(Baltimore Sun)   What do you do if you think the bar surveillance video shows you assaulting your girlfriend? Why burn down the bar, of course   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Judge, detention facility, federal prosecutors, search warrant, Clemons' DNA, popular Pasadena bar, Anne Arundel firefighter, text message  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As one does...
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait,   Bars  are open??
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In bar we trust!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait... there is a bar open somewhere?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Wait,   Bars  are open??


Back in 2017 when the arson happened, yes.

Also, I notice the perpetrator is a fan of the Jason Mendoza method.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Wait... there is a bar open somewhere?


If you're friends with a Time Lord. The arson happened in 2017.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jeez, like life isn't difficult enough when you're trying to be a tough guy and you're named Jamie.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Wait,   Bars  are open??


Right and if ya have one to go to don't start fights and social distancing.
/Gonna guess old news but a friend "moved out " of her bf's house with bruises recently.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cowgirl toffee: Wait... there is a bar open somewhere?

If you're friends with a Time Lord. The arson happened in 2017.


You might not have got the memo... I'm too important to read articles.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: mongbiohazard: cowgirl toffee: Wait... there is a bar open somewhere?

If you're friends with a Time Lord. The arson happened in 2017.

You might not have got the memo... I'm too important to read articles.


I am hoping you ARE friends with a Time Lord so you can have them pick me up and take me to a less shiatty time.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why go through all the trouble of burning the bar down? All you have to go is gain entry to the bar, disable the alarm, locate the DVR, open the DVR case using the correct security bit head, pull the hard drive and ram sticks (just to be sure), and then thoroughly degauss the hard drive and shred the ram sticks. Oh, and wear gloves. And hope they don't have cloud backup.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Florida man think video tape still means video tape.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why go through all the trouble of burning the bar down? All you have to go is gain entry to the bar, disable the alarm, locate the DVR, open the DVR case using the correct security bit head, pull the hard drive and ram sticks (just to be sure), and then thoroughly degauss the hard drive and shred the ram sticks. Oh, and wear gloves. And hope they don't have cloud backup.


If you know where it's located and can get there before the cops arrive, your best bet would probably be to snatch the whole DVR, then dispose of it somewhere, like a recycling center a state over or something.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why go through all the trouble of burning the bar down? All you have to go is gain entry to the bar, disable the alarm, locate the DVR, open the DVR case using the correct security bit head, pull the hard drive and ram sticks (just to be sure), and then thoroughly degauss the hard drive and shred the ram sticks. Oh, and wear gloves. And hope they don't have cloud backup.


So easy anybody could do it but when's the next chance to burn down a bar?
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why go through all the trouble of burning the bar down? All you have to go is gain entry to the bar, disable the alarm, locate the DVR, open the DVR case using the correct security bit head, pull the hard drive and ram sticks (just to be sure), and then thoroughly degauss the hard drive and shred the ram sticks. Oh, and wear gloves. And hope they don't have cloud backup.


You've given this way too much thought.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cowgirl toffee: Wait... there is a bar open somewhere?

If you're friends with a Time Lord. The arson happened in 2017.


who ?
 
Ashelth [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cowgirl toffee: mongbiohazard: cowgirl toffee: Wait... there is a bar open somewhere?

If you're friends with a Time Lord. The arson happened in 2017.

You might not have got the memo... I'm too important to read articles.

I am hoping you ARE friends with a Time Lord so you can have them pick me up and take me to a less shiatty time.


Get into my vantardis.  We're going to oktoberfest!  Fall in Germany!  Lots of beer!  I'm sure 1942 is as good of a year as any.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cowgirl toffee: mongbiohazard: cowgirl toffee: Wait... there is a bar open somewhere?

If you're friends with a Time Lord. The arson happened in 2017.

You might not have got the memo... I'm too important to read articles.

I am hoping you ARE friends with a Time Lord so you can have them pick me up and take me to a less shiatty time.


I have a time slot open for 1918?  Are you in?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some say that it might have been overkill, but when you love someone so goddamn much...
 
navygent55
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Would have been smarter to walk in with a magnet, get close to the tapes, since most bars are still using the old shiat.  Even smarterer to get anger management and leave his g/f.
 
