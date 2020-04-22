 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hope none of America's enemies have robust, healthy naval forces, because we currently don't   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    United States Navy, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, United States Secretary of the Navy, Roosevelt's commander Capt. Brett Crozier, halting of the release of crew members, Pacific Fleet commander, results of a separate Navy investigation  
•       •       •

ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard a story from somebody involved in a Cold War era naval exercise. Officer in charge of the simulated task force was being overwhelmed by attackers so he said fark it, nuke them all. Which was also the Soviet doctrine if things heated up. Maybe they've taken the Navy's tactical nukes away since then.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Luckily for us they don't. Unless we voluntarily come within their range.
 
radarlove
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh great, now how are we gonna shoot everybody else's boats out of the sky?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The US Navy is still the dominant military force on the planet.

If Russia and China (both 2nd rate naval powers) say their sailors aren't suffering too then theyre lying.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does Subby know how many ships / crewmembers we have in total?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lindsey Graham has offered to triage any sailors in need.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
meanwhile
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't worry... the Southern states have us covered...

static.uglyhedgehog.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Try it.  Go ahead.
 
Devo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Our other military branches are still feeling tip top.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Any other navies are dealing with it too. There aren't countries out there magically immune to the pandemic.

And according to TFA we have a bunch of ships are out at sea without any outbreaks so far, and that's probably the safest place to stay for a while. If you're out to sea and haven't gotten any cases on board, that's a pretty strong quarantine for that population. A sailor isn't going to catch it making a grocery run if they're out at sea. The longer you stay out there, the longer those sailors aren't risking exposure.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would think the point would be less about posturing about how effective our military would be at this time and more about the fact that the President farked them with no concern for them whatsoever.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There are currently coronavirus cases on 26 US Navy warships

the Navy currently has 297 active duty warships.

Less than 1% of our active duty warships have active cases right now.

*reads subby's headline*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwrash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We aren't meant to live like sardines.. whether it be ships, mass transit, urban areas... eventually something will determine you are a target of opportunity and wipe you out.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Does Subby know how many ships / crewmembers we have in total?


Apparently not.

/ despite having it spelled out in the article
// Morans gonna mor, it can't be helped
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: meanwhile


Trump is fine with fighting anywhere but Vietnam.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wouldn't worry too much.

1. Everybody is affected by this all over the world. (Barring maybe that one protected Island off the coast of India that you can't get near without getting killed by the natives, and Antarctica).

2. If it came to a fight. Yes, more people would die because of Covid-19; but more would be willing and eager to go down swinging.

3. There's an order of magnitude of difference between the power of the US navy compared to anything else that's ever been on the planet. Even if taken down a significant notch, anything else pales by comparison.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: There are currently coronavirus cases on 26 US Navy warships

the Navy currently has 297 active duty warships.

Less than 1% of our active duty warships have active cases right now.

*reads subby's headline*

[Fark user image image 250x250]


I thought that at first too, but then re-read those paragraphs.

FTFA:
There are currently 90 ships at sea with no reported cases and the Navy currently has 297 active duty warships.

That means there's about 70% with reported cases, and only 30% of ships without them.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  

theknuckler_33: There are currently coronavirus cases on 26 US Navy warships

the Navy currently has 297 active duty warships.

Less than 1% of our active duty warships have active cases right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
