishy here; 24hrs is MORE than enough time to plant a drop gun...
 
darth_badger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: geggam: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Hey, cops, if you've got itchy trigger fingers, I know some people who are both and dangerous:
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x566]
Oh wait. shiat, they're white. Never mind.

Black panthers did this too and didnt get shot... 

Its the whole well armed shooting back possibility that keeps you alive

So that explains why they shoot unarmed people!


Yes, Donnie.  These men are cowards.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"He was just a troubled young man with mental illness who didn't want to be in the halfway house"

if there was just a place to lock these people up.
that way he would still be alive.
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

geggam: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Hey, cops, if you've got itchy trigger fingers, I know some people who are both and dangerous:
[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x566]
Oh wait. shiat, they're white. Never mind.

Black panthers did this too and didnt get shot... 

Its the whole well armed shooting back possibility that keeps you alive


it's defininitly why cops shoot first and ask questions later, I can tell you that. Yay you.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah but he didn't fall for the banana in the tailpipe.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://www.courant.com/resizer/2WILs​i​y2PbTtuARWI0M6daOggsk=/800x1186/top/ar​c-anglerfish-arc2-prod-tronc.s3.amazon​aws.com/public/UJ5B6BNS3ZFJHMJDBFXNLTG​LE4.JPG

Maybe the URL is enough. He looks like an azzhole. We are better off without him.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NEVER fall for that trick.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: https://www.courant.com/resizer/2WILs​i​y2PbTtuARWI0M6daOggsk=/800x1186/top/ar​c-anglerfish-arc2-prod-tronc.s3.amazon​aws.com/public/UJ5B6BNS3ZFJHMJDBFXNLTG​LE4.JPG

Maybe the URL is enough. He looks like an azzhole. We are better off without him.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Turbozutek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Poor Dave Lister :(
 
