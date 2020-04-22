 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Former mayor of Tallahassee found in incoherent state. In other words, Florida   (local10.com) divider line
ElizaDoolittle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, subby!
 
Blahbbs [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HOTY contender or [obvious]?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Being found in a hotel room in an incoherent state isn't normal. But on meth in florida, it is.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't find the video of Rod and Todd after a week without church.

[just_imagine_it_here.jpg]
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was thinking "again?" and checked the story.  Nope.  Just making it again on Fark.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This sounds like a lemon party that didn't really get started before it got busted.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He had crystal meth.  What is DeSantis's excuse?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm a little confused. Why would the police release those pictures and videos? Isn't that supposed to be confidential information? And I'm sure, completely sure, that the man has a perfect explanation for everything. Let's give the guy a chance!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: He had crystal meth.  What is DeSantis's excuse?


His excuse is that Gillum bogarted the crystal meth.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's Florida.  Most of our democrats are really just republicans who can not run in that party because they are the wrong skin color/sexual orientation.  Other than that they have the same nonsense.
 
Riche
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow. That must have been one Hell of a party:

• I did NOT need to see a closeup of a vomit stained pillow.
• I'm guessing the little baggies contains meth.
• The long rectangular white pills are Xanax.
• Can anybody ID the oval white pills?
• The blood pressure machine... Hmm.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Riche: Wow. That must have been one Hell of a party:



GEORDI: It will burn out the main deflector; but it'll be one Hell of a bang.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who set this mayor up?  The same one who set up Marion Barry?

/why yes, I get an inordinate kick out of Mod Pizza's Marionberry Lemonade
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm a little confused. Why would the police release those pictures and videos? Isn't that supposed to be confidential information? And I'm sure, completely sure, that the man has a perfect explanation for everything. Let's give the guy a chance!


Florida's Sunshine law is very liberal when it comes to public records requests.

Also they let him go home and didnt file any charges so he really doesnt have to say anything else about it unless he wants to try to get back into politics, which I doubt.

/none of us in this thread would get that courtesy.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It's Florida.  Most of our democrats are really just republicans who can not run in that party because they are the wrong skin color/sexual orientation.  Other than that they have the same nonsense.


Well this one ran on a Bernie like platform and came close to winning.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I didn't see an Santorum on the sheets.
 
