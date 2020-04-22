 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   If you're the human shart who stole an ER nurse's puppy in Concord, CA, your safest bet might be to give Max back before the public gets its hands on you   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
41
    More: Sad, English-language films, Health care, owner Shaila Sheikh's home, 11-week-old Malinois puppy, beloved puppy, Peter Capaldi, Reward, Max  
•       •       •

981 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2020 at 9:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cough on this MFer.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That won't end well...
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably some piece of shiat from Philly. They're trash.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jFc, don't fark with pets, don't fark with HCWs, and certainly don't fark with the pets of HCWs
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people suck.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 362x203]


I have not seen the film, but I know its premise.

If someone had taken or hurt my cat, whatever Wick did would have been gentle, reasonable, and moderate when compared to I would do.

Give her back her puppy.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of Concord, CA is a shiathole, unfortunately for people that can't afford to live somewhere that isn't crime-ridden.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what, exactly, to do to someone who would do that.
So let's try all the punishments and see which one works out best for him.
I got dibs on flogging.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thief needs to be punched in the face.  Preferably like this....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
commodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 362x203]

I have not seen the film, but I know its premise.

If someone had taken or hurt my cat, whatever Wick did would have been gentle, reasonable, and moderate when compared to I would do.

Give her back her puppy.


If someone stole or even injured my cat, I would disarticulate every joint in their body.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: I don't know what, exactly, to do to someone who would do that.
So let's try all the punishments and see which one works out best for him.
I got dibs on flogging.


I call flaying.

Let me go first; it'll work better that way.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WET Fart Prank!! Police called | Sharter Saturdays!! S02•E16
Youtube 1VI6dlYJ7p8
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: I don't know what, exactly, to do to someone who would do that.
So let's try all the punishments and see which one works out best for him.
I got dibs on flogging.


flaying seems pretty uncomfortable
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..an early birthday present for her kid, too.  Fry that f*ck.
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This creep really needs to be caught.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a dog owner, I can't begin to express my rage right now.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Dog looks happy about it. 
pittsburgh.cbslocal.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: I don't know what, exactly, to do to someone who would do that.
So let's try all the punishments and see which one works out best for him.
I got dibs on flogging.


My personal favorite: scaphism

Second Favorite: Blood Eagle
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1VI6dlYJ​7p8]


Username checks out.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Dog looks happy about it. [pittsburgh.cbslocal.com image 850x478]


Are you a Replicant? It's not quite a Voigt-Kampf test, but humans know that puppies like people and don't really know when a human is being bad. Happy =/= good, even though good = happy.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

funmonger: Cough on this MFer.


I'd eat two cans of Campbells pea soup and projectile vomit on the asswipe.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

henryhill: CrosswordWithAPen: I don't know what, exactly, to do to someone who would do that.
So let's try all the punishments and see which one works out best for him.
I got dibs on flogging.

flaying seems pretty uncomfortable


Yeah... go all Dark Willow on their ass.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If this doesn't end with the puppy being recovered unharmed along with an unmarked box containing the thief's severed hands, eyes and tongue, I'm going to be very, very sad.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aagrajag: CrosswordWithAPen: I don't know what, exactly, to do to someone who would do that.
So let's try all the punishments and see which one works out best for him.
I got dibs on flogging.

I call flaying.

Let me go first; it'll work better that way.


Sold!  I like that.  The lesson will be remembered.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: I don't know what, exactly, to do to someone who would do that.
So let's try all the punishments and see which one works out best for him.
I got dibs on flogging.


I'm ready to do waterboarding.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: I don't know what, exactly, to do to someone who would do that.
So let's try all the punishments and see which one works out best for him.
I got dibs on flogging.


Blood eagle.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
sure hope he gets busted and a good ass kicking too
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe the thief was lonely.
Probably bring puppy back tomorrow.
 
minorshan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wage0048: Probably some piece of shiat from Philly. They're trash.


Nah, but Concord is the Alabama of northern California.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't think they could put you on trial for murder, as that requires having killed a person, which somebody that would steal a pet clearly isn't.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

minorshan: wage0048: Probably some piece of shiat from Philly. They're trash.

Nah, but Concord is the Alabama of northern California.


No, Calabama is the Central Valley, along 99 from about Modesto to Bakersfield. That was my personal Hell for the first 18 years of my life.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

minorshan: wage0048: Probably some piece of shiat from Philly. They're trash.

Nah, but Concord is the Alabama of northern California.


Don't insult Alabama like that.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Human sized microwave.
 
ScottD61080 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know things are generally more expensive in CA, but what about rope and a little lumber? GoFundMe maybe?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should get a watchdog.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm a medievalist and an animal-lover.  Something tells me I'd do you all proud when it came to punishing the thief.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I don't think they could put you on trial for murder, as that requires having killed a person, which somebody that would steal a pet clearly isn't.


They used to hang horse thieves. Maybe we can split the difference somewhere between a capital crime and common theft.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: minorshan: wage0048: Probably some piece of shiat from Philly. They're trash.

Nah, but Concord is the Alabama of northern California.

Don't insult Alabama like that.


STFU.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: minorshan: wage0048: Probably some piece of shiat from Philly. They're trash.

Nah, but Concord is the Alabama of northern California.

No, Calabama is the Central Valley, along 99 from about Modesto to Bakersfield. That was my personal Hell for the first 18 years of my life.


You forgot about the part of 99 north of Modesto, which is somehow even more dangerous and life destroying. Stockton would like a word. It'll be AHHHH while the meth heads will swarm you.

Also all the shiat areas of what's actually northern California. Redding laughs at Concord.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

commodork: aagrajag: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 362x203]

I have not seen the film, but I know its premise.

If someone had taken or hurt my cat, whatever Wick did would have been gentle, reasonable, and moderate when compared to I would do.

Give her back her puppy.

If someone stole or even injured my cat, I would disarticulate every joint in their body.


I have a "kit" prepared in advance just in case something happened to my cats, that way I'm not wasting 5 minutes getting tools together.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.