(Twitter)   University of Louisville research team has devised a way to deny Coronavirus infections, NCAA championships   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Block RNA from tinkering with cells by using artificial DNA to tinker with cells. Ummmm...
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't always cheer for Louisville, but when I do they're either playing Duke or fighting coronavirus
- Austin Brown (@austin_mcbrown) April 22, 2020
 
dbrunker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Block RNA from tinkering with cells by using artificial DNA to tinker with cells. Ummmm...


That was kind of my thought.  There's lots of potential downsides to "blocking" a virus, not the least of which is the potential to cut off that route to everything, not just virii.

Seems like this is just an extension of existing research, though, so hopefully they have data on that already.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pshaw.

We already have something that denies coronavirus infections.

It also plays golf and tweets.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is good news.  Hopefully the research will get expedited and it turns out well.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't this how we get "I am Legend" vampires?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes, but you have to hang around Bobby Petrino and Sticky Ricky to get it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If they get expedited approval by the FDA our grandchildren will be able to tell their kids a promising treatment will be approved for use soon!
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice promitional tweet for UofL. Complete with "donate to our research now!" link at the bottom of the page.

Cynicism aside, if it works outside of the petri dish I'm all for it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah...I think I've seen some stuff on what they're doing. In theory, it could work.

An effective treatment against mid+ stage Covid-19 means we can go back to bars (and all that other stuff.) If you get a case, you either are asymptomatic or you start to get sick, and then you go to the doctor and get your genome remapped, and you emerge with superpowers. treatment.

If it's cheap enough, it almost tops a vaccine.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If this works I will reduce my mocking of Kentucky by a full 50%.

The other 50% is for when they drop Moscow Mitch down an abandoned coal mine.

/or a functional one
//I'm not picky
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Uva still reigning champs
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As a Memphis Tiger alum and fan:

1) Fark UL

2) But good on them for this, and if I proves successful I will gladly buy a UL T-shirt and donate to their university...

3) ...and toss that T-shirt it in a fire, because fark UL.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Block RNA from tinkering with cells by using artificial DNA to tinker with cells. Ummmm...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
